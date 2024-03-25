Nutrien to Host Investor Day on June 12

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Nutrien to Host Investor Day on June 12

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today it is hosting an Investor Day in New York on June 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Nutrien's Executive Leadership team will provide an update on the company's outlook, strategic plans and capital allocation priorities.

In-person attendance is reserved for institutional shareholders and sell-side analysts. The meeting will be webcast and a replay made available following the event. Registration is available on Nutrien's website at nutrien.com/events .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015
Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien Releases 2023 Global Sustainability Report

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) released its Global Sustainability Report today, detailing Nutrien's performance and progress on its sustainability initiatives for the year ending 2023.

"Nutrien has a critical role to play in helping provide the food, fuel and fiber the world needs. In 2023, we continued to build strategic partnerships to help amplify our impact while refining our sustainability strategy to align with core business objectives that support both the environment and our people, customers, supply chain partners, communities and shareholders," said Tim Faveri, Vice President, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Files 2023 Annual Disclosures

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2023 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca .

The 2023 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cibus and Loveland Products Collaborate to Develop and Sell Rice Traits in the US

  • Loveland Products has also agreed to collaborate with Cibus for future product development with its Dyna-Gro rice program

Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses Non-GMO plant traits to seed companies, today announced that it has entered into a US Development Agreement with Loveland Products Inc., a subsidiary of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR). Cibus has agreed to collaborate with Loveland Products to provide traits into Loveland's elite rice seed genetics.

Under the terms of the agreement Loveland and Cibus will work toward commercializing herbicide tolerance in rice with a focus on the southern US market, where demand for novel approaches in weed control is most prevalent.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter results reflect strong fertilizer market fundamentals in North America. Expect increased fertilizer sales volumes and growth in Retail earnings in 2024.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and President, Global Retail, will be speaking at the BofA 2024 Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 28 at 9:50 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Graphite Investing

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

×