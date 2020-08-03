10 Top Phosphate Countries by Production

Phosphate mining is expected to grow by 2 percent through 2020. Find out about the top phosphate countries by production.









Agricultural resources phosphate and potash are primarily used to produce fertilizer for crops and animal feed supplements. Only 5 percent of world production of these resources is used in other applications, which include construction, soaps and detergents.

According to the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) most recent mineral commodities report, the top phosphate countries by production saw global output shrink in 2019 alongside phosphate prices.

However, the USGS notes that world consumption of phosphate fertilizers is projected to increase from 47 million tons of the nutrient rich rock in 2019 to 50 million tons in 2023. Africa, India and South America account for about three-quarters of that growth in potash demand.

To match demand, global phosphate mine capacity is expected to increase from 157 million tons in 2019 to 177 million tons in 2023. Most of that phosphate production capacity increase is attributable to in progress and planned major expansion projects in Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Togo.

In 2019, global phosphate production totaled 240 million tons, down from 249 million tons in 2018.

For now, those interested in the phosphate mining sector will want to keep an eye on phosphate production and mining companies in the sector. Below are 2019’s top phosphate countries by production.

1. China

Mine production: 110 million MT

China’s phosphate mining production decreased in 2019 to 110 million metric tons from 140 million MT in 2018. The drop in Chinese output is likely a result of the country’s environmental crackdown on the mining industry. There has also been speculation in the past that China’s phosphate production in 2017 may have been overstated. According to industry analysts, the country produced just 85 million MT in 2017 instead of the 144 million MT reported by the government. For its 2019 estimate, the US Geological Survey used information from government sources in China.

The country also has the second largest phosphate reserves in the world with 3.2 billion MT stored. The future of Chinese production remains a concern as the country’s mining and processing industry deals with environmental compliance fees, higher production costs and shutdowns due to environmental and water pollution concerns.

2. Morocco and Western Sahara

Mine production: 36 million MT

Despite producing significantly less than China in 2018, Morocco and Western Sahara have the largest phosphate reserves. With 50 billion MT stockpiled, the region’s phosphate reserves account for over 70 percent of the global number. Together they produced 36 million MT of phosphate in 2019.

Western Sahara is disputed territory between Morocco and the Polisario political movement. In 2017, a European court ruled that Western Sahara should not be considered part of Morocco in European Union and Moroccan deals. Morocco’s Office Cherifien de Phosphate mines phosphate in the Moroccan-held part of Western Sahara, and that has led to disruptions in phosphate shipments in the past.

3. United States

Mine production: 23 million MT

In 2019, US phosphate mining decreased, dropping by 2.8 million MT from the previous year. The top phosphate-producing states, Florida and North Carolina, accounted for over 75 percent of domestic output. The other 25 percent of US production came from Southeast Idaho and Utah.

The majority of the phosphate rock mined in the US is used for manufacturing phosphoric acid and superphosphoric acid. These types of wet-process phosphate products are used for things such as animal feed supplements. About half of this type of phosphate is exported in the form of merchant-grade phosphoric acid, granular diammonium and monoammonium phosphate fertilizer.

4. Russia

Mine production: 14 million MT

Russia’s phosphate output held firm at 14 million MT, same as the previous year. As per the US Geological Survey, the country has 600 million MT of phosphate in reserve.

Health concerns over cadmium, which is a heavy metal and a carcinogen, could be creating further opportunities for the phosphate mining industry in the country. Proposed fertilizer requirements out of the European Union will limit the amount of cadmium residue permitted in phosphate imports. The proposition prompted Polish MEP Tomasz Wlostowski to say, “The limits will only benefit Russian producers, which have monopolized low-cadmium apatite phosphate deposits and which already dominate the EU fertilizer market.”

5. Jordan

Mine production: 8 million MT

Jordan’s phosphate mining output slipped slightly from 8.02 million MT in 2018 to 8 million MT in 2019. Its phosphate reserves stand at an estimated 1 billion MT.

The country’s sole state-owned phosphate producer, Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), signed six new agreements with Indian firms in February 2018. The agreements and memorandums of understanding will allow JPMC to export 3 million MT of phosphate to India between 2018 and 2022.

Another Jordan-focused producer is Arab Potash Company, a privately owned company in which China’s SDIC holds a stake.

6. Saudi Arabia

Mine production: 6.2 million MT

Saudi Arabia produced 6.2 million MT of phosphate last year, a slight increase from 2018’s output of 6.09 million MT. The country is sitting on 1.4 billion MT of phosphate reserves.

The Saudi Arabian Mining Company, also known as Ma’aden, operates the largest phosphate mining facility in the world. The Wa’ad Al Shamal Minerals Industrial City, an integrated phosphate fertilizer production complex, is an US$8 billion joint venture investment between Ma’aden (60 percent), chemical manufacturer SABIC (15 percent), and the US’ largest potash and phosphate producer, The Mosaic Company (25 percent).

The company has been working with Fluor (NYSE:FLR) on the Waad al-Shamal facility, with Fluor providing project management consulting to further develop the project. Production of merchant-grade acid and fertilizer commenced as of August 2017.

7. Vietnam

Mine production: 5.5 million MT

Vietnam produced 5.5 million MT of phosphate in 2019 to rise three positions from the 10th spot on the list in 2018. Vietnam has a stockpile of 30 million MT of phosphate reserves.

The environmental impact of mining has been an ongoing issue in the Vietnamese mining industry with concern over coal and bauxite dominating the discussion.

8. Brazil

Mine production: 5.3 million MT

In 2019, Brazil produced 5.3 million MT of phosphate compared to 5.740 million in 2018, dropping two spots to number 8 on the list. Brazil has a booming agricultural sector and is the fifth largest fertilizer consumer; demand in the country is expected to grow twice as fast as the rest of the world from now until 2025.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is the country’s largest producer of phosphate and nitrogen. In 2018, the company was responsible for an environmental disaster when its iron ore dam ruptured, leaking mining waste into a nearby river and waterways.

9. Egypt

Mine production: 5 million MT

Egypt’s phosphate mining production in 2019 remained unchanged from 2018 production levels. According to the US Geological Survey, Egypt’s phosphate reserves now sit at 1.3 billion MT. More of those reserves may get dug up in the next few years as the country builds a new phosphate industrial zone in Aswan. It will also expand the Safaga Port.

10. Peru

Mine production: 3.7 million MT

Peru is back on the top 10 list in 2019 with 3.7 million MT after losing its 10th place position to both Vietnam and Tunisia in 2018. The South American nation’s main phosphate operation is the Bayóvar mining complex, in which Mosaic has a 75 percent indirect interest.

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.