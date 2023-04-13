Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

NRO Exercises Radio Frequency Contract Option with Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Aurora Insight Inc., a company acquired by Maxar in December 2022, has received a Stage II contract extension from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) for commercial radio frequency (RF) remote sensing.

Aurora Insight, now part of Maxar's Earth Intelligence business, was previously awarded the NRO's Strategic Commercial Enhancements Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) Framework Stage I contract, which focused on the modeling and simulation of its capabilities to support the U.S. government's current and future commercial RF reconnaissance needs. The Stage II option provides Maxar the opportunity to demonstrate real-world performance of its commercial RF constellation to support U.S. government missions.

Maxar will demonstrate how space-based mapping of the world's RF environment can enhance and augment existing capabilities. Maxar's RF measurements span a wide range of frequencies that include LTE, 5G, satellite communications, radars, GPS and other types of signals, and these measurements are being applied to commercial and government use cases. The Stage II award is an important step in getting commercial RF data to U.S. government users.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to demonstrate the value of commercial RF data to support key U.S. government mission needs," said Tony Frazier, Maxar's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence. "We are particularly excited to integrate RF capabilities with our industry-leading satellite imagery, 3D data, and analytics."

Jennifer Alvarez, co-founder and former CEO of Aurora Insight, who now leads Maxar's RF solutions program, is scheduled to speak on the topic of "Radio Frequency Data the Soundtrack to a Silent Movie" at the GEOINT 2023 Symposium, taking place May 21-24 in St. Louis, Missouri.

To learn more about Maxar's RF solutions, visit https://www.maxar.com/products/rf-solutions .

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar's 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jonny Bell
Maxar Investor Relations
1-303-684-5543
jonny.bell@maxar.com

Media Contacts:
Brian Wagner
Maxar Communications
1-202-302-8754
brian.wagner@maxar.com

