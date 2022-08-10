Press Releases
Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed nearly 7,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 4,000 installations in the United States and a growing number in emerging markets.
