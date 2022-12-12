Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Announces Changes to Board and Directors and Management

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Fiona Fitzmaurice as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the resignations of Réjean Gosselin, Wesley Thompson and Stuart Adair as directors of the Company.

Ms. Fitzmaurice will continue in her role until January 5, 2023. The Company will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, which will be announced in due course.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Laara Shaffer as a director of the Company. Ms. Shaffer is a Corporate Management Specialist with regulatory and public company reporting experience with several publicly-traded companies during the last 30 years. Ms. Shaffer is a former director of Foran Mining Corporation and currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Anfield Energy Inc.

Management and the board of directors would like to thank Ms. Fitzmaurice and Messrs. Gosselin, Thompson and Adair for their contributions to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavours.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development, in particular the exploration of its Voisey's Bay West Property, which comprises 721 claims (18,025 hectares), 4.5 km south of Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Stecyk
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 780-953-0111

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information relating, the filing of the Company's financial statements. The forward‐looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Pedro Resources Ltd. Announces Debt Settlement

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to settle an aggregate of $37,810 of indebtedness owed to a non-arm's length creditor of the Company through the issuance of 756,200 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") announces the grant, under the Company's stock option plan, of 2,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options entitle the holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. 50% of the options shall vest immediately on the date of grant and remaining 50% will vest in 6 months time on September 3, 2022.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Announces Appointment of New Director

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE:VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Adair has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective January 13, 2022 and will Chair its Audit and Compensation Committees

Mr. Stuart Adair, CPA, CA, is a seasoned finance executive who has been investing in the junior mining sector for over 25 years. Mr. Adair is currently a director of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: BMK) and Chair of its Audit Committee, as well as its Interim CEO. Stuart is also CFO of Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD), a TSX-listed commercial finance company, a position he has held since 2002. At Accord Financial Stuart is involved in capital and risk management, strategic planning, acquisitions, corporate taxes, as well as financial management and reporting. Stuart holds a B.A. from Sheffield University, U.K., and an M.A. in Economics from Queens University, Canada.

Pedro Resources Announces Potentially Significant Stream Sediment Results from its Voisey's Bay West Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Property Located Near Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine and the Resultant Staking of New Mineral Licenses

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE:VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") is pleased to announce potentially significant results from an indicator mineral survey of stream sediments on Pedro's current property. The samples were collected in July 2019 on Pedro's Voisey's Bay West ("VBW") property as it then existed. The survey was hampered by poor weather and consequently the full property was not covered

The stream sediment samples were processed in August 2021 and analysed with automated Scanning Electron Microprobe (SEM) techniques by Dr. Derek Wilton, PGeo. The analyses indicated the variable presence of sulphide minerals (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite) as inclusions in sediment grains from some stream samples. These are the same minerals that constitute the ore mineral assemblage at Voisey's Bay Mine (VBM), owned and operated by Vale, and their presence in the survey samples suggests a possibility for VBM-style mineralization in bedrock upstream from the sediment sample collection sites. Two clusters of samples with these sulphide inclusions were identified on high plateau regions of the property. The restricted nature of the high plateau streams suggests a more a local source for the sediment.

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Provides Project Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide the following project update. Of special note is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Webeque First Nation and Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources and Wyloo Metals). A link to the press release is posted on the Bold website here. The MOU outlines a framework for collaboration on proposed development in the Ring of Fire. The MOU also details how the two parties will work together to progress ongoing exploration activity in the region as well as negotiations on a partnership agreement for the proposed Eagle's Nest mine

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the first step-out drillhole results confirming continued near-surface lateral extension of strong nickel mineralization at the Van Target (" Van ") in the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar " or the " District ") in central British Columbia.  The first three widely-spaced holes drilled this year at Van, which is located 6 km north of the Baptiste Deposit (" Baptiste "), returned some of the strongest results in the District's history, highlighted by the results of 22VAN-012, which intersected the highest-grading broad interval of near-surface nickel mineralization drilled to-date at Van.

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the Company's new Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 99% of the votes cast, representing 42.09% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 (the "AGM").

At the AGM, all incumbent directors, being Messrs. Richard (Rick) Trotman, Darren Blasutti, Peter McRae, Jeff O'Neill and William Wulftange were reappointed to the Board. The Company's Auditors, Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as the independent Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders also approved and adopted the Company's amended and restated 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("SOP"), implemented in order to align with the TSX Venture Exchange's updated and amended Policy 4.4 with respect to the granting of stock options and other forms of security-based compensation. The SOP shall be subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results on Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for 9 of 17 shallow backpack drill holes drilled on Zone 2 of the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. Green River has also received assay results for the first 2 of 4 deeper holes drilled with a Winkie drill on Zone 2 to date. Drilling continues and another 6 holes are planned to be drilled this Winter. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. XRF scan results for the two most recent drill holes are presented in Table 2. Assay results for those two most recently drilled deeper holes are pending.

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

This news release supersedes the news release disseminated earlier on December 7, 2022 (the "Original Release"). There was a clerical error in the Original Release which stated that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 was "West" of the historical drilling.  This news release has been updated to reflect that the intercept from Drill Hole LR038 is "East" of the historical drilling.  No other changes were made from the Original Release.

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

