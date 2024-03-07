Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Nutrien Releases 2023 Global Sustainability Report

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) released its Global Sustainability Report today, detailing Nutrien's performance and progress on its sustainability initiatives for the year ending 2023.

"Nutrien has a critical role to play in helping provide the food, fuel and fiber the world needs. In 2023, we continued to build strategic partnerships to help amplify our impact while refining our sustainability strategy to align with core business objectives that support both the environment and our people, customers, supply chain partners, communities and shareholders," said Tim Faveri, Vice President, Sustainability and Stakeholder Relations.

Key highlights from the Global Sustainability Report include:

  • Measured, documented and calculated sustainable outcomes on approximately two million sustainably engaged acres in North America, South America and Australia.
  • Completed our GHG Phase I abatement program which included a number of N 2 O abatement projects, energy and emission efficiency upgrades, and tied in our second ammonia plant at our Redwater site to the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line to allow additional CO 2 to be permanently sequestered.
  • Developed our first validated pathway and verified GHG outcomes for grain crops in Canada, and verified GHG offsets and insets in the US, based on grower data.
  • Co-launched with Canadian business leaders the Canadian Alliance for Net Zero Agrifood (CANZA) with industry-leading peers, which aims to foster collaboration and innovation to reduce emissions in the agri-food value chain.
  • Achieved 32 percent spend with local direct Indigenous economic impact in Nutrien's Potash operating segment, reflecting over $300 million of contract opportunities that support direct positive impact with Indigenous communities and Peoples.
  • Achieved our best record for Total Recordable Injury Frequency ("TRIF") and maintained our best record for Lost Time Injury Frequency ("LTIF") since Nutrien formed in 2018.

As the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, Nutrien is positioned to drive long-term value creation through the integration of sustainability initiatives, from fertilizer production to grower practices in the field. Through innovation and collaboration, we strive to improve our sustainability performance within our operations and provide sustainable agricultural solutions to support growers who are feeding a growing population.

To view Nutrien's Global Sustainability Report, please click here .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to: Nutrien's sustainability (including climate) plans, strategies and initiatives (including targets, goals and commitments), and its expectations regarding the achievement thereof; and our expectations for CANZA.

Forward looking statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Nutrien, many of which are outside of our control including, but not limited to, that future business, regulatory and industry conditions and global economic conditions will be within the parameters expected by us. Although Nutrien believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Nutrien can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release including, not limited to: that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by us, including with respect to prices, expenses, margins, demand, supply, and production mix; Nutrien's ability to develop and/or access technology; development and growth of end market demand for sustainable products and solutions; our expectations for partnerships and actions of third-parties; development and execution of our sustainability strategies and initiatives; government regulation, incentives, and initiatives; regulatory approvals; performance of third parties; and other unforeseen difficulties and risks.

For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the Global Sustainability Report, Feeding the Future Plan, as well as the 2023 Annual Report dated February 22, 2024 and the Annual Information Form dated February 22, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed under Nutrien's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US at www.sec.gov .

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable US federal securities laws.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NutrienNTR:CANTRPhosphate Investing
NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien Files 2023 Annual Disclosures

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its 2023 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as its Annual Information Form are available on the EDGAR section of the US Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca .

The 2023 Annual Report can be reviewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of Nutrien's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/financial-reporting .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cibus and Loveland Products Collaborate to Develop and Sell Rice Traits in the US

  • Loveland Products has also agreed to collaborate with Cibus for future product development with its Dyna-Gro rice program

Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses Non-GMO plant traits to seed companies, today announced that it has entered into a US Development Agreement with Loveland Products Inc., a subsidiary of Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR). Cibus has agreed to collaborate with Loveland Products to provide traits into Loveland's elite rice seed genetics.

Under the terms of the agreement Loveland and Cibus will work toward commercializing herbicide tolerance in rice with a focus on the southern US market, where demand for novel approaches in weed control is most prevalent.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Fourth quarter results reflect strong fertilizer market fundamentals in North America. Expect increased fertilizer sales volumes and growth in Retail earnings in 2024.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Mark Thompson and Jeff Tarsi as Speakers at the BofA Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Mark Thompson, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Mr. Jeff Tarsi, Nutrien's Executive Vice President and President, Global Retail, will be speaking at the BofA 2024 Securities Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 28 at 9:50 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Ken Seitz as a Speaker at the BMO Investor Conference

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the BMO Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 27 at 8:00 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be video cast and available on the Company's website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
farm crops in a field

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Arianne Phosphate Grows with Nearly 80 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 1.1 points this past week to close at 551.23.

The Bank of Canada held steady, announcing on Wednesday (January 24) that it will be maintaining a 5 percent target for its key overnight rate. It based its decision on year-end inflation figures that peg inflation at 3.4 percent for December.

The central bank expects inflation to remain in the 3 percent range for the first six months of 2024, before easing toward its 2 percent target in 2025. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada projects that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) will remain relatively flat in 2024; it is projecting a 0.8 percent increase for the year, with a 2.4 percent increase in 2025.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

ARway.ai Signs Multiple SaaS Deals For its Augmented Reality Experience Platform; in Real Estate, Fashion and Hospitality

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede Deposits Boosts Value of Wiluna Uranium Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

Uranium Investing

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede Deposits Boosts Value of Wiluna Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Gold Investing

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Oil and Gas Investing

HEVI Eyeing Production at the End of 2024, CEO Says

Uranium Investing

GTI Energy Eyes Resource Upgrade with New Drilling Program, Exec Says

×