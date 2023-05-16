Vizsla Copper Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Montfort Capital Announces Results From Annual General Meeting

~All items on the annual shareholder meeting agenda approved~

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("Meeting").

Montfort Capital Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Montfort Capital Corp.)

A total of 38,286,048 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 41.75% of the total outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date with a substantial majority voting in favour of the items on the agenda including: (a) setting the number of directors at nine and election of the board of directors; (b) the approval of the Company's equity incentive plan; and (c) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company.

Andrew Abouchar , Blake Albright , Howard Atkinson , David Demers , Paul Geyer , Jan Lederman , Thealzel Lee, Robert Napoli , and Ken Thomson were elected and re-elected to serve as directors of the Company.

For the complete Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, click HERE to reach the Company's SEDAR filings .

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/16/c3453.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort Capital Announces Year End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results

~Montfort delivers record Q4 revenue having completed the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital and Langhaus Financial in second half of 2022~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting will be held on May 16, 2023 at 10:00am at 26 th Floor, 18 York Street, Toronto, Ontario . The shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting can vote their shares until 10:00 a.m. ( Toronto time) on May 12, 2023 . Business at the Meeting includes setting the number of and electing directors of the Company, appointing auditors for the ensuing year, and approving an equity incentive plan. A copy of the notice of meeting, proxy and management information circular for the Meeting will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report selected preliminary unaudited results related to its consumer lending segment, which alone has established a significant investment base of over $365 million in Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") as at December 31, 2022 . For comparison, as at December 31, 2021 the Company had $nil AUMA in its consumer lending segment and $125 million in Total Assets. This consumer lending business' growth was driven exponentially through the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital Corporation ("Brightpath") in August 2022 and 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus") in October 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Monfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Class A Preferred Shareholders of record on March 24th

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend (the "Quarterly Dividend") of $0.02 per Series A Class A Preferred Shares (each, a "Preferred Shares"), payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of Preferred Shares of record as  at March 24, 2023 . The Quarterly Dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort Capital Announces Move of Headquarters to Ontario to Maximize Key Market Opportunities and Business Unit Synergies

~Michael Walkinshaw to step down as CEO and President while remaining on the Board of Directors~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF ) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced plans to move its head office to Ontario to align with its growing business units, operations and senior management. As part of this strategic decision, Michael Walkinshaw will be stepping down from his role as President and CEO while retaining his role as a member of the Board of Directors. Andrew Abouchar the Company's CFO, has been appointed Interim CEO while the Board meets to approve and engage with an executive search firm to find a permanent CEO for Montfort in the coming months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - ScreenPro Security Inc.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) has announced a name and symbol change to Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 17, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Justera Health Ltd." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be VTAL and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about May 17, 2023.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period, which are accessible on the Company's investor relations website . All share data and share-based calculations set forth in this press release have been adjusted to reflect the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split completed on November 10, 2022 on a retroactive basis for the periods presented.

Stephen Hood, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, commented, "I am incredibly passionate about the world of motorsport, and I see a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation in this exciting industry. I am pleased to be able to rejoin Motorsport Games as CEO and lead this team in driving the company forward. With our expertise in racing game development, esports, and broadcasting, I believe we are increasingly well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for immersive motorsport experiences and create new opportunities for fans and participants around the world."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q1 2023 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 6:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events." The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (844) 826-3033 from the U.S., or by dialing 1 (412) 317-5185 internationally.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

