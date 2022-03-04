Nickel Investing News
Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE: VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") announces the grant, under the Company's stock option plan, of 2,500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The options entitle the holders to purchase the same number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years. 50% of the options shall vest immediately on the date of grant and remaining 50% will vest in 6 months time on September 3, 2022.

About Pedro Resources Ltd.

Pedro Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development, in particular the exploration of its Voisey's Bay West property, which comprises 1,005 claims (25,125 hectares), 4.5 km south of Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Pedro Resources' main focus is exploring for critical minerals to supply a new green economy, in particular, nickel, copper and cobalt, all of which can be found in Voisey's Bay, Labrador, Canada - a mining friendly jurisdiction. Nickel, copper and cobalt are key commodities for a "Green Future" and their use in Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries. Pedro is aware of the increasing need and demand for EV battery metals and feel that the VBW area will provide part of the solution.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:
Brian Stecyk
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 780-953-0111

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of future exploration work or drilling, and the expansion of the mineralization. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Pedro Resources Ltd., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing and exploration risk. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115624

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pedro Resources Announces Appointment of New Director

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE:VBN) ("Pedro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stuart Adair has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective January 13, 2022 and will Chair its Audit and Compensation Committees

Mr. Stuart Adair, CPA, CA, is a seasoned finance executive who has been investing in the junior mining sector for over 25 years. Mr. Adair is currently a director of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: BMK) and Chair of its Audit Committee, as well as its Interim CEO. Stuart is also CFO of Accord Financial Corp. (TSX: ACD), a TSX-listed commercial finance company, a position he has held since 2002. At Accord Financial Stuart is involved in capital and risk management, strategic planning, acquisitions, corporate taxes, as well as financial management and reporting. Stuart holds a B.A. from Sheffield University, U.K., and an M.A. in Economics from Queens University, Canada.

Pedro Resources

Pedro Resources Announces Potentially Significant Stream Sediment Results from its Voisey's Bay West Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Property Located Near Vale's Voisey's Bay Mine and the Resultant Staking of New Mineral Licenses

Pedro Resources Ltd. (CSE:VBN) ("Pedro" or the Company") is pleased to announce potentially significant results from an indicator mineral survey of stream sediments on Pedro's current property. The samples were collected in July 2019 on Pedro's Voisey's Bay West ("VBW") property as it then existed. The survey was hampered by poor weather and consequently the full property was not covered

The stream sediment samples were processed in August 2021 and analysed with automated Scanning Electron Microprobe (SEM) techniques by Dr. Derek Wilton, PGeo. The analyses indicated the variable presence of sulphide minerals (pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite) as inclusions in sediment grains from some stream samples. These are the same minerals that constitute the ore mineral assemblage at Voisey's Bay Mine (VBM), owned and operated by Vale, and their presence in the survey samples suggests a possibility for VBM-style mineralization in bedrock upstream from the sediment sample collection sites. Two clusters of samples with these sulphide inclusions were identified on high plateau regions of the property. The restricted nature of the high plateau streams suggests a more a local source for the sediment.

EV Nickel Logo

EV Nickel: Accelerating the Transition to Clean Energy

EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI) is looking to fill the huge demand for the base metal. The company’s prospective Langmuir Nickel project is a high-grade nickel sulfide project with a historical resource with 30 kilometers of additional strike length on the property. EV Nickel boasts a significant land package of approximately 9,100 hectares that is strategically located in the Shaw Dome, near multiple nickel end users, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Detroit Peers, NIO (NYSE:NIO), SBE Canada and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to boom, the future of nickel looks bright in the coming years, and activity in the world’s top nickel-producing countries could increase.

Demand for the commodity continues to grow, and companies and countries alike have been eager to jump on the nickel production bandwagon and make their mark with the base metal.

With that in mind, it’s worth knowing about the top nickel-producing countries. Here the Investing News Network presents the top nickel-producing countries of 2021, based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

Blackstone Minerals

Blackstone Completes Strategic Investment and Offtake MOU

Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has made a strategic investment in Corazon Mining Limited (Corazon), a nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide exploration and development company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Blackstone’s initial investment of ~A$2m will earn a 14.32% interest in the common equity of Corazon (Equity Investment).

Blackstone Minerals

Placement And Rights Issue To Accelerate Nickel Exploration And Development Work

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (“Corazon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has received a firm commitment for a placement to raise $2,040,671, at $0.04/share, from Blackstone Minerals Limited (“Blackstone”) (ASX:BSX) (“Placement”).
Queensland Pacific Metals

Ore Supply Agreement Executed with SLN

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (“QPM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding ore supply agreement (“Agreement”) with Société Le Nickel (“SLN”),

Sama Resources Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

SAMA Resources Inc.

Montreal, Quebec, February 28, 2022 - TheNewswire - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce, subject to regulatory acceptance, that the Company has granted an aggregate total of 2,145,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, employees and consultants, subject to certain vesting provisions . These options will be exercisable at a price of $0.22 per common share and will expire on February 28, 2032.

