Magnetic Resources

LJN4 Continues to Deliver with the Deepest Intersection at 650m Down Dip

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 continues to deliver with deepest intersection at 650m.

  • After a significant intersection of 16m at 4.51g/t from 411m within MLJDD033, which was a very large 200m step out below the current resource (Figures 1 and 4) a further seven deeper diamond holes totalling 2,354m holes averaging 336m were drilled to ascertain the depth continuity in other parts of the LJN4 Deposit. Some compelling intersections are outlined below.
  • MLJDD039 has the deepest intersection to date of 28m at 1.19g/t from 432m including 7m at 2.57g/t from 432m and is 100m down dip of MLJDD033 which intersected 25m at 3.01g/t from 408m and includes 16m at 4.51g/t from 411m. These intersections (Figure 1) are part of a 650m down dip, 45-degree mineralised zone, which is the longest so far within the 750m long LJN4 deposit.
  • In the northern part of LJN4 there is a strong green fuchsite-silica-pyrite alteration within the ultramafic. Drill holes MLJDD040 intersected 7m at 4.73g/t from 380m (Figure 2 ) and contained silicified ultramafic with fuchsite and quartz veins. This intersection is 100m down dip of MLJRCD829 which intersected 17m at 2.31g/t from 287m which includes 7m at 4.22g/t from 292m (which is also intensely fuchsite altered with quartz veins). The extend of this down dip zone is 450m and is still open at depth.
  • This ultramafic alteration is much more prevalent and occurs within the 350m long northern part of LJN4 (Figure 3) and is also present in holes MLJDD044 (from 376-396m), MLJDD045 (from 313-350m) and MLDD051 (from 313-340m), which have assays pending. The central and northern parts of LJN4 are still open at depth and there is a suggestion that the zones plunge to the SE (Figure 3).
  • These intersections in MLJDD039 and 40 are far below the open pit from our PFS study (ASX release 7 March 2024) and are also not included in our current resource, this augers well for the enlargement of the resource, increasing both the potential size of the open pit and the accompanying positive economic studies.
  • MLRDD036 intersected 18.9m at 2.26 g/t from 275M within a 21m zone, which is a 40m step out down dip from MLJRCD807 which intersected 15.2m at 1.79g/t from 287m (Figure 4).
  • As described in the 5 March 2024 ASX release there was a 7.7% increase in overall resource in the Laverton Project to 24.9Mt @1.66g/t totalling 1.33moz of gold at 0.5g/t cut off and LJN4 has increased 11% to 948,200 oz (Table 1).
  • It is particularly interesting that we have 8 stacked lodes in the central part of LJN4 and we have one planned 600m hole that will be testing for stacked lodes beneath the current mineralised stacked lodes.
  • A number of deeper step out holes have now been carried out to see whether the LJN4 resource appears to extend further at depth and there are assays pending for 7 diamond drillholes totalling 1980m averaging 396m and include MLJDD042-46, 48, 50, 51) and 14 RC drillholes totalling 946m (MLJRC839-859). In addition, there are 6 holes being drilled in this current programme totalling 2800m and averaging 466m and are expected to be completed by the end of May 2024 with three diamond rigs operating.

The central and northern part of the 750m long LJN4 deposit has been drilled with very promising results. Highlights of this drilling are shown in Table 4, Figures 1-4.

Figure 1. Composite section for LJN4 central area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLJDD039 being a down dip extension of over 100m from MLJDD033and being part of a very large 650m interpreted down dip mineralised zone.

Figure 2. Cross section for LJN4 northern area showing high-grade dipping gold zone containing resource model outline and MLJDD040 being a down dip extension of over 100m with intense fuchsite alteration.

Figure 3. Composite Inclined Longitudinal Projection of LJN4 in gram-metres. Highlighting continuous mineralisation over the whole 750m length, being open at depth in the central area and suggesting a SE plunging zone. New drilled holes awaiting assays (in blue) and further planned holes (in yellow).

Figure 4. The Lady Julie North 4 deposit has numerous significant thick intersections from the latest drill programme (yellow large rectangular label) and previous drilling (white label) with maximum gold projected to surface and planned deeper drillholes (in yellow).

The follow up deeper diamond holes have tested and are looking to extend up to two and in some cases eight, stacked lodes mainly found in the central parts of LJN4. Hole MLJDD053 is a 600m deep hole and is designed to investigate for further stacked lodes below the current bottom stacked lode. Many of these are outside the existing resource and have potential for the enlargement of the LJN4 (Indicated and Inferred) of 15.4mt at 1.92g/t for 948,200oz at a 0.5g/t cutoff (Table 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL


Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share. The second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on May 29, 2024 and will be distributed on or about June 11, 2024 . The ex-dividend trading date is May 29, 2024 .

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2024.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2024, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Designated News Release
FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

"Wheaton delivered a robust quarter to start the year, generating over $219 million in operating cash flows, and underscoring the effectiveness of our business model in leveraging rising commodity prices while maintaining strong cash operating margins," said Randy Smallwood President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "Looking ahead, we continue to forecast peer-leading production growth of 40% by 2028, buoyed by several development projects in our portfolio, many of which achieved significant milestones during the quarter. Building on the momentum from a record eight acquisitions in 2023, our corporate development team remains actively engaged in evaluating new opportunities and as always, Wheaton remains committed to ensuring that our growth is both accretive and sustainable for all stakeholders. We believe that strong commodity price trends and our sector leading growth profile provide Wheaton shareholders with one of the best vehicles for investing into the gold and precious metals space."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold (CSE:RUA)

Rua Gold


Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

Outback Goldfields Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTC Pink: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Outback") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated March 1, 2024 the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with S2 Resources Ltd. and one of its subsidiaries (collectively, "S2") whereby Outback will acquire (the "Transaction") a subsidiary of S2 holding its prospective portfolio of gold projects in Finland. The consideration to be paid to S2 will consist of a $1,500,000 cash payment and the issuance of $5,500,000 in common shares of Outback (the "Consideration Shares"). The Transaction remains subject to, among other things, Outback completing the previously-announced $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Consideration Shares will be issued at deemed price equal to the price of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Manuka Resources

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from institutional and other exempt investors for up to $8 million worth of new Manuka shares (each, a New Share) via a Share Placement (“Placement”) to commence bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into production within 2024.

Magnetic Resources NL
