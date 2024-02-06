Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Rich Munson to Board of Directors and Grants Options

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Rich Munson to Board of Directors and Grants Options

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Munson to the board of Directors.

Nuclear Fuels Logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

Rich Munson has been active in the natural resources business for 35+ years, starting as a natural resources lawyer specializing in taxation. Rich moved to the private sector in the mid -1980's when he joined the Energy Fuels companies owned by John Adams .  Energy Fuels Nuclear became the largest US uranium producer in the late 1980's and early 1990's. During this time, Energy Fuels was active in both conventional uranium mining and milling, as well as in the exploration and development of In Situ Recovery "Roll front" mineralization. Areas where Energy Fuels operated included the Arizona Strip, the Gas Hills, South Dakota , the Colorado Plateau and operated the White Mesa Uranium Mill near Blanding, Utah.  Rich has been active in multiple jurisdictions and in 1999, Rich and John Adams were the co-founders of ETK Inc., owner of the Toroparu Gold – Copper Project in Guyana , S.A., eventually moving the Project to Sandspring Resources, Ltd.  The Toroparu Project is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the Americas and is now owned by Aris Mining Corp. Rich continues to be active in the international resource sector.

Michael Collins , Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Fuels stated, "We are pleased to have Rich joining us as a Director. Rich has a depth of experience in the uranium exploration and production space and has been involved with roll front uranium projects since the 1980's. His experience in uranium exploration and production will help inform how we deliver work programs, structure and execute project agreements, and value assets."

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,580,000 common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.56 per share expiring February 6, 2027 . The options will vest 1/3 every 6 months over an 18 month period.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF) is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production. enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production).  With existing historic resources through a 26-mile trend, 100 miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,700 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions. Our industry leaders work to build America's uranium resources and provide a domestic fuel for nuclear energy; always on, always available. ISR technology extracts uranium in a non-invasive process through the use of groundwater and oxygen, coupled with a proven ion exchange process, to recover the uranium.

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-fuels-appoints-rich-munson-to-board-of-directors-and-grants-options-302054138.html

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/06/c6251.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear FuelsNF:CCCSE:NFEnergy Investing
NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 10 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet. 5 holes returned significant uranium grades and thicknesses. Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 3 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 7 of the 10 holes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement consisting of an aggregate of 12,720,000 units (the "Units"), including exercise in full of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,632,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share until January 24, 2027. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 24, 2024 between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation, as warrant agent.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced that due to strong institutional investor demand, it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp., as sole bookrunner, (" Bookrunner ") along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as co-leads, (" PowerOne ", together with PI Financial, the " Underwriters ") to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal private placement from C$5.0 million to C$6.4 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp., as sole bookrunner, (" Bookrunner ") along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as co-leads, (" PowerOne ", together with PI Financial, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on "bought deal" basis by way of private placement, 8,333,334 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of C$0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Year End Letter to Shareholders

Year End Letter to Shareholders

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today stated, on behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Nuclear Fuels Inc., that we thank you for your support throughout our first year of business. It has been a busy year with the completion of the Reverse Take Over of a publicly-traded company providing us with the opportunity to become a CSE listed company in July. This, in combination with the opportunistic expansion of our uranium portfolio in Wyoming while still maintaining a clear focus on the Kaycee Project, has demonstrated some of our key strengths. We are quickly becoming a recognized force in a market embracing uranium and nuclear energy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ACQUIRES THE ASPEN URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Aspen Uranium Project ("Aspen" or the "Project"). The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, proximal to the Company's recently announced Spruce Uranium Project and Pine Uranium Project .

Aspen Uranium Project Highlights:
  • Large-scale land package covering 9,869 hectares located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).
  • Includes extensive anomalous uranium results from historical surface sampling, including;
    • The highest regional lake sediment uranium anomaly in Saskatchewan of 989 ppm U, within the Geological Survey of Canada data compilation.
    • Historical exploration samples collected during the late 1970's identified extensive lake sediment anomalies within the Property, with values averaging 302 ppm U from 439 samples collected, including seven samples with values exceeding 1,000 ppm U (maximum 1,870 ppm U).
    • Historical muskeg samples within the Property averaged 2,007 ppm U from 24 samples collected, including a maximum value of 10,400 ppm U.
  • Historical surface prospecting, limited to areas of outcrop, failed to identify a bedrock source of this uranium anomalism and no drilling has been completed on the Project to date despite compelling support for the possible presence of a uranium deposit/s within the Project area.
  • The application of modern exploration methods, including high-resolution airborne electromagnetic ("EM") survey, presents an opportunity for discovery in an area where overburden and small lakes cover prospective graphitic lithologies (softer) and structural corridors.

" The surface endowment of uranium across the Aspen Project is extraordinary with values in surface sample media equivalent to, or greater than, uranium ore grades elsewhere in the world. We are excited to apply our team's extensive uranium skill set, together with a modern, systematic exploration approach to unravel the nature, extent and cause of this exceptionally high anomalism with the potential to deliver a near-surface uranium discovery." commented Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted 4,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.59 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial declares first quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024.

This first quarter 2024 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2023 dividend of 50 cents per share.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $1,365 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $1,311 million and cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,799 million
  • Upstream production of 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, highest in over 30 years when adjusted for divestment of XTO Energy Canada
  • Highest ever quarterly production at Kearl of 308,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (218,000 barrels Imperial's share)
  • Started steam injection at Cold Lake Grand Rapids, which will be the first deployment in industry of solvent-assisted SAGD technology
  • Strong Downstream operating performance with refinery capacity utilization of 94 percent, following completion of the largest planned turnaround in Sarnia site history
  • Returned more than $2.7 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter, including successful completion of the substantial issuer bid
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 20 percent from 50 cents to 60 cents per share
  • Released annual corporate Sustainability report, outlining the company's sustainability focus areas and progress

Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO):

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Zeni Resources: Near-term High-grade Silica Project in Mongolia

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Noble Completes Drill Program on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

Lithium Investing

Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina

Copper Investing

True North Copper Reports Wallace North Maiden Ore Reserve

Graphite Investing

Lincoln Accelerates Feasibility Study for Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, SA

×