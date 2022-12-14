Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Gold Investing News

Moody's Upgrades Barrick to A3 with Stable Outlook

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Barrick and all rated subsidiaries to A3 from Baa1, with a stable outlook.

In a news release announcing the upgrade, Moody's noted that Barrick's liquidity is excellent, which provides significant flexibility to maneuver through gold price volatility.

Since August 2015, when Barrick's long-term corporate debt rating was last downgraded by Moody's, Barrick's credit rating has been upgraded to Baa2 from Baa3 in March 2018 and to Baa1 from Baa2 in October 2020.

Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said: "This upgrade is reflective of the continued progress that Barrick has made in strengthening our balance sheet and managing our capital structure. These improvements to our credit standing have been made alongside record returns to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, highlighting the strong overall performance of our business."

Enquiries:

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSX-V:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) (“Bathurst” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the terms of a non-brokered private placement (the “Flow-Through Offering”) whereby the Company plans to raise approximately CDN $200,000.00 through the issuance of 1,600,000 units with a subscription price of CDN $0.125 per unit (“Unit”). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (“Share”) and one Share purchase warrant to purchase one additional non flow-through Share (“Warrant Share”) exercisable at a price of CDN $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issue of the Units.

The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or before December 31, 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and stock chart

VIDEO — Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocks

Alain Corbani: "Huge Rebound" Coming for Oversold Gold Stocksyoutu.be

Gold played a defensive role in 2022, but one key factor is standing in the way of a price rise.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Alain Corbani, head of mining at Finance SA and manager of the Global Gold and Precious Fund, said that an increase in investment demand would break the yellow metal out of its current rut.

"The only real aggregate that will change the momentum is investment demand, which is the speculative part of the total component of global demand. And we don't see it here, it's totally absent," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Benton Resources

Benton Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Units for Proceeds of up to $1.7 Million

Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BEX) is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non-flow through units (the "Private Placement") for combined aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.7 million. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before December 28, 2022.

On receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will issue up to 8,600,000 flow-through shares units ("FT Unit") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,204,000, each FT Unit consisting of one (1) flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for 18 months following the date of issuance. The flow-through shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources - Drilling Highlights Growth Potential at Sanutura Project

Sarama Resources - Drilling Highlights Growth Potential at Sanutura Project

Early-Stage Targets at Kenobi and Djimbake Prospects Deliver Promising Results

Sarama Resources Ltd. (" Sarama " or the " Company ") (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling at its 100%-owned (4) multi-million-ounce Sanutura Project (the " Project ") has returned several encouraging near-surface intersections of new mineralisation in the south of the Tankoro Mineralised Corridor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Closes $1,964,904.28 Oversubscribed Private Placement

Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement totaling $1,964,904.28 (the “Offering”) by issuing 15,283,369 flow-through units (the “FT Units”) and 1,190,000 non-flow-through units (the “NFT Units”).

Each FT Unit priced at $0.12 per FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Ranked Top Miner in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

For the 15 th year in a row, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) joins the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), representing the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI World membership is based on long-term economic factors, as well as leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance evaluated through the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

In addition to being ranked number one in the Metals and Mining Industry, Newmont received the top score for the Governance and Environment dimensions and earned top decile performance in 23 of the 25 CSA performance categories. The ranking is based upon Newmont's performance in calendar year 2022. As of December 9, 2022, the company achieved the highest score out of 147 metals and mining companies assessed in the CSA.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Renforth's Successful Surimeau Drill Program Intersects Nickel in All Drill Holes

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Copper Investing

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

×