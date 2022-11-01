GamingInvesting News

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 third quarter on Thursday, November 17, 2022 before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , November 17, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, November 17, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10026570, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10026570. The replay will be available through November 24, 2022 .

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/ .

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX:9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan , NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's ESG initiatives are among the best in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it a distinction as one of the S&P Global Industry Movers and an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

Contact for Media and Investors:

Margaret Shi
Email: ir@service.netease.com
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netease-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-17-301664192.html

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

ImmutableX Announces the Powering of GameStop's NFT Marketplace, which is Live and Offering Access to Millions of NFTs

Partnership opens the world of web3 gaming to tens of millions of players in the US

Today, ImmutableX the first and leading Layer 2 protocol scaling solution on Ethereum announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States .

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 70 Million Downloads Worldwide

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 70 million downloads worldwide.

Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 70 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Monday, October 31st, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. The celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy. Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Starting on Monday, October 31st , various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the animation series BLEACH, an adaption of the mega-hit manga series. Build a team using players' favorite characters from the BLEACH universe and join the fray!

New In-Game Campaigns Begin to Celebrate 70 Million Downloads

Starting today, Monday, October 31st in celebration of Brave Souls reaching 70 million downloads worldwide, the 70 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign begins. As a huge thank-you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Campaign

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

In addition, from Monday, October 31st , Yhwach Awakened will appear as a boss in the high-difficulty multiplayer function Epic Raid where up to 6 players can challenge a mighty enemy.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls


Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-70-million-downloads-worldwide-301663193.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Good Gamer Provides Business Update

(TheNewswire)

Good Gamer Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 31, 2022 - Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) (OTC:GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted play-to-earn mobile games, app, and platform developer, is pleased to provide the following business update:

Sohu.com to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 before U.S. market hours.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 14, 2022 ( 8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, November 14, 2022 ) following the quarterly results announcement.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by click here , you will be led to the conference registration website. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/ .

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-14-2022-301663062.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

Capcom collaborates with Ubitus, bringing Resident Evil Village to Nintendo Switch, 13th Sept preorder starts

Ubitus K.K., a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is partnering with Capcom to release Resident Evil Village in cloud version on Nintendo Switch™ platform - official release on 28 th October; revealed pre-order date on 13 th Sept. Worldwide Nintendo Switch players will be able to experience this classic horror games in cloud with gyro controls and feel the excitement with the vibration controller.

Naturally first-person perspective with gyro controls

Acrelec Kiosks Selected to Deploy Burger King, Activision Immersive In-Restaurant Experience

Acrelec K27 kiosks transform into a gaming system to promote Burger King and Activision's global marketing campaign for the highly anticipated launch of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"

Acrelec, a leader in quick-service restaurant (QSR) technology, is powering a global promotional campaign between the original Home of the Whopper, Burger King, and popular gaming franchise, Activision, for the release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II." Acrelec self-service kiosks will be used to redesign Burger King restaurants in the style of the video game, which is now live in over 35 countries.

