Pedro Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Adair has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective January 13, 2022 and will Chair its Audit and Compensation CommitteesMr. Stuart Adair, CPA, CA, is a seasoned finance executive who has been investing in the junior mining sector for over 25 years. Mr. Adair is currently a director of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and Chair of its ...

VBN:CNX