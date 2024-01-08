- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Robotics Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Robotics in 2024
Find out what the robotics sector could hold for investors in 2024
The demand for robotic solutions has steadily increased in recent years as industries have become more complex.
According to Precedence Research, the global robotics technology market was valued at US$72.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a staggering US$283.19 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7 percent.
With that in mind, the Investing News Network (INN) gathered insights from industry insiders on the key trends and factors that could shape the robotics industry in 2024.
Increased demand for robotics in various sectors
Advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning have been significant drivers for the robotics industry, and as the technology becomes more accessible, robots are becoming more prevalent. Strategists at EY point to quickly advancing AI technologies as the key to enabling robots to carry out increasingly complicated tasks. Additionally, improvements made to large language models (LLMs) are helping robots and humans communicate better.
Markets and Markets places the industrial robotics market value at US$17 billion in 2023 and expect it to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 percent to reach US$32.5 billion by 2028. Industrial robots are used for the movement of goods and materials in large warehouses and distribution centers, where they help improve efficiency, reduce errors and achieve greater workplace safety.
According to Markets and Markets’ research, growth will be driven by a trend towards automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 – the fourth industrial revolution characterized by increased automation and data exchange – across various sectors, leading to greater demand for collaborative robots, or cobots, a type of robot designed to work alongside humans.
Industrial robots are becoming increasingly affordable as well. Data from ARK Invest reveals that the cost of these robots has declined over the last 10 years to the point that the average price of an industrial robot is now half of what it was in 2011. Signs indicate that the trend will continue, with ARK predicting a further 50 to 60 percent decline by 2025.
While manufacturing may have witnessed the most significant increase in the integration of robots, other industries such as healthcare and agriculture are also implementing robots at an increasing rate. Grandview Research's market report on surgical robots estimated that the sector’s market size was US$3.92 billion in 2023 and will experience a CAGR of 9.5 percent by 2030. The firm’s analysts cite the adoption of automated surgical instruments, coupled with a shortage of physicians and surgeons, as key drivers of growth.
And as the global population continues to grow and the demand for food rises, automation is becoming a critical tool for addressing the challenges of modern agriculture. Country Guide named automation as one of the trends that will impact agriculture in 2024 as the industry attempts to adapt to the climate crisis, recruit the younger generation and take advantage of innovative technologies. Full automation could boost some crop incomes by over US$400 per acre per year, according to a report by McKinsey & Company.
A form of farming already employing a heavily automated approach is vertical farming, which is being used all over the world to reduce resource use while improving yield. Additionally, heavy equipment producer John Deere (NYSE:DE) is set to release a line of seven fully automated products including tractors, tillage equipment and construction vehicles capable of “sensing” their surroundings. The anticipated release date for the full system will be sometime in 2030.
Investors interested in the space could watch for companies developing easy-to-use, affordable cobots tailored to specific industry needs will be well-positioned to capture a share of the growing market.
Reshoring fueling push towards automation
In recent years, government incentives have urged businesses to re-shore. The Biden administration has put in place multiple Acts to revitalize the manufacturing sector in the US, strengthen supply chains, support manufacturers of all sizes, and promote research and development in key industries.
For example, the Chips Act includes grants and tax credits to help offset the cost differential between manufacturing semiconductors in the US and overseas, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes funding for the construction of manufacturing facilities. The most significant is the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding, grants and credits for a variety of sectors aimed at accelerating the transition to clean energy, counteracting climate change and building up domestic supply chains for technologies such as electric vehicles. These incentives are intended to reduce dependence on foreign manufacturers and create jobs in the US.
However, the cost of labor is rising. As a result, many companies are adopting automation and robotics to reduce their reliance on human workers. In fact, the International Federation of Robotics cites staff shortages as the primary reason that sales of service robots, a type of robot designed to perform tasks or services that are beneficial to humans, were up 48 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. Markets and Markets projects that the service robots industry was valued at US$41.5 billion in 2023 and will grow to US$84.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4 percent.
Concerns
It's clear that robotic intervention comes with a lot of benefits, but the deployment of robots in various industries comes with some challenges and concerns that must be addressed. One of the key issues is safety. Ensuring that robots are designed and operated in a way that does not pose a threat to human workers or the public is essential and will be an ongoing issue.
Another concern is the potential impact of automation on employment. While robots can improve productivity and efficiency, they may also displace some workers and lead to job losses, potentially disrupting the economy. According to the World Economic Forum Future of Jobs Report 2023, approximately 69 million new jobs will be created by 2027, but around 83 million roles will be eliminated, and technological innovations are one of the major trends behind these changes. Some positions being strongly affected are ones such as clerks and secretaries, which are being replaced by technology more rapidly than other occupations.
Additionally, the increasing use of robots raises ethical questions, such as the responsibility for the actions of a robot and the potential for misuse or abuse. Because of this, the robotics industry, along with AI, has been subject to rapid regulation in a short amount of time. As the technology becomes more prevalent, regulation could continue to evolve as issues arise, which could create barriers to entry and slow innovation. As the regulatory environment becomes more complex and new standards emerge, some companies may find it difficult to navigate the market.
Investor takeaway
The robotics industry is expected to continue its rapid growth in the coming years, and the automation trend will continue to create new opportunities for market players and the general public.
However, the deployment of robots also brings some challenges and concerns that must be addressed not only by industry stakeholders, but policymakers too. As robotics technology continues to evolve, it will be crucial to strike a balance between promoting innovation and ensuring safety and ethical standards are met.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Aether Global Innovations is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
