Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF)

Nuclear Fuels: Building America’s Uranium Resources


Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) focuses on the Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming seeking to prove up known historic resource and work towards a 43-101 compliant resource of 15 million pounds of uranium. Drilling at the Kaycee Uranium Project includes multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness and high-grade mineralization showing potential for ISR extraction, an environmentally responsible and economically superior uranium extraction process.

The company’s other assets include the Bootheel Project in Wyoming (uranium), the Moonshine Project in Arizona (uranium), and the LAB Project in Labrador (uranium and rare earth elements). Through this portfolio of projects, Nuclear Fuels is confident it can develop a safe, environmentally superior, and reliable source of domestic uranium, thereby reducing foreign supply dependence and ultimately contributing to the global energy transition.

Kaycee Project

Majority of the Kaycee Uranium Project is not well-explored, with drilling concentrated on approximately 10 percent of the area. The company has begun a 200-hole drill program focused on confirming and expanding historic uranium drill intersections as well as identifying new high-priority targets.

Company Highlights

  • Nuclear Fuels is a uranium exploration company focused on district-scale in-situ recovery (ISR) projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions such as Wyoming.
  • The company is focused on its flagship Kaycee Uranium Project, located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin. Their goal is to prove up known historic resource and work towards a 43-101 compliant resource of 15 million pounds of uranium. The inaugural 200-hole drill program is currently underway at the Kaycee Project.
  • Positive drill results at Kaycee Project to date, including multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness and high-grade mineralization showing potential for ISR extraction.
  • Wyoming is the leading uranium-producing state in the US, home to the largest known uranium ore reserves in the country. It is also a jurisdiction that supports energy development, being among a handful of US states with an ‘Agreement State’ status, which provides a streamlined permitting program for new uranium projects.
  • Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy which retains back-in right for a 51 percent stake in the project by paying 2.5 times the exploration expenditures and carrying it to production in case of any major discovery at Kaycee. This provides Nuclear Fuels with a pathway to production.
  • The company is focused on exploring for uranium that is amenable to ISR technology, a process that is environmentally responsible and economically superior. It extracts the uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.
  • enCore Energy Corp. is the company’s largest shareholder with a 19.9 percent stake, while management and other insiders hold approximately a 10 percent stake.
  • The company is led by industry experts with extensive experience and credentials in uranium exploration and development, and all aspects of ISR uranium operations.
  • In the rising global demand for carbon-free sources of energy production, Nuclear Fuels is well positioned to provide a reliable supply of domestic uranium and critical metal resources.
  • The US is the world’s largest consumer of nuclear energy, with 20 percent of its electric grid fueled by nuclear energy, yet most of its uranium fuel is imported.
  • Uranium prices continue to rise as the shortage of uranium supplies for the West continues to grow.

This Nuclear Fuels profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) to receive an Investor Presentation

NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF; OTCQX: NFUNF), an uranium resources company with a focus on critical metals and uranium properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nuclear Fuels Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF ) ( OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today, effective immediately, the Company has commenced trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "NFUNF." U pgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step to provide transparent trading for investors in the United States. Nuclear Fuels will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadians Stock Exchange under the symbol "NF

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Nuclear Fuels Discovers New Deeper Uranium-Bearing Horizon; Kaycee Project Drilling Continues to Deliver Positive Results

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced the second set of drill results from its continuing drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The drilling, designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at the Saddle zone reports 4 holes containing multiple uranium intercepts of ore-grade thickness which is potentially amenable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. Additionally, a new and deeper uranium-bearing horizon has been discovered in the Fort Union Formation, located below the historic mineralization in the Lower Wasatch Formation

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2023 Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today initial results from the first 12 holes of its drill program designed to confirm and expand the historic resource at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 5 holes contain high-grade uranium mineralization suitable for In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") extraction technology. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of natural groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

Nuclear Fuels Stakes Historic Uranium Resource in Shirley Basin, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Stakes Historic Uranium Resource in Shirley Basin, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has expanded its Wyoming uranium holdings with the staking of the Bobcat Uranium Project located in the Shirley Basin. The Bobcat Uranium Project hosts a historic resource of 474,309 lbs. of uranium

North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU)

North Shore Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
uranium ore on table

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries

Uranium is an important commodity in the energy sector, and knowing the countries with the top reserves is key.

Mined uranium resources have provided fuel for nuclear power generation for more than 60 years, and today nuclear power serves 10 percent of global energy needs. Global uranium demand is anticipated to grow in the coming years, which bodes well for future uranium prices. According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), around 60 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, and significant increases to capacity at existing plants are also planned.

Global uranium production totaled 57,651 metric tons (MT) of U3O8 in 2022, the latest year for which numbers are available. The five top uranium-producing countries in the world are Kazakhstan, Canada, Namibia, Australia and Uzbekistan, and they were responsible for the vast majority of that production.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Green Mountain Geophysics Reveals 12 Miles of New Radiometric Anomalies Indicative of Uranium Trends

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise of positive results from the recently completed airborne radiometric and magnetic survey completed at its 100% owned Green Mountain Project (Project) located in Wyoming’s prolific Crooks Gap/Green Mountain/Great Divide Basin uranium production district.

NexGen Energy to Host Q3 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its third quarter conference call on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time .

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project. The conference call will highlight the latest milestones achieved, notably the recent Provincial Environmental Assessment approval, the status of Federal permitting and licensing, progress of Project confirmation program, recent financing, as well as current uranium market dynamics. The call will be followed by an interactive Q&A session.

Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Four Stocks Set to Soar in the Uranium Resurgence

The landscape of uranium, a cornerstone in the realm of clean energy, is on the brink of a remarkable surge. Recent data from Reuters projects a 28% jump in demand for uranium reactors by 2030, with expectations of a near-doubling by 2040. Governments worldwide are accelerating nuclear energy capacities to meet zero-carbon targets, positioning uranium as a pivotal player in the global quest for sustainable energy.

Nuclear Fuels
