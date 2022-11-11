GamingInvesting News

Graticube ® is a little game with a big heart based on a true story

What if a game was more than just a game? What if one game could kickstart meaningful conversations and dynamic personal interaction between friends, family, colleagues and even complete strangers? From the genesis of Esports, sparked by a Burning Man experience and two years of play testing, Graticube® a little game with a big heart, based on a true story, comes to life on November 11 .

Graticube®, a little game with a big heart, based on a true story, comes to life with a dynamic Kickstarter campaign on November 11.

Perhaps the most exceptional high-touch tabletop game on the planet, Graticube® takes curiosity and gratitude on a journey from the player's imagination into the heart of humankind. Graticube® utilizes time-space dice and a continuum of story cards with eight distinctive characters to deliver a special and unique result with every roll of the dice and every card drawn, delivering fun and interesting ways to connect that will never be the same twice. Each card also includes a QR Code portal to the Gratisphere™ to collect digital content, NFT's and other one-of-a-kind merchandise.

The creators chose to add a November Kickstarter to the game launch, so people could preview what they believe will be the most gifted game of 2023. It will not only allow early adopters the chance to get one of the first 2,023 games before becoming widely available in March 2023 , but will also provide a platform to "play it forward" by using the game to give the gift of Graticube® to schools, hospitals, churches, community centers, care homes or their favorite charitable organization.

"As a game, Graticube® plays perfectly in the space between fantasy and reality," said co-creator Sam Sokol . "You have never played a game like it before. It lifts humanity and brings people together as we build out the Gratisphere™ on our way to becoming the most gifted game in the world."

The creators, Sam Sokol and Terry Torok , with inspiration from Dr Deepak Chopra and friends, created a game with the key ingredients of curiosity, gratitude, deep listening and wild imagination. Graticube® is the first in what will be a series of game adaptations designed to elevate conversations, consciousness and human adventure.

What makes Graticube® unique is that it will grow in strength and impact as new editions are added to the series. Through planned partnerships with cultural icons and influencers like Deepak Chopra , Goldie Hawn , Mr. Beast Philanthropies and more, Graticube® will collaborate with iconic authors, influencers, and A-list artists globally to bring inspired works to life as games. The impact of collaborating with influencers and rebels with a cause will help advance global goals of charitable organizations.

To back the Kickstarter visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/graticube/graticube

For more game information visit https://graticube.game .

Keep in touch with Graticube ® on Instagram: www.instagram.com/graticubegame , Facebook: www.facebook.com/graticubegameofficial and on Twitter: https://twitter.com/graticubegame .

For artwork, interview requests or more information, contact:
Rob Bailey
201-819-1134
348620@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-game-that-promotes-meaningful-conversation-and-fun-interactions-to-launch-with-dynamic-kickstarter-campaign-301675809.html

SOURCE Graticube

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

32,000 World Cup Player & Team NFTs released by Basement Sports

Basement Sports, a mixed reality gaming company, is dropping 32,000 unique Country & Player NFTs (1,000 for each of the 32 qualifying teams) on Day 1 of the 2022 World Cup. The minting - which costs $25 per player - will happen through the Basement Sports app where users get to choose and showcase these unique avatars on social media and use them in actual soccer gameplay within the app. Gamers can also livestream and earn reward points called Kidcoin when using NFT Teams.

"There has never been a soccer fan club like this, with gaming options where your character comes to life," says Basement Sports Founder, Arman Rousta , "By minting their own player NFTs, worldwide futbol fans get exclusive access to game features, Kidcoin rewards, sports merchandise and VIP experiences - both virtual and real world."

All the information about how to get these NFT avatars is on the website - https://www.basementsports.com/nft/ . Fans get to choose single teams like Brazil or France , full 4-team groups as per the World Cup bracket, or the full slate of 32 countries. NFT Owners can 'trade', sell or buy skins through the app or on NFT exchange, OpenSea.

The creative mind behind this NFT project is Mustafa Farhad , Creative Director at Blueliner, a global digital agency. "We wanted to create player avatars that young soccer fans the world over can immediately relate to and through them share in our common excitement, passion, glory and heartache that is the World Cup."

On the technical side, a team of engineers led by Blueliner CTO, Kaiyes Ansary, built the Basement Sports app and now the NFT system, which includes Kidcoin payments integration. "This is a unique cross-over project, that brings web3, crypto elements into a mainstream interface, using web and app platforms that kids and parents are used to engaging with. We chose the Polygon network to build the NFT architecture because of its speed and reliability, as it is a layer on top of the trusted and secure Ethereum Network."

With World Cup action slated to kickoff next week, the Basement Sports team is planning several watch parties globally, as well as daily contests, from which winners will be rewarded with NFTs and other prizes. Each World Cup Group has an Ambassador and Team, that can be followed on their official Twitter and Instagram channels.

Basement Sports 2022 World Cup NFT Avatars (PRNewsfoto/Basement Sports)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/32-000-world-cup-player--team-nfts-released-by-basement-sports-301675822.html

SOURCE Basement Sports

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Asetek SimSports® Unveils Direct Drive Wheelbases And Formula Wheel Bringing Full Immersion To Sim Racing

Optimal Force Feedback for As Real As It Gets to Racecar Racing

Asetek, the no-compromise sim racing company and innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences, today announced its offering of high-performance Invicta™ and Forte® wheelbases and a Forte® Formula wheel, bringing full immersion to sim racing. Designed and developed in collaboration with F1 racer Kevin Magnussen Asetek has optimized its electronics, firmware, and software, to maximize fidelity, customization and ease-of-use. With Asetek SimSports® wheelbases and the Formula steering wheel, sim racers of all levels can experience the feel of a real racecar while being able to customize settings regardless of the car, track, and conditions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Asetek SimSports® Unveils Invicta and Forte® S-Series with Individual Throttle and Brake Pedal Sets

Provides Sim Racers Maximum Flexibility in Sim Rig Set Up for Full Immersion

Asetek, the no-compromise sim racing company and innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences, today announced the availability of the Asetek SimSports® Invicta™ S-Series and Forte® S-Series Throttle and Brake Pedal Sets. Now sim racers have maximum flexibility when mounting the individual throttle and the brake pedals in their sim rigs while having all of the performance and features of the premium Invicta™ or high-performance, high-value Forte® Pedal Sets.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Asetek SimSports® Unveils La Prima Pedals, Wheelbase and Formula Wheel Bundle For Immersive Sim Racing

High-Quality and Easily Upgradeable La Prima™ Bundle and Optional Clutch Provide True High End Performance at a Highly Competitive Price Point

Asetek, the no-compromise sim racing company and innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences, today unveiled its high-quality and easily upgradeable La Prima™ Bundle, providing sim racers an authentic racecar feel at a highly competitive price point. The bundle includes the La Prima™ Throttle and Brake Pedal Set, 12Nm wheelbase, and Formula Wheel, along with an optional La Prima™ Clutch. Now aspiring sim racers can get the ultimate racecar racing experience with the performance and reliability of Asetek SimSports® gear, along with unparalleled upgradability only offered by Asetek.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE INAUGURAL DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL 2022 KICKS OFF AT EXPO CITY DUBAI

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) was inaugurated by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. The 12-day DEF 2022 is being hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner du.

The Festival kicked off with the oversubscribed Initiate Summit, a two-day groundbreaking B2B knowledge and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global will Airdrop Badge NFTs to Steam Users

The AAA GameFi MMORPG Bless Global announced that it will airdrop badge NFTs to one billion Steam users, motivating Web 2.0 players to set their sights on Web 3.0 GameFi. PocketBuff is the official NFT transaction platform of Bless Global. According to the age of their Steam accounts, players will get exclusive Bless Global Badge NFTs of the corresponding level after downloading the PocketBuff app and binding their Steam accounts. They can use the badge to claim items and NFTs in the game and have a chance to get airdropped rewards. Download PocketBuff Wallet: http:pocketbuff.com42o1f2 All Steam users can claim an exclusive Bless Global Badge, which is not for sale. The rewards will vary based on the account registration date. Users who have held their Steam accounts for less than one year will receive a Storm-Eye Badge. Those who have had the accounts for one to three years will receive a Thunderstorm Badge and a pet NFT. As for players with accounts older than three years, a Rainstorm Badge and a mount NFT will be airdropped. These badges and NFTs will bring advanced benefits in the future, including VIP PASS airdrops, in-game NFTs and items, privileges to join exclusive events, and token airdrops. Please follow the Bless Global community for future updates.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

