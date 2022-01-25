Gaming Investing News
VersusGame a mobile gaming platform that allows its current base of 20 million players to profit from their knowledge and predictions about pop culture, entertainment, and sports, today announced a new partnership with Snapchat. This strategic partnership will give VersusGame an expansive reach and access to Snapchat's audience of over 293 million daily users. Furthermore, Snapchat's users will now be able to more ...

VersusGame a mobile gaming platform that allows its current base of 20 million players to profit from their knowledge and predictions about pop culture, entertainment, and sports, today announced a new partnership with Snapchat. This strategic partnership will give VersusGame an expansive reach and access to Snapchat's audience of over 293 million daily users. Furthermore, Snapchat's users will now be able to more easily tap into the more than $17 million dollars that have already been awarded through the VersusGame platform.

"We are excited about this partnership with Snapchat.  VersusGame is first in pop culture gaming and Snapchat is number one with millennials in representing one of the top three apps in the world," said John Vitti , CEO of VersusGame. "This collaboration couldn't be more perfect, and we are beyond ecstatic to welcome Snapchat to the VersusGame Family!"

Snapchat, also known as Snap Inc, was founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel , Reggie Brown , and Bobby Murphy , while students at Stanford University . A visual social media platform where users have the ability to share fleeting pictures and videos, it's become a social media giant boasting growth at a rate of 23 percent each year.

Some of the unique benefits to this partnership include…

Snapchat users will be able to play games without leaving the app.
Once users are taken away from an app, oftentimes they get distracted and it could take a while to get back on. Not to mention, the different ads created to sway users to different sites. It's proven to be more lucrative for developers to find unique ways to keep their people glued into their app for a richer engagement experience.

Snap users can create games and share them to their snap community.
It's important that apps stay current with the up and coming trends. One important trend is "earn to play". With the ability to create games and share them, the snap community will be able to monetize their content using VersusGame. This sweetens the app attraction. Who doesn't want to win money while staying connected to VersusGame through Snapchat!

Snap users can plug directly into pop culture and all things entertainment.
With millennials, pop culture and today's top celebrities are main attractions when it comes to social and gaming apps. VersusGame has proven this to be true with numerous celebrities currently using the number one predictions app such as; Jason Derulo, Kevin Hart , Noah Beck , David Dobrik , Sway House, and Scooter Braun to name a few. With the app's celebrity power, this new partnership will allow Snapchat users the opportunity to be on the same platform and have direct access to some of the entertainers they love. Not to mention, the ability to stay current with and predict the outcome of popular events like the MTV Music Awards, Crypto and NFT game/trends, The VMAs, NBA games, and more.

The Snapchat partnership with VersusGame will launch immediately. Join the movement by downloading the VersusGame Predict and Win! app now. It's simple. You can win cash by predicting pop culture, sporting events, or entertainment.  With 20 million players, and 17 million dollars given away to date, people are becoming addicted to the fun!

About VersusGame . ( https://versusgame.com/ )
VersusGame is a worldwide entertainment pop culture gaming app where it allows users to put money on current topics about pop culture, sports, entertainment, food, and more. This is the number one prediction app in the world that levels the playing field by allowing consumers to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has continued to grow exponentially, with over 17 million dollars given away and 20 million current players.

About Snapchat.  ( https://www.snapchat.com/ )
Snapchat is a popular social app that empowers people to express themselves, live in the moment, explore the world, and have fun together. Users can share pictures and videos that are meant to disappear after they're viewed. It's one of the easiest and quickest ways to communicate the full scope of human emotions with friends without pressure to be popular, pretty, or perfect. Since it hit the scene in 2011, it continues to experience substantial growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/versusgame-lands-new-partnership-with-snapchat-301466161.html

SOURCE VersusGame

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

VIVEPORT Announces New NFT Marketplace - VIVE BYTES

VIVEPORT, HTC's virtual reality (VR) content platform, is launching VIVE BYTES, an NFT marketplace initially focusing on Anime, Cartoon, and Games (ACG) themed NFTs. VIVE Bytes goes live mid-February with an inaugural sales event of exclusive NFTs from the Step into Cat Art Online Exhibition . Ahead of the launch, teasers and previews will be posted on VIVE Bytes social channels - Twitter Facebook and Instagram.

VIVE BYTES provides easy access to the world of NFTs, and gamification features for all users. VIVE BYTES supports both fiat and cryptocurrency payments to make NFT shopping as easy as online shopping. In addition to direct sales and NFT mystery boxes, VIVE BYTES will also introduce auction features in the future, and from launch consumers can link MetaMask wallets to their accounts.

Keep reading... Show less

GAME PLAY NETWORK TO OFFER PRIZEOUT'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM TO ITS B SPOT PLAYERS

- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Prizeout to integrate its innovative withdrawal platform into GPN's B2C website and mobile app, b spot. The relationship between the two companies will provide more value power to b spot players by giving them a unique way to withdraw their winnings and account balances via digital gift cards issued by their favorite brands.

Keep reading... Show less

Dignitas Launches Rocket League Vehicle Decals Alongside Digital Bank, QNTMPAY, for First-Ever Co-Branded Team Car

Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced the launch of their official 2022 'Away Kit' vehicle decals in the popular video game Rocket League, alongside challenger banking brand QNTMPAY. This marks one of the first-ever company-branded vehicles available in Rocket League's Esports Shop, available for purchase globally January 25th, 2022 .

QNTMPAY will be the exclusive 'Away Kit' vehicle partner of Dignitas' Rocket League team, with the brand present in-game on Dignitas' Dominus, Fennec, and Octane 'Away Kit' car models. Together, the brands will bring to life this expanded partnership through exclusive merchandise collaborations, in-game experiences, and live broadcast content.

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Granted Approval to Begin Betting Operations in New Jersey

First esports Operator To Be Granted New Jersey Transactional Waiver

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has received an Order approving a Transactional Waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement which permits the company to begin accepting bets in the state. The Company becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey and plans to launch their VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period which will begin this afternoon. During 'soft play', certain limitations must be applied to the online experience to ensure proper regulatory operations.

Keep reading... Show less

PLLAY® Labs and the Kansas City Pioneers esports franchise announce multifaceted partnership to empower gaming fans

- PLLAY® Labs, the AI-driven fintech video game wagering platform, announced a partnership with one of the fastest growing esports franchises, the Kansas City Pioneers. The two companies will bridge esports and technology to enhance fan monetization and engagement experiences across different avenues.

This multifaceted partnership, which is based on "creating, delivering and elevating cutting-edge technology, experiences and content that resonates not only with esports fans but with casual amateur gamers," will see PLLAY® and Kansas City Pioneers collaborate in numerous ways.

Keep reading... Show less

"Utano Princesama Shining Live" Kicks Off Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that it has been four years since the global version of the smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live was released. The Global Release 4th Anniversary Celebration begins on Monday, January 24 . The celebration will feature special Photo Shoots, exclusive sets on sale, and more.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×