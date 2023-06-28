Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release second quarter earnings results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on second quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-888-886-7786 or 1-416-764-8658. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

A recording of the conference call will be available after the completion of the call by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and inputting the conference identification number 043533#. The recording will be available through November 1, 2023.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders by advancing our key environmental, social and governance priorities.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

Nevada Organic Phosphate Enters into Contract for Investor Relations Services and Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") with Jack Weatherell for the provision of shareholder communications and investor relations services. NOP is also pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Brown as corporate secretary.

The Agreement, dated June 20, 2023 and having a term expiring November 30, 2023, subject to further extension, provides for consideration of $2,500 per month and the grant of 75,000 stock options. Mr. Weatherell's business address and contact details are as follows: #3 - 2471 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia; email: jackweatherell@gmail.com. Mr. Weatherell and the Company are at arm's length. The Company further announces that it has granted a total of 225,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.075 per share for a period of five years, which includes the above noted options to Mr. Weatherell and 150,000 options to a company owned and controlled by Mr. Brown.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Directors

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (“NOP” or the “Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Szustak and Paul Pitman to the Board of Directors.

Paul Pitman, P.Geo

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Garry Smith, P.Geo. as Director

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. ("NOP" or the "Company) (CSE: NOP), a BC based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce the appointment Garry K Smith, P.Geo to the Board of Directors.

"Garry will help strengthen the Board's focus on identifying and achieving strategic corporate growth initiatives to create shareholder value with his proven track record of deposit discovery, resource delineation and evaluation, project generation and acquisitions, and a reputation for building and leading successful discovery oriented multidisciplinary teams" stated Robin Dow, Chief Executive Officer of NOP.

combine harvester harvests ripe wheat

10 Top Phosphate Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Phosphate is mainly used in the form of fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world phosphate production is used in other applications, such as corrosion prevention and detergents.

Demand for phosphate fertilizers had created a US$63.81 billion market by 2021, and that figure is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent through 2040 to reach US$176 billion. "The global demand for phosphate is surging owing to the increasing world population resulting in rising food demand," according to Grand View Research.

In its latest phosphate report, the US Geological Survey states that global production of phosphate slipped in 2022 alongside rising demand for plant crops. This led to phosphate prices reaching record highs in the first half of the year. While prices have backed off from those highs on dampened demand, analysts expect to see growth again later in the year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI) ("Spectrum" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical Company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that on May 16, 2023, the Company received a written notification from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company previously received notification from the Staff on November 1, 2022, that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 or more over the previous 30 consecutive business days, as required by the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Since then, the Staff has determined that for the 10 consecutive business days from May 2 to May 15, 2023, the closing bid price of Spectrum's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Organic Phosphate Appoints Project Manager

