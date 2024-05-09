Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NexGen Energy to Host Q1 2024 Conference Call on Rook I Project Developments

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its 2024 first quarter conference call on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the " Project ") covering all aspects including, finalization of the Federal permitting and licensing process, project development, new exploration discovery, treasury and financing, as well as current market dynamics including marketing strategy.

Call-in Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Time: 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time

RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3VJ6lU3
North America Toll Free : 1-888-664-6392
Australia Toll-Free: 1-800-076068

The Company has submitted its Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the first quarter of 2024. These documents are available for review on the NexGen website, under Reports and Filings, and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com . In addition, a replay will be available on the NexGen website under Events & Presentations.

Further Information is available at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies.  Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-energy-to-host-q1-2024-conference-call-on-rook-i-project-developments-302141101.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/09/c2616.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) offers investors an entry opportunity to take advantage of the potentially bullish uranium market and demand for nuclear energy. The company is developing the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit within its PLS property in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin uranium district. The Triple R deposit is known for its sizable high-grade uranium mineralization that is accessible at just 50 meters from surface. It is the only major, undeveloped deposit in the Basin at which the high-grade core begins close to surface.PL

Fission Uranium’s PLS project is positioned as potentially one of the world’s lowest OPEX uranium projects.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q1 2024

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Files Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE MKT: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has mailed a Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular to shareholders of record as of May 1 2024 in connection with the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on  Monday, June 17, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Your vote is important - please vote today.

NexGen encourages shareholders to read the meeting materials, which have been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.com ) and are available on our website at www.nexgenenergy.ca .

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

  1. Set the number of directors at ten;
  2. Elect directors for the ensuing year including new proposed Board member, Susannah Pierce; and
  3. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as independent auditor

The Board of Directors of NexGen recommends that shareholders vote in favour of all proposed items

Meeting Access and Location:

Webcast URL : https://app.webinar.net/PJNKL2w4BMy

Conference Call Dial-In:

To join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically or dial direct.


https://emportal.ink/3OFpx0F


Conference ID: 03740586


International Toll: +1 416-764-8659


North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6392



Location:

NexGen Energy Ltd. Corporate Office


Suite 3150, 1021 West Hastings St.


Vancouver, BC Canada

Participants of the webcast and conference call will be able to participate in the Q&A session following the formal business of the Meeting and presentation.

How to Vote

Beneficial Shareholder

Shares held with a broker, bank or
other intermediary

Registered Shareholders

Shares held in own name
and represented by a physical
certificate

CDI Holders

Shares held by way of CDIs through
CHESS Depository Nominees Pty
Limited


www.proxyvote.com

www.investorvote.com

www.investorvote.com .au


Call or fax to the number(s) listed
on your voting instruction form

Phone: 1-866-732-8683

Fax: 1-866-249-7775

Fax to the number(s) listed on your
CDI voting instruction form


Return the voting instruction form in
the enclosed postage paid
envelope

Return the form of proxy in the
enclosed postage paid envelope

Return the CDI voting instruction
form to the address listed in your
CDI voting instruction form

Please submit your vote well in advance of the proxy deposit deadline of
2:00p.m. (Pacific Time) on Thursday June 13, 2024.

Shareholder Information and Questions

NexGen shareholders who have questions about the Management Information Circular, or require assistance with voting their shares can contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent, TMX Investor Solutions Inc.:

TMX Investor Solutions Inc.,
North America Toll Free: 1-800-706-3274
Outside North America: 1- 201-806-7301
Email: INFO_TMXIS@TMX.com

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance.  The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-files-management-information-circular-in-connection-with-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302140470.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/08/c1029.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 70 Day 2 on May 9 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 70 th Emerging Growth Conference on May 8 & 9, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Strategic Purchase of 2.7 Million Pounds of Uranium with Issuance of US$250 Million Convertible Debenture

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet with MMCap International Inc. SPC ("MMCap") for the purchase (the "Purchase") of 2,702,410 pounds natural uranium concentrate (" U 3 O 8 ") for an aggregate purchase price of US$250 million based on the five day average UxC spot price.

NexGen Energy Ltd. logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

In satisfaction of the purchase price for the U 3 O 8, the Company has agreed to issue US$250 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into approximately 23 million common shares of NexGen (the "Common Shares") equivalent to ~4.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Upon closing of the previously announced Australian Chess Depository Interest ("CDI") offering, as well as this transaction with MMCap, the Company will have ~C$600 million in cash and US$250 million worth of physical uranium on its balance sheet.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "At a time when available physical uranium is extremely tight and expected to continue to be scarce given the long-term supply deficit, this purchase represents a strong opportunity for the Company to bolster its marketing discussions and optimises the optionality of project financing structures under evaluation.  The Company is at a pivotal time, shaping the industry towards transparency, whilst prioritising local community engagement and participation in Saskatchewan and Canada , and providing the globe with clean energy fuel. The transaction is also a significant endorsement of NexGen's approach, role and opportunity in the nuclear sector.  Upon closing of the CDI offering and this strategic uranium purchase, the Company will hold cash and uranium worth over C$930 million and will significantly assist the Company in funding the anticipated capital needs to develop the Rook I Project."

Strategic Alignment Provisions

In connection with the Debenture issuance, the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement with MMCap, containing voting alignment, standstill, and sale and transfer restriction covenants.

Terms of the Debentures

The Debentures will carry a 9.0% coupon (the "Interest") over a 5-year term. The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into Common Shares, at a conversion price (the "Conversion Price") per Common Share of US$10.73 ( C$14.70 per Common Share equivalent incorporating today's exchange rate) representing a 30% premium to the volume-weighted average trading price (the "VWAP") per Common Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") for the 5-days ending on the day prior to the date of this announcement.

Two-thirds of the Interest (equal to 6% per annum) is payable in cash. One-third of the Interest (equal to 3% per annum) is payable in Common Shares issuable at a price equal to the 20-day VWAP on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") ending on, and including, the third trading day prior to the date such interest payment is due.

The Company will be entitled, on or after the third anniversary of the date of the issuance of the Debentures, at any time that the 20-day VWAP on the NYSE exceeds 130% of the Conversion Price, to redeem the Debentures at par plus accrued and unpaid Interest.

The Company agreed to issued to MMCap an aggregate of 909,090 Common Shares as an establishment fee in connection with the Debentures, representing 3% of the aggregate principal amount of the Debentures.

Conditions

Closing of the Purchase is conditional upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions prior to June 28, 2024 , including stock exchange approvals and third-party approvals required for the transfer of the U 3 O 8 and issuance of the Debentures and the completion of definitive documentation.

Farris LLP were legal advisors to NexGen and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP advised MMCap.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company ' s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon , Saskatchewan.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-strategic-purchase-of-2-7-million-pounds-of-uranium-with-issuance-of-us250-million-convertible-debenture-302139631.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/08/c3557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Commissioning Proceeding to Plan as Boss Prepares for First Sales

Honeymoon is exceeding key feasibility study estimates; First uranium sales set for July

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to advise that the commissioning process at its Honeymoon uranium project is proceeding to plan, with key metrics exceeding feasibility study forecasts.

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic's Dasa Project Visit by Niger Mines Minister Delegation

�Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to report that on May 3, 2024 Niger's Mines Minister, Commissaire Colonel Ousmane Abarchi joined local dignitaries, including the Agadez Region Governor and local community authorities as well as SOMIDA employees for a tour the Dasa Project.  The visit was part of the Minister's tour of significant exploration and mining projects in the Agadez Region of northern Niger.

Figure 1: Moussa Souley, Managing Director, Mines Minister Briefing (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The high-level delegation visit included:

  • a tour of underground development now exceeding 1,000 meters, with 5 levels of development underway to access the orebody and prepare stopes for mining
  • a review of the mine design and current 23-year mine plan
  • the official ceremony to commence earthworks in preparation for plant construction
  • a review of the plant design and timelines for plant commissioning at the end of 2025
  • a review of ESG activities and community engagement undertaken since 2008 in the region
  • the camp expansion area built to accommodate over 500 employees and contractors

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, "We were honoured to host the Mines Minister and other dignitaries at our Dasa operation.  The Minister expressed his continuing support for the Project and confirmed the Government's recognition of Dasa's strategic value and near-term economic benefit that will be realized in the form of local employment, taxes and royalties."

" Our relationship with Niger Government officials since field operations began in 2008 has always been positive. The Government continues to offer support in many ways including security in the region and assistance with expediting logistics to equip our mining team with supplies and consumables to maintain a high pace of mine development.  The underground development has continued to progress on schedule.  We value the Government's support as we enter this next significant stage to construct our processing plant."

During his tour of the Dasa Project Niger's Mines Minister, Commissaire Colonel Ousmane Abarchi , stated, " We came here, we visited the mine, and we launched the earth breaking operations for the mill construction. Dasa is a reality everyone can see.  We thank you all.  We are supportive of the SOMIDA team and Global Atomic. This project is very important for us; as a government and as a shareholder. We want Dasa to be the start of new Niger mining practice with expectations on State Income, Employment and Environment management."

Below are photos of the tour, which will be available with videos on the Company's website www.globalatomiccorp.com .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Figure 2: Mines Minister review of Process Plant (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 3: Mines Minister in Rock Breaker (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 4: Earthworks Equipment Lineup (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 5: Earthworks Equipment Lineup (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 6: Mines Minister Delegation Underground at Dasa Mine (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 7: Mines Minister Delegation and SOMIDA Team (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Global Atomic - TSX30 / OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c2525.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×