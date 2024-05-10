Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") a leader in critical mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Chen, CPA, as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective May 9, 2024.

Vincent brings a wealth of expertise and a robust background in accounting and corporate development within the mining sector. He began his distinguished career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the mining assurance team in Toronto, where he earned his Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Following his tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Vincent joined Yamana Gold Inc. (now Pan American Silver), serving as a Senior Analyst on the corporate reporting team.

Most recently, Vincent held the position of Senior Associate of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Forbes & Manhattan, a prominent family office and merchant bank focused on the global mining and resource sector. He has continued to shape the industry landscape through his current role as a strategic consultant for various junior mining companies, including Emerita Resources Corp., Halcones Precious Metals Corp., and Lithium Ionic Corp.

Vincent is a proud alumnus of the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, where he graduated with Honours in Accounting.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vincent Chen to the Board," said Penny White, President & CEO of Lancaster Resources. "His experience and strategic insight into the mining industry will be invaluable as we continue to develop our lithium and gold assets. Vincent's leadership in corporate development and investor relations will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of elevating our standing in the gold and critical minerals sectors."

"I am very excited and proud to join the Board of Directors here at Lancaster," notes Vincent Chen. "It is impressive what the leadership team has accomplished in such a short period of time in New Mexico. I am focused on the opportunities ahead and committed to help navigate a successful path forward for our projects and shareholders. I am truly excited to work with the team here."

Vincent's appointment reflects Lancaster Resources' commitment to strengthening its leadership and strategic capabilities to enhance shareholder value and propel the company's growth in the mining industry.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring lithium, and other critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, spans ~5,200 acres and comprises 260 mineral placer claims which cover the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, Mexico where Lancaster is exploring a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services exploration.

Lancaster's project portfolio includes 100% ownership of the Piney Lake Gold Property in Saskatchewan and rights to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec. Lancaster also holds a 100 percent interest in the Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium projects in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lancaster has also retained a minority interest in Nelson Lake Copper Corp., after a spin-off to Lancaster shareholders earlier this year. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 40 gold discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, ability to enter into a long form agreement for the acquisition of the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Receives Drill Permit Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Receives Drill Permit Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") announces that the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has provided Lancaster with a "Technically Complete Letter" regarding a permit for the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Phase 1 drill program (the " Drill Permit ").

"The approval of our maiden drilling application is confirmation of our commitment to responsible, minimal impact exploration and the last major hurdle before launching our maiden drilling program at Alkali Flat," says Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are one step closer to drilling the first well at Alkali Flat and proving the quality of the potential lithium brine deposit we believe is in the subsurface aquifers previously identified by our geophysics program."

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property.

Property Overview

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) and Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson ") announce that the plan of arrangement previously announced on January 30, 2024 (the " Arrangement" ), including the spin-off of Lancaster's wholly-owned subsidiary, Nelson, closed today.

The Arrangement was approved by the shareholders (the " Shareholders ") of the Company's common shares at an annual and special meeting held on March 15, 2024, and by the British Columbia Supreme Court in its final order dated March 25, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of two high impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin. The two claims are targeting high grade uranium in basement and unconformity type deposits. The two properties, called Catley Lake and Centennial East, at 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. These strategic acquisitions bolster Lancaster's commitment to discovering critical minerals in support of the energy transition.

The Catley Lake & Centennial East mineral claims are located immediately adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca basin. The Centennial deposit, which is approximately 11km west of Lancaster's Centennial East claim, was the first significant high-concentration uranium deposit located along the Snowbird tectonic boundary. The Centennial deposit has shown assays up to 8.78% U 3 0 8 over 33.9m below the Athabasca sandstone and Virgin River unconformity from a Cameco drill. Concentrations of U 3 0 8 up to 25.6% were seen over 0.5m in a drillhole assay (SMDI-2758).

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

In a release issued on Friday, February 9th by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that the headline should have stated the interim was for Nelson Lake, rather than Crestfield Copper as originally announced. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Nelson Lake Spin-Off

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") for an option earn-in transaction (the "Transaction") on its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. ALX has executed the Definitive Agreement with Trinex Lithium Ltd. ("Trinex Canada"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinex Minerals Limited, which is a publicly-traded mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Trinex Canada can earn an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% participating interest in the Project in two stages over a period of five years by making cash payments and common shares payments to ALX, and by incurring exploration expenditures as shown in the table below.

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report more significant results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - STS

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - STS

Trading resumes in:

Company: South Star Battery Metals Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has filed permitting documentation with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for GMV's Daisy Creek lithiumuranium project in Lander County, Nevada

The Notice of Intent (NOI) covers a six hole drill program up to a total depth of 3000 feet and focuses on the most prospective lithium targets as defined by recent geophysical work. Upon approval and receipt of permits, GMV is targeting to drill its Daisy Creek project in June/July 2024 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointment of Richard Vigil as Vice President of Operations

South Star Battery Metals Announces Appointment of Richard Vigil as Vice President of Operations

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that Richard Vigil has been appointed as Vice President of Operations of the Company

Mr. Vigil is a mining engineer with an MBA specializing in international business and finance. He has 15 years of experience evaluating mines and projects globally but with a focus on the Americas. His expertise includes assessing the technical and economic merits of operations/projects and risks for international banks, stream and royalty companies, and being an independent technical mining consultant. He has evaluated mines/projects in graphite, gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, uranium, molybdenum, iron ore, and metallurgical coal. His background as both a mining engineer in operations and as a technical advisor will contribute to Santa Cruz's ramp-up and expansion, as well as BamaStar's advancement from studies to the future planned production. His technical focus has been on mining methods, mine design, resource and reserve estimation, processing, market studies, National Instrument 43-101 reports, risk assessment, OPEX/CAPEX/margin analysis, and corporate advisory. He went to the Colorado School of Mines and Tulane University, and is US based.

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Announces Flow-Through Offering for Gross Proceeds Of $500,000

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of 2.5 million common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66 (15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.20 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

