Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Availability of Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com later today. These two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, will be mailed to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper copies on 14 May 2024

2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

The Company's AGM is to be held at 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR on 7 June 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

If you wish to attend the AGM physically or appoint a person as your proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, you are asked to register your intention to attend by email to ben.harber@shma.co.uk with reasonable notice, to allow the Company, if practical, to make appropriate arrangements. If you do not register your intention to attend in this way, this could result in either you or your proxy (if a person other than the Chairman of the Meeting) not being permitted entry to the AGM.

Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the matters of business at the AGM or ask any questions are encouraged to:

1. Submit their votes as soon as possible in advance of the meeting and, in any case, by 11:00 a.m. on 5 June 2024 through the proxy and electronic voting facilities and to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy for this purpose. See the notice of meeting for full details.

2. Submit any questions in connection with the business of the meeting in advance to Ben.Harber@shma.co.uk .

The results of the AGM will be announced as soon as practically possible following conclusion of the meeting.

** Ends **

Contact details:

Trident Royalties Plc

Adam Davidson / Richard Hughes

www.tridentroyalties.com

+1 (757) 208-5171 / +44 7967 589997

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser)

Colin Aaronson / Samantha Harrison / Enzo Aliaj

www.grantthornton.co.uk

+44 020 7383 5100

Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

www.liberum.com

+44 20 3100 2184

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Ashton Clanfield

www.stifelinstitutional.com

+44 20 7710 7600

Tamesis Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Greenfield

www.tamesispartners.com

+44 20 3882 2868

St Brides Partners Ltd (Financial PR & IR)

Susie Geliher / Charlotte Page

www.stbridespartners.co.uk

+44 20 7236 1177

About Trident

Trident is a growth-focused diversified mining royalty and streaming company, providing investors with exposure to a mix of base battery, precious, and bulk metals.

Key highlights of Trident's strategy include:

Building upon a royalty and streaming portfolio which broadly mirrors the commodity exposure of the global mining sector (excluding fossil fuels) with a bias towards production or near-production assets, differentiating Trident from the majority of peers which are exclusively, or heavily weighted, to precious metals;

Acquiring royalties and streams in resource-friendly jurisdictions worldwide, while most competitors have portfolios focused on North and South America;

Targeting attractive small-to-mid size transactions which are often ignored in a sector dominated by large players;

Active deal-sourcing which, in addition to writing new royalties and streams, will focus on the acquisition of assets held by natural sellers such as: closed-end funds, prospect generators, junior and mid-tier miners holding royalties as non-core assets, and counterparties seeking to monetise packages of royalties and streams which are otherwise undervalued by the market;

Maintaining a low-overhead model which is capable of supporting a larger scale business without a commensurate increase in operating costs; and

Leveraging the experience of management, the board of directors, and Trident's adviser team, all of whom have deep industry connections and strong transactional experience across multiple commodities and jurisdictions.

The acquisition and aggregation of individual royalties and streams is expected to deliver strong returns for shareholders as assets are acquired on terms reflective of single asset risk compared with the lower risk profile of a diversified, larger scale portfolio. Further value is expected to be delivered by the introduction of conservative levels of leverage through debt. Once scale has been achieved, strong cash generation is expected to support an attractive dividend policy, providing investors with a desirable mix of inflation protection, growth and income.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations of management and Trident provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward‐looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Although Trident believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. In addition, factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking information stated herein include any factors which affect decisions to pursue mineral exploration on the relevant property and the ultimate exercise of option rights, which may include changes in market conditions, changes in metal prices, general economic and political conditions, environmental risks, and community and non-governmental actions. Such factors will also affect whether Trident will ultimately receive the benefits anticipated pursuant to relevant agreements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward‐looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Third Party Information

As a royalty and streaming company, Trident often has limited, if any, access to non-public scientific and technical information in respect of the properties underlying its portfolio of royalties and investments, or such information is subject to confidentiality provisions. As such, in preparing this announcement, the Company often largely relies upon information provided by or the public disclosures of the owners and operators of the properties underlying its portfolio of royalties, as available at the date of this announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLCTDTRFOTCQB:TDTRFBase Metals Investing
TDTRF
The Conversation (0)
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), announces that Al Gourley has requested to step down from the Board of Directors with immediate effect, for personal reasons. Peter Bacchus will assume the role as Chair of the Board. The Board expresses its thanks to Al for his significant contribution both as a Non-Executive Director and as Chairman and wish him well with his future endeavours

Peter Bacchus, Chairman of Trident commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Portfolio Update: Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note recent positive announcements by ASX-listed Anson Resources Ltd. ("Anson", ASX: ASN) in relation to its Paradox Lithium Project ("Paradox") and its Green River Lithium Project ("Green River"). Trident holds a 2.50% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty over Anson's projects in the Paradox Basin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, today announces its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com in due course

Chairman's Statement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Notice of Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident" or the "Company") Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, will announce its Q1 2024 Activities Update on Tuesday 7 May 2024 at 07.00 BST

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Closes $1.38M First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Closes $1.38M First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY);(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today closed a first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on April 24, 2024 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to this first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 9,200,000 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,380,000. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

Fundamental Research Initiates Coverage on Grid Battery Metals and Publishes its Initiation Research Report

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC May 9, 2024 TheNewswire Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to report that Fundamental Research Corp. ("Fundamental" or "FRC") has initiated coverage of the Company. The Initiating Coverage Report can be viewed at Fundamental's website and various third-party websites.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Awalé Resources (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the bought-deal private placement initially announced on April 17, 2024 (the "Offering"). The Company issued ‎‎18,549,500 ‎units ("Units") of the Company ‎(which includes ‎2,419,500 ‎Units issued pursuant to the exercise in full of the over-allotment ‎option) ‎at a price of C$0.62 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,500,690‎. The Offering was underwritten by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$0.80 per Common Share until May 8, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce New Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

New step-out targets identified from high-powered electromagnetic surveys

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to present the preliminary interpretation of the initial results from geophysical activities currently underway at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm" or the "Project") on Somerset Island, Nunavut. The program is being conducted by American West Metals Limited ("American West"), who is the operator of the Project. American West has completed the required expenditures to earn an undivided 80% interest in the Project. American West will be solely responsible for funding the program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Highlights:

  • Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t.
  • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources are Open Pit comprising 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt.
  • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t.
  • The Mineral Resources are estimated only for the West, Central and East Zone of the 15km long main mineralized horizon. The potential to identify additional Mineral Resources exists along the strike and down dip of the currently defined Mineral Resources and on satellite zones including M-Zone, A51-Zone, A51 Far Side Zone, West Zone South and South Discovery Zone.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that following the release of the Mineral Resource estimate on March 19, 2024, it has filed its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on its 100% owned Ferguson Lake base metal (nickel, copper, cobalt) and platinum-group metals ("PGM", palladium and platinum) Project ("the Ferguson Lake Project" or "the Project"), entitled "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada ("the Technical Report")", prepared by SRK Consulting and Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc., effective March 19, 2024, on SEDAR at http:www.sedar+.com . The Technical Report has also been posted on the Company's website at www.cnresources.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Drilling Contract Awarded – Mkuju Uranium Project Mobilization begins.

LJN4 Continues to Deliver with the Deepest Intersection at 650m Down Dip

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Drilling Contract Awarded – Mkuju Uranium Project Mobilization begins.

Gold Investing

LJN4 Continues to Deliver with the Deepest Intersection at 650m Down Dip

Magnesium Investing

10 Top Countries for Magnesite Mining (Updated 2024)

Rare Earth Investing

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Resource Investing

Auric Mining Set to Double Gold Production at Jeffreys Find Amid High Gold Price, CEO Says

Gold Investing

Outback Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement

×