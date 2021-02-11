Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (” Beyond Medical ” or the ” Company “) (CSE: DOCT) ( Frankfurt : 7FM3) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kelly to the Company’s board of directors, effective February 11, 2021 . Mr. Kelly replaces Bharat Bhushan, who has resigned as the Chief Technology Officer and as a director of the Company in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Bhushan for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Kelly served over 17 years as a Military Police Officer with the Canadian Armed Forces. In 2001, Mr. Kelly left the Armed Forces to pursue a career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, serving in communities across British Columbia. Mr. Kelly retired from active service in 2015 and pursued his new passion of entrepreneurship. He has been a strategic partner to Bull Run Capital Inc. since 2015 and has become a respected investor and businessman in Kelowna , British Columbia. Mr. Kelly brings a straightforward business approach with boundless enthusiasm and energy to the Company’s board of directors.

Private Placement:

Beyond Medical recently announced the closing of the first tranch of its non brokered private placement for $5M . In the first tranche of the private placement, the company issued 10,580,000 units at a price of $0.125 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,322,500 . Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional share at a price of 20 cents per warrant share until Feb. 5, 2023

Beyond Medical plans to close the final tranche of the non brokered placement in the coming weeks.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia . The Company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, is also manufacturing medical grade facemasks compliant with ASTM F2100 Standards.

