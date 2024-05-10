Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BPH Energy Ltd (‘BPH’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BPH, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 14 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:bphoil and gas stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
BPH:AU
BPH Energy
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy


Oil pump in front of a wall of oil barrels with a Canadian flag on them.

Crescent Point Deal and TMX Completion Fuel Activity in Canadian Oil Market

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG,NYSE:CPG) has struck a deal with Saturn Oil & Gas (TSX:SOIL,OTCQX:OILSF) to divest certain non-core assets in Saskatchewan as part of its long-term sustainability plan.

“This transaction allows us to realize value for these non-core assets which had limited impact in the Company’s future plans while continuing to focus on our priorities of operational execution, optimizing our balance sheet and increasing our return of capital,” said Craig Bryksa, president and CEO of Crescent Point, in a company press release.

The strategic move involves the sale of assets, including Flat Lake and Battrum, for cash consideration of C$600 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2024

The first quarter of 2024 saw increasing trends in Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate prices, attributed to ongoing tensions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and global economic conditions. OPEC countries' production cuts and Russia's commitment to reduce exports also supported prices.

Despite volatility, prices remained stable between US$70– US$87 per barrel. Natural gas prices, however, sank to multi decade lows due to warmer-than-expected weather and ample supply.

Looking ahead, FocusEconomics panelists forecast a 10 percent decline in spot prices for oil over the next decade, while gas prices are expected to remain below highs set in 2022, with potential declines in Asia and Europe and steady prices in the US. Increased US LNG export capacity could lead to price convergence among regions by 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

March 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Oil rigs.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Prices for Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate trended higher during the first quarter of 2024, following a volatile 2023 which saw prices make broad fluctuations but end the year range bound at their start levels.

Ongoing tensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict led to concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies, contributing price support. Global economic conditions, such as inflation concerns, monetary policy decisions, and geopolitical tensions in oil-producing regions, played a significant role in shaping oil price movements during the quarter with both benchmarks registering a 14 percent and 18 percent (WTI) increase over the 90-day session.

Prices were also supported by several OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, extending voluntary production cuts totaling 2.2 million barrels per day to support oil market stability.

Keep reading...Show less

BPH Energy
×