Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of eight board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2024.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

The annual meeting also marked the retirement of Don Deranger and Jim Gowans from the board after serving 15 years as Cameco directors.

Voting Results for Cameco Directors

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Against

% Votes Against

Catherine Gignac

76,317,418

97.25%

2,158,537

2.75%

Daniel Camus

76,189,453

97.09%

2,286,502

2.91%

Tammy Cook-Searson

76,919,923

98.02%

1,556,032

1.98%

Tim Gitzel

76,739,023

97.79%

1,736,932

2.21%

Kathryn Jackson

77,664,076

98.97%

811,879

1.03%

Don Kayne

74,848,604

95.38%

3,627,351

4.62%

Dominique Minière

78,286,607

99.76%

189,347

0.24%

Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins

77,789,332

99.13%

686,623

0.87%

Profile

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations, as well as significant investments across the nuclear fuel cycle, including ownership interests in Westinghouse Electric Company and Global Laser Enrichment. Utilities around the world rely on Cameco to provide global nuclear fuel solutions for the generation of safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear power. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Cory Kos
306-716-6782
cory_kos@cameco.com

Media inquiries:
Veronica Baker
306-385-5541
veronica_baker@cameco.com

Cameco
CCO:CA,CCJ
The Conversation (0)
Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

Cameco and Energoatom Agree on Commercial Terms to Supply Ukraine's Full Natural UF6 Needs through 2035

SE NNEGC Energoatom (Energoatom), Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy utility, and Cameco Corporation (Cameco) (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), one of the largest global producers of uranium fuel based in Canada, have reached agreement on commercial terms for a major supply contract for Cameco to provide sufficient volumes of natural uranium hexafluoride, or UF 6 (consisting of uranium and conversion services), to meet Ukraine's full nuclear fuel needs through 2035. Key commercial terms, such as pricing mechanism, volume and tenor, have been agreed to, but the contract is subject to finalization, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"Energoatom will keep working on achieving the energy independence of Ukraine. The development of cooperation between companies in the production and supply of nuclear materials and nuclear fuel is one of the most important conditions for the further safe functioning of our domestic nuclear power generation," said Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom.

Keep reading...Show less
Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Form Strategic Partnership to Acquire Westinghouse Electric Company

Currency: U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

  • Westinghouse is an industry leader with a strong market position across the nuclear value chain
  • Nuclear power expected to see significant growth driven by energy security and decarbonization trends
  • Acquisition will provide opportunities to generate value and grow the business globally

Cameco Corporation ("Cameco") (NYSE: CCJ; TSX: CCO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners ("Brookfield Renewable") (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX: BEP.UN, BEPC), together with its institutional partners ("the consortium"), are forming a strategic partnership to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company ("Westinghouse"), one of the world's largest nuclear services businesses.

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy

Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

  • AK22-051 intersected 2,320 cps over 30.1 m starting at 27.0 m drill hole depth, ranks as the best drill hole on the project, and includes six separate intervals of >10,000 cps*
  • AK22-047 intersected 5,229 cps over 7.35 m at 140.65 m , ranks as second-best drill hole on the project, and includes eight separate intervals of >10,000 cps

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan ( see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"We continue to hit mineralization at the overburden contact; within 25 m from surface. The mineralization from AK22-051 is the shallowest being drilled in the Basin. This rarity of near-surface mineralization with high levels of radioactivity sets Baselode apart from our peers as there's no other recent discovery this close to surface. Near-surface mineralization has been a key characteristic required for numerous Basin deposits going into production as open pit mines. Holes AK22-051 and AK22-047 are substantially the two best drill holes on ACKIO to date in terms of continuously elevated radioactivity. They also have the highest average levels of radioactivity, and each includes multiple discrete intersections with greater than 10,000 cps. We're excited to see ACKIO grow with near-surface mineralization, including consistently higher levels of radioactivity. AK22-051 remains open in all directions and AK22-047 remains open to the east," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting & Appointment of Jennifer Traub as Board Chair

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 28, 2024 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto today (the " Meeting" ) were elected as directors of the Company. View PDF version

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Energy to Host Q1 2024 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its 2024 first quarter conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the " Project ") covering all aspects including, finalization of the Federal permitting and licensing process, project development, new exploration discovery, treasury and financing, as well as current market dynamics including marketing strategy.

Call-in Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3VJ6lU3
North America Toll Free : 1-888-664-6392
Australia Toll-Free: 1-800-076068

The Company has submitted its Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter of 2024. These documents are available for review on the NexGen website, under Reports and Filings, and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com . In addition, a replay will be available on the NexGen website under Events & Presentations.

Further Information is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies.  Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-energy-to-host-q1-2024-conference-call-on-rook-i-project-developments-302141101.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/09/c2616.html

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2024

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has mailed a Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of May 1 2024 in connection with the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on  Monday, June 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Your vote is important - please vote today.

NexGen encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) and are available on our website at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

  1. Set the number of directors at ten;
  2. Elect directors for the ensuing year including new proposed Board member, Susannah Pierce; and
  3. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor

The Board of Directors of NexGen recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed items

Meeting Access and Location:

Webcast URL : https://app.webinar.net/PJNKL2w4BMy

Conference Call Dial-In:

To join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically or dial direct.


https://emportal.ink/3OFpx0F


Conference ID: 03740586


International Toll: +1 416-764-8659


North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6392



Location:

NexGen Energy Ltd. Corporate Office


Suite 3150, 1021 West Hastings St.


Vancouver, BC Canada

Participants of the webcast and conference call will be able to participate in the Q&A session following the formal business of the Meeting and presentation.

How to Vote

Beneficial Shareholder

Shares held with a broker, bank or
other intermediary

Registered Shareholders

Shares held in own name
and represented by a physical
certificate

CDI Holders

Shares held by way of CDIs through
CHESS Depository Nominees Pty
Limited


www.proxyvote.com

www.investorvote.com

www.investorvote.com .au


Call or fax to the number(s) listed
on your voting instruction form

Phone: 1-866-732-8683

Fax: 1-866-249-7775

Fax to the number(s) listed on your
CDI voting instruction form


Return the voting instruction form in
the enclosed postage paid
envelope

Return the form of proxy in the
enclosed postage paid envelope

Return the CDI voting instruction
form to the address listed in your
CDI voting instruction form

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of
2:00p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday June 13, 2024.

Shareholder Information and Questions

NexGen shareholders who have questions about the Management Information Circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, TMX Investor Solutions Inc.:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.,
North America Toll Free: 1-800-706-3274
Outside North America: 1- 201-806-7301
Email: INFO_TMXIS@TMX.com

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance.  The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-files-management-information-circular-in-connection-with-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302140470.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/08/c1029.html

Keep reading...Show less

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 70 Day 2 on May 9 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 70 th Emerging Growth Conference on May 8 & 9, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Strategic Purchase of 2.7 Million Pounds of Uranium with Issuance of US$250 Million Convertible Debenture

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet with MMCap International Inc. SPC ("MMCap") for the purchase (the "Purchase") of 2,702,410 pounds natural uranium concentrate (" U 3 O 8 ") for an aggregate purchase price of US$250 million based on the five day average UxC spot price.

NexGen Energy Ltd. logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

In satisfaction of the purchase price for the U 3 O 8, the Company has agreed to issue US$250 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into approximately 23 million common shares of NexGen (the "Common Shares") equivalent to ~4.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Upon closing of the previously announced Australian Chess Depository Interest ("CDI") offering, as well as this transaction with MMCap, the Company will have ~C$600 million in cash and US$250 million worth of physical uranium on its balance sheet.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "At a time when available physical uranium is extremely tight and expected to continue to be scarce given the long-term supply deficit, this purchase represents a strong opportunity for the Company to bolster its marketing discussions and optimises the optionality of project financing structures under evaluation.  The Company is at a pivotal time, shaping the industry towards transparency, whilst prioritising local community engagement and participation in Saskatchewan and Canada , and providing the globe with clean energy fuel. The transaction is also a significant endorsement of NexGen's approach, role and opportunity in the nuclear sector.  Upon closing of the CDI offering and this strategic uranium purchase, the Company will hold cash and uranium worth over C$930 million and will significantly assist the Company in funding the anticipated capital needs to develop the Rook I Project."

Strategic Alignment Provisions

In connection with the Debenture issuance, the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement with MMCap, containing voting alignment, standstill, and sale and transfer restriction covenants.

Terms of the Debentures

The Debentures will carry a 9.0% coupon (the "Interest") over a 5-year term. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into Common Shares, at a conversion price (the "Conversion Price") per Common Share of US$10.73 ( C$14.70 per Common Share equivalent incorporating today's exchange rate) representing a 30% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price (the "VWAP") per Common Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the 5-days ending on the day prior to the date of this announcement.

Two-thirds of the Interest (equal to 6% per annum) is payable in cash. One-third of the Interest (equal to 3% per annum) is payable in Common Shares issuable at a price equal to the 20-day VWAP on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") ending on, and including, the third trading day prior to the date such interest payment is due.

The Company will be entitled, on or after the third anniversary of the date of the issuance of the Debentures, at any time that the 20-day VWAP on the NYSE exceeds 130% of the Conversion Price, to redeem the Debentures at par plus accrued and unpaid Interest.

The Company agreed to issued to MMCap an aggregate of 909,090 Common Shares as an establishment fee in connection with the Debentures, representing 3% of the aggregate principal amount of the Debentures.

Conditions

Closing of the Purchase is conditional upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions prior to June 28, 2024 , including stock exchange approvals and third-party approvals required for the transfer of the U 3 O 8 and issuance of the Debentures and the completion of definitive documentation.

Farris LLP were legal advisors to NexGen and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP advised MMCap.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company ' s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-strategic-purchase-of-2-7-million-pounds-of-uranium-with-issuance-of-us250-million-convertible-debenture-302139631.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/08/c3557.html

Keep reading...Show less

