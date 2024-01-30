Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Nevada Sunrise Releases Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE on its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 10 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet. 5 holes returned significant uranium grades and thicknesses. Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 3 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 7 of the 10 holes.

Nuclear Fuels Logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

Favorable weather conditions in Wyoming and drilling success at the historic Saddle Zone combined to extend the fall 2023 program until just before the holidays in December of 2023. A total of 89 holes were completed. Outstanding drill results will be reported over the coming weeks. Spring drilling will resume as soon as weather allows.

Highlights:

  • Uranium mineralization with Grade Thicknesses ("GT") ranging from 0.010 to 1.067 were encountered in the lower Wasatch Formation in 5 drill holes intercepts with GT of greater that 0.3;
  • The highest-grade single intercept, and the thickest intersection was 4.5 feet of 0.237% U 3 O 8 Gamma with a GT of 1.067. A GT of over 0.3 is considered an economic minimum for inclusion in a typical wellfield in the Power River Basin;
  • Phase 1 drilling continues to confirm and expand historic resources of the Saddle Zone hosted in the Lower Wasatch Formation at depths of 165 to 350 feet in saturated sands;
  • Drilling will resume in the Spring of 2024 at the Saddle deposit, targeting both the shallow Lower Wasatch and the newly discovered upper Fort Union sands mineralization as well as additional targets.

To view Kaycee Uranium Project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/41cQsFX . To view the Kaycee uranium drill program video please visit: Kaycee Project- Nuclear Fuels (youtube.com) .

Michael Collins , Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Drill results continue to demonstrate good grades and thicknesses at the Saddle Zone. Based on our continuing results we are permitting to significantly expand our drill program in 2024; testing additional targets in the over 110 miles of under-explored roll front targets at the Kaycee Project."

Table of Significant Results

Hole ID

From
(ft)

Thickness
(ft)

Ave. Grade
(%U 3 O 8 ) (1)

GT (grade x
thickness) (2)

TOTAL hole
GT

Host
Formation

SD23_064

289.5

2.0

0.022

0.044


Wasatch

SD23_064

313.5

0.5

0.020

0.010


Wasatch

SD23_064

324.5

0.5

0.022

0.011

.065

Wasatch

SD23_065

298.0

6.5

0.077

0.501


Wasatch

SD23_065

306.0

4.5

0.237

1.067


Wasatch

SD23_065

313.0

1.0

0.021

0.021


Wasatch

SD23_065

314.0

1.5

0.049

0.074

1.663

Wasatch

SD23_066

281.5

2.0

0.042

0.084


Wasatch

SD23_066

307.0

1.5

0.034

0.051

.135

Wasatch

SD23_067

287.5

2.5

0.172

0.430


Wasatch

SD23_067

298.5

3.0

0.147

0.441

.871

Wasatch

SD23_069

366.5

0.5

0.021

0.011


U Ft. Union

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU3O8 or that are relevant to exploration targeting. (1) %U 3 O 8 by Gamma logging is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium. Gamma log assays may be in disequilibrium with ICP-MS assays. Comparisons of U 3 O 8 Gamma log and ICP-MS assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that U 3 O 8 Gamma is comparable to ICP-MS uranium assay in the Powder River Basin. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming
The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"), Nuclear Fuel's priority project, consisting of over 42 square miles of mineral rights over a 33-mile mineralized trend and 110 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and carrying the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound U 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology. As Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming , with over 250 million pounds of historic production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR method since 1990; predominantly from the PRB.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis , CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Drill holes are completed by Single Water Services using a rotary drill rig. Chip samples are collected for lithological logging every five feet. Century Geophysics of Tusla Oklahoma is contracted to conduct downhole gamma ray, resistivity, spontaneous potential, and deviation. Century Geophysics calibrates it's downhole tools in the US Department of Energy uranium logging Test pits in Casper Wyoming to insure the accuracy of the down hole gamma ray log measurements.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.
Nuclear Fuels Inc. is committed to aggressive exploration of district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium projects in proven and prolific jurisdictions. Focused on its priority Kaycee Project, located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, our goal is to advance the project onto a path to production. enCore Energy Corp. maintains the right to back-in to 51% ownership by paying the Company 2.5X its exploration expenditures and carrying the project to production (recoverable from production). With existing historic resources through a 33-mile trend, 110+ miles of mapped roll-fronts and 3,800 drill holes, Nuclear Fuels has secured the district under one company's control for the first time since the early 1980's. Nuclear Fuels also provides a unique model for development of our other uranium projects and has established a pipeline of future opportunities in known uranium jurisdictions.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-fuels-reports-positive-drill-results-from-the-kaycee-uranium-project-wyoming-302047554.html

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/30/c8444.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear FuelsNF:CCCSE:NFEnergy Investing
NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement consisting of an aggregate of 12,720,000 units (the "Units"), including exercise in full of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $7,632,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share until January 24, 2027. The Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated January 24, 2024 between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation, as warrant agent.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced that due to strong institutional investor demand, it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp., as sole bookrunner, (" Bookrunner ") along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as co-leads, (" PowerOne ", together with PI Financial, the " Underwriters ") to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal private placement from C$5.0 million to C$6.4 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp., as sole bookrunner, (" Bookrunner ") along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as co-leads, (" PowerOne ", together with PI Financial, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on "bought deal" basis by way of private placement, 8,333,334 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of C$0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Year End Letter to Shareholders

Year End Letter to Shareholders

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today stated, on behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Nuclear Fuels Inc., that we thank you for your support throughout our first year of business. It has been a busy year with the completion of the Reverse Take Over of a publicly-traded company providing us with the opportunity to become a CSE listed company in July. This, in combination with the opportunistic expansion of our uranium portfolio in Wyoming while still maintaining a clear focus on the Kaycee Project, has demonstrated some of our key strengths. We are quickly becoming a recognized force in a market embracing uranium and nuclear energy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 8,000 metre winter drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes at Russell and then plans to move the drill rig over to its adjacent 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project, to complete 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. Skyharbour's geologists and contracted drilling crew are working out of an exploration camp at the project located on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project. The Company is fully funded and permitted for this winter drill campaign, as well as for future drilling and other exploration programs later in 2024 at Russell and Moore.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

Baselode Provides 2024 Exploration Plans for Athabasca Basin Area Uranium Projects

  • $12,000,000 for uranium delineation and exploration committed for 2024
  • Four drill programs planned across Baselode's Uranium Project Portfolio
  • The first drill program is scheduled to begin in 2 weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the 2024 exploration plans for the Company's Bear, Catharsis & Hook uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin").

"We are fully financed for the Company's largest exploration programs on our Bear, Catharsis, and Hook projects. Our strategy entails a substantial allocation of resources toward discovering new deposits within our 264,000-hectare package. Our team has spent months of preparation to hone in on promising exploration targets with significant potential for discovery. Additionally, we will be expanding the ACKIO discovery near-surface zones. For the first time, we'll also target ACKIO at depth, utilizing cutting-edge ANT technology that could give this project a whole new dimension. We are excited for an aggressive exploration program with the drills starting in a matter of weeks," stated James Sykes, CEO, President, and Director of Baselode.

For more details on the Company's 2024 drill programs and geophysical targets, please watch this video:

Catharsis Drill Program Details
8 to 10 drill holes for 2,000 metres ("m") are planned for 5 different untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start Mid-February. A 10,000 line km high-resolution airborne magnetics and radiometrics survey is planned concurrently with the drill program. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program and base camp of operations is currently being installed.

Bear Drill Program Details
6 to 8 drill holes for 1,500 m are planned for 1 to 2 untested target areas. The program is scheduled to start in May. A 2,000 line km gravity and magnetics airborne survey is planned for later in the year. Exploration permits are pending but expected shortly.

ACKIO (Hook) Drill Program Details
35 to 50 drill holes for 12,000 m are planned for delineation and exploration along strike and depth of the ACKIO mineralized structure. The program is scheduled to start early June. In May, the Company will deploy "Exosphere By Fleet®", an innovative high-resolution ground-based, satellite-connected ambient noise tomography ("ANT") survey. The survey will be completed over ACKIO and interpreted prior to diamond drilling. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

Hook Drill Program Details
16 to 20 drill holes for 4,000 m are planned for five different untested target areas outside of 1 km radius from ACKIO. The program is scheduled to start mid-June. The Company has received the necessary permits to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, uranium prospect in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 9 separate uranium Pods, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m and 32 m beneath the surface in Pods 1 and 7, respectively, and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open at depth, and to the north, south and east.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
Baselode Energy Corp.
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717
www.baselode.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1_550.jpg

FIGURE 1 - Bear, Catharsis, Hook & Shadow projects location map. ACKIO uranium prospect identified by yellow circle.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/195968_baselodefigure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195968

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20231219.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Company is planning a follow up drill program for the winter of 2024, consisting of 1,000 to 1,500 meters of drilling in up to five (5) diamond drill holes, with potential to expand the program. The priority will be to follow up on the clay alteration zone with elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K- and H-Zones (Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Underwriter"), as sole underwriter and bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase for resale the following on a "bought deal" private placement basis for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Underwritten Offering"):

  • 2,222,222 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Adopts Advance Notice Policy

North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has adopted an advance notice policy (the "Policy") which includes, among other things, a provision that requires advance notice be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act

Additionally, the Policy sets a deadline by which holders of record of common shares of North Shore must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, sets forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company, and establishes the form in which the shareholder must submit the notice for that notice to be in proper written form.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuclear Fuels Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Copper Investing

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Storm Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023

Gold Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

×