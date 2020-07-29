What is Robotics Investing?

As one of the key components of the fourth industrial revolution, robotics is set to disrupt many industries across the world.









Robotics has been tipped to be an integral component of the fourth industrial revolution with predictions claiming the technology will disrupt many industries across the world.

According to a Statista report, the worldwide robotics market is projected to reach US$210 billion in revenues in 2025, up from US$39.3 billion in 2017 and US$100 billion in 2020.

However, it should be noted that researchers have often given diverse opinions on the topic of whether robotics will displace jobs or if it will create more jobs in the future.

Here the Investing News Network provides a comprehensive look at robotics with an overview of the subject and where it is headed in the future.

This article continues below the Robotics Investing Table of Contents.

Robotics Investing Table of Contents

The articles listed below provide an overview of investing in robotics from Robotics Investing News.

Start Here – Investing in Robotics

What is robotics? Defining an industry

In simple terms, robotics can be defined as the branch of technology that deals with the design, construction, operation and application of robots.

However, robotics as a field involves several subsets with related areas like automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Although both automation and robotics have been used interchangeably, these terms have certain differences.

While automation can be defined as the process of using technology to carry out specific tasks, not all robots are designed for automation. However, most robots — especially the ones used in industries — are designed for the process of automation.

As Junji Tsuda, president of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) puts it, “robots evolve with many cutting edge technologies.”

“Industrial robots are a crucial part of the progress of manufacturing industry,” Tsuda said.

In particular, the automotive industry has emerged as the largest sector to use industrial robots as it has been said the manufacturing of cars have become more complex in recent years. IFR noted that various manufacturers have embraced automated solutions using robots to finish “substantial portions” of manufacturing.

The electronics and metals industries are the other largest users of these autonomous robots.

Although industrial robotics represent one dimension of this vertical, robotics as a whole includes a number of other branches, including: unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous cars (or self-driving cars), surgical robots and nanorobotics.

Unmanned aerial vehicles — or drones as it’s commonly called — is a field covering aerial robotics with its initial use being military-related, while commercial applications have become increasingly popular. As CB Insights notes, applications of drones involve several sectors from military to gaming, and from fighting wars to forecasting weather.

Autonomous cars, or self-driving cars, are capable of detecting the surroundings with little or no human input. While the potential benefits of the autonomous vehicle includes increased mobility and reduced costs, their problems rely on legal framework and its capabilities, such as the safety of passengers.

As compared to other branches of robotics, robotic surgery is comparatively more matured with the technology developed for many types of surgery including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal. Despite being an emerging field, nanorobotics or nanobots—robots at nanoscale sizes—are increasingly becoming popular in the medical field.

Additionally, there are humanoid robots which are formed as a subset of robotics and AI that are capable of performing complex tasks while also providing companionship and entertainment.

Sophia, the AI robot developed by Hanson Robotics, is a prime example of machine learning and robotics coming together to form a human-like robot. Sophia was granted Saudi Arabian citizenship and has made numerous public appearances across the globe.

What is robotics? Future outlook

The 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) conference held in Davos, Switzerland with over 100 government and business leaders in attendance, had an overall theme of “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the WEF said at the opening ceremony that the Globalization 4.0 has to be more human centred.

“We are now in some ways in a battle between robots and humankind,” Schwab said. “We don’t want to become slaves of the new technologies.”

While the theme of automation resonated throughout the event, the New York Times reported that several corporate executives at the event have bet big on machines to replace humans.

In its Future of Jobs report, WEF said that half of all companies think that automation will reduce their workforce by 2022 with 75 million jobs set to be displaced. However, it was also said that more than 133 million jobs would be created as a result of automation, but would have be shared between humans, machines and even algorithms.

There have been several reports on the potential for job loses as the deployment of robotics technology increases. Dimitar Raykov and Mubashar Iqbal created a site Will Robots take my job that predicts the likelihood of robots replacing a number of varying job positions.

According to Fior Markets, the global robotics market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 19.11 percent between 2018 to 2025, to reach revenues of US$158.21 billion. This growth is tied to the rising adoption of robotics across a wide range of industries including defense and security, manufacturing, electronics, automotive and healthcare.

What is robotics? Ways to invest

With such growth predicted across the robotics industry, and with companies betting on robotics automation, investors certainly have plenty of ways to consider investing in the sector, including:

For those that are new to the space, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular choice for investors as it allows exposure to an entire industry rather than one single company.

There are five ETFs in the robotics space, including: Robo Global Robotics & Automation ETF (ARCA:ROBO), Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ), First Trust NASDAQ Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT), Direxion Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 3X Shares (ARCA:UBOT) and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (ARCA:IRBO).

For those looking to invest in a specific company, some involved in this sector include: Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.