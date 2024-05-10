Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Contract Awarded – Mkuju Uranium Project Mobilization begins.

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is excited to announce preparations for our diamond drilling program at our 100% owned Mkuju Uranium Project.

  • Tanzanian Mining Commission has approved BR Drilling Limited, the Company’s preferred contractor for the drilling at the 100% Owned Mkuju Uranium Project.
  • The rainy season has ended. Mobilization, earthworks, and camp set-up now underway in preparation of the drilling campaign.
  • Drilling will start in June at the promising SWC target where surface trenches gave vertical intervals including 2.55m @ 2017ppm U3O8, 0.75m @ 7139ppm U3O8, 2.35 @ 1636ppm U3O8 and 1.4m @ 3945ppm U3O81.
  • Results achieved at the SWC target will define the fluidity of the drill program across the three target areas of SWC, Mtonya and Likuyu North.

The 2024 drilling program on the Mkuju Uranium Project is the result of the analysis of multiple geophysical surveys, historical data, and trenching to ensure that we have located the key target areas with the highest potential to intercept and extend uranium mineralization.

Drilling all-set commence in June now that the approval from the Tanzanian Mining Commission has been received and that the Rainy Season in Tanzania has ended.

The 2024 Drilling Program will include initial core drilling at the SWC target where 2023 trenches intersected up to 7139ppm U3O8. At Mtonya and Likuyu North, drilling will test potential extensions and new zones to the existing uranium deposits. Earthworks, camp establishment and equipment and crew mobilization are underway. Figure 1 provides an indicative timeline for the exploration.

Figure 1. An indicative timeline for the drilling program and other works.

The SWC target – summary and Gladiators planned drilling

The SWC target presents a promising opportunity for uranium exploration. In 2008, shallow auger holes were drilled, revealing excellent uranium intersections, but further exploration at the target was sidelined by Mantra Resources as they focused on their Nyota Uranium deposit to the north.

In 2023 Gladiator carried out trenching to confirm and understand the uranium mineralization and encountered high grade uranium in 4 of the 5 trenches2. Vertical channel samples across the gently dipping layer included:

  • 2.55m @ 2017ppm U3O8,
  • 0.75m @ 7139ppm U3O8,
  • 2.35 @ 1636ppm U3O8 and
  • 1.4m @ 3945ppm U3O8.

Gladiators drilling will test the potential down-dip extension of this mineralization, described in the announcement dated 26 December 2023. Figure 2 is a conceptual cross-section through the SWC target showing the North and South Limb zones. Figure 3 provides a map of the North Limb zone with planned drillholes marked.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gladiator Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of eight board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2024.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting & Appointment of Jennifer Traub as Board Chair

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 28, 2024 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto today (the " Meeting" ) were elected as directors of the Company. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Energy to Host Q1 2024 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its 2024 first quarter conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the " Project ") covering all aspects including, finalization of the Federal permitting and licensing process, project development, new exploration discovery, treasury and financing, as well as current market dynamics including marketing strategy.

Call-in Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3VJ6lU3
North America Toll Free : 1-888-664-6392
Australia Toll-Free: 1-800-076068

The Company has submitted its Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter of 2024. These documents are available for review on the NexGen website, under Reports and Filings, and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com . In addition, a replay will be available on the NexGen website under Events & Presentations.

Further Information is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies.  Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-energy-to-host-q1-2024-conference-call-on-rook-i-project-developments-302141101.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/09/c2616.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2024

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has mailed a Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of May 1 2024 in connection with the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on  Monday, June 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Your vote is important - please vote today.

NexGen encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) and are available on our website at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

  1. Set the number of directors at ten;
  2. Elect directors for the ensuing year including new proposed Board member, Susannah Pierce; and
  3. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor

The Board of Directors of NexGen recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed items

Meeting Access and Location:

Webcast URL : https://app.webinar.net/PJNKL2w4BMy

Conference Call Dial-In:

To join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically or dial direct.


https://emportal.ink/3OFpx0F


Conference ID: 03740586


International Toll: +1 416-764-8659


North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6392



Location:

NexGen Energy Ltd. Corporate Office


Suite 3150, 1021 West Hastings St.


Vancouver, BC Canada

Participants of the webcast and conference call will be able to participate in the Q&A session following the formal business of the Meeting and presentation.

How to Vote

Beneficial Shareholder

Shares held with a broker, bank or
other intermediary

Registered Shareholders

Shares held in own name
and represented by a physical
certificate

CDI Holders

Shares held by way of CDIs through
CHESS Depository Nominees Pty
Limited


www.proxyvote.com

www.investorvote.com

www.investorvote.com .au


Call or fax to the number(s) listed
on your voting instruction form

Phone: 1-866-732-8683

Fax: 1-866-249-7775

Fax to the number(s) listed on your
CDI voting instruction form


Return the voting instruction form in
the enclosed postage paid
envelope

Return the form of proxy in the
enclosed postage paid envelope

Return the CDI voting instruction
form to the address listed in your
CDI voting instruction form

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of
2:00p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday June 13, 2024.

Shareholder Information and Questions

NexGen shareholders who have questions about the Management Information Circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, TMX Investor Solutions Inc.:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.,
North America Toll Free: 1-800-706-3274
Outside North America: 1- 201-806-7301
Email: INFO_TMXIS@TMX.com

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance.  The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-files-management-information-circular-in-connection-with-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302140470.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/08/c1029.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 70 Day 2 on May 9 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 70 th Emerging Growth Conference on May 8 & 9, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

