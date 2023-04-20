VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting will be held on May 16, 2023 at 10:00am at 26 th Floor, 18 York Street, Toronto, Ontario . The shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting can vote their shares until 10:00 a.m. ( Toronto time) on May 12, 2023 . Business at the Meeting includes setting the number of and electing directors of the Company, appointing auditors for the ensuing year, and approving an equity incentive plan. A copy of the notice of meeting, proxy and management information circular for the Meeting will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

A non-interactive broadcast of the meeting will be available at https://montfortcapital.com/resources/ .

The Company also confirms the previous grant of 480,375 stock options to certain directors and officers of Montfort on March 16, 2023 . Each option granted to such directors and officers are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per option and carry a term of 5 years, expiring on March 15, 2028 .

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c7614.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Reports Strong Preliminary Unaudited Results Within Consumer Lending Segment for FY2022

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report selected preliminary unaudited results related to its consumer lending segment, which alone has established a significant investment base of over $365 million in Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") as at December 31, 2022 . For comparison, as at December 31, 2021 the Company had $nil AUMA in its consumer lending segment and $125 million in Total Assets. This consumer lending business' growth was driven exponentially through the acquisitions of Brightpath Capital Corporation ("Brightpath") in August 2022 and 78% of Langhaus Financial Partners Inc. ("Langhaus") in October 2022 .

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Class A Preferred Shares

Monfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Class A Preferred Shareholders of record on March 24th

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend (the "Quarterly Dividend") of $0.02 per Series A Class A Preferred Shares (each, a "Preferred Shares"), payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of Preferred Shares of record as  at March 24, 2023 . The Quarterly Dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Montfort Capital Announces Move of Headquarters to Ontario to Maximize Key Market Opportunities and Business Unit Synergies

Montfort Capital Announces Move of Headquarters to Ontario to Maximize Key Market Opportunities and Business Unit Synergies

~Michael Walkinshaw to step down as CEO and President while remaining on the Board of Directors~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF ) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced plans to move its head office to Ontario to align with its growing business units, operations and senior management. As part of this strategic decision, Michael Walkinshaw will be stepping down from his role as President and CEO while retaining his role as a member of the Board of Directors. Andrew Abouchar the Company's CFO, has been appointed Interim CEO while the Board meets to approve and engage with an executive search firm to find a permanent CEO for Montfort in the coming months.

Montfort Capital Sees Significant Growth in 2022 in its Assets Under Management and Administration

Montfort Capital Sees Significant Growth in 2022 in its Assets Under Management and Administration

~Assets under Management and Administration grows 230% from $149 million ( $125 million in Total Assets) in 2021 to $492 million in 2022 on the back of strategic acquisitions~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is providing selected  preliminary unaudited results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 . Montfort is pleased to report that its Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") have grown to $492 million as at December 31, 2022 from $149 million in AUMA and $125 million in total assets as at December 31, 2021 . AUMA includes assets under management plus loans managed on behalf of third parties. 1

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

~TIMIA's scalable fintech platform grew 42% year-over-year by providing non-dilutive growth capital financing for technology companies scaling SaaS products~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report TIMIA Capital ("TIMIA"), a Montfort business unit, originated a total $35.8 million in loans across 23 new and follow-on investment facilities for growing technology companies in 2022.

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions Sales will be present at Expomin in Santiago, Chile from April 24th to April 27th 2023 and that it has issued a total of 347,692 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last three months

Expomin

ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on April 17, 2023, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. Two hundred thirty-six newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 53,458 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with vesting on a pro rata basis occurring either quarterly, biannually, or annually depending on the number of restricted stock units the new employee was granted.

About ServiceNow

Double the Fun: Slotomania and Family Feud Team up for Ultimate Gaming Combo

Slotomania partners with Family Feud for in-app and on-air integration

Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game* from Playtika, has teamed up with Family Feud, the smash-hit American TV show, to bring the excitement of the classic TV game show to its players with the first-ever free-to-play Family Feud slot machine!

Kraken Receives $4 Million Order from NATO Navy

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), announces a $4 million follow on order from a NATO Navy customer for KATFISH™ spares. Delivery is expected to occur during the next 12 months.

KATFISH™ is a high speed, actively stabilized Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) towfish that operates at speeds up to 10 knots. The high-speed capability, and constant resolution of KATFISH™ greatly increases Area Coverage Rates (ACR) by providing more useable data for MCM missions than traditional Side Scan Sonars. KATFISH™ provides real time high-resolution ACR of up to 4 km 2 /hr with 3.3 cm x 3.0 cm* constant resolution across ranges up to 200 m per side with simultaneous 3D bathymetry. *1.9 cm x 2.1 cm constant resolution available with post-processing.

New IBM Study Reveals Inadequate Data Hinders Progress Against Environmental, Social and Governance Goals

  • Executives cite inadequate data (41%) as a top barrier holding back ESG progress
  • Only 4 in 10 surveyed consumers feel they have enough data to make environmentally sustainable purchasing (41%) or employment (37%) decisions

A new global IBM (NYSE: IBM) Institute for Business Value (IBV) study, " The ESG ultimatum: Profit or perish ," of executives and consumers reveals that while an increased focus on environmental sustainability remains a top priority for consumers and business executives, inadequate data is a key challenge for both groups when it comes to achieving personal and corporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

The study* reveals that surveyed executives point to inadequate data (41%) as the biggest obstacle to their ESG progress, followed by regulatory barriers (39%), inconsistent standards (37%) and inadequate skills (36%). Without the ability to access, analyze and understand ESG data, companies struggle to deliver greater transparency to the consumer – a key stakeholder – and meet consumer expectations.

Seventy-four percent of surveyed executives believe that stakeholders understand their organizations' ESG objectives and performance, yet only about 4 in 10 surveyed consumers feel they have enough data to make environmentally sustainable purchasing (41%) or employment (37%) decisions.

"Consumer commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility has intensified with consumers voting with their wallets," said Jonathan Wright , Global Managing Partner Sustainability Services and Global Business Transformation, IBM Consulting. "As a majority of consumers choose to buy from and work for ESG leaders, businesses must prioritize transparency and break down barriers to ESG data."

Other study findings include:

Companies are investing in ESG and see it as good for business

  • 76% of surveyed executives say ESG is central to their business strategy.
  • Almost 3 in 4 surveyed executives (72%) view ESG as a revenue enabler rather than cost center, suggesting that contrary to popular opinion, ESG and profitability are not at odds.
  • 76% of executive respondents agree or strongly agree that their organization focuses on achieving ESG outcomes, not just reporting requirements.

Consumer commitment to sustainability has intensified, but consumers don't feel they have sufficient information to make informed choices

  • Roughly two-thirds of surveyed consumers say environmental sustainability (68%) and social responsibility (65%) are very or extremely important to them.
    • While more than half (51%) of respondents say cost of living increases have made environmentally sustainable decisions more difficult in the last 12 months, roughly 6 in 10 say at least half of their purchases were branded environmentally sustainable or socially responsible.
    • Only 1 in 3 surveyed consumers say they have sufficient information to make sustainable investing and saving decisions.

Executives admit their companies haven't made significant progress toward ESG goals, indicating data challenges impact their ability to measure progress and meet consumer demands

  • 95% of surveyed executives say their organizations have developed ESG propositions; however, only 10% say that their organizations have made significant progress against them.
  • Almost 3 in 4 surveyed executives (73%) say their organizations struggle to manage an overload of manual data, while 7 in 10 say they have difficulty consolidating or manipulating data.

The study highlights ESG leaders, a sub-set of respondents with greater maturity in operationalizing ESG, who are seeing higher revenue, improved profitability, deeper customer engagement by approaching ESG as a transparency play that creates strategic business opportunities. These role models provide a roadmap for organizations looking to overcome data-related challenges and create sustainable change that includes: automating ESG processes and reporting capabilities to keep data current; tapping AI for enhanced insights into performance, forward looking analysis, and scenario development; aligning with ecosystem partners on ESG metric definitions and standards; and proactively establishing ESG data governance principles with stakeholders.

"Data is the lifeblood of ESG. Now is the time for enterprises to act. By operationalizing ESG plans, enterprises are putting information in the hands of operators who can make informed business decisions that can improve their ESG impact on a daily basis," said Wright. "Organizations looking to increase stakeholder support and meet ESG reporting requirements should implement a sustainability roadmap that is inclusive of technologies, services and ecosystem partners that can position them for greater business success and help them address regulatory compliance," said Wright.

To view the full study, visit: https://ibm.co/esg-ultimatum

*Study Methodology

The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) surveyed 2,500 executives from across 22 industries and 34 countries, delving into their organizations' ESG strategy, approach, and operationalization; what benefits they expect from ESG initiatives; and how they weigh ESG against other business objectives. The IBV also surveyed more than 20,000 consumers across 34 countries about their attitudes toward sustainability and social responsibility, and how these beliefs influence shopping, investing, and career decisions.

About the IBM Institute for Business Value

The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that make business leaders smarter. For more world-class thought leadership, visit: www.ibm.com/ibv .

Media Contact:
Jamee Nelson
IBM External Relations
jamee.nelson@ibm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ibm-study-reveals-inadequate-data-hinders-progress-against-environmental-social-and-governance-goals-301798830.html

SOURCE IBM

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Announces Cash for Contract with Global One Media

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with Global One Media effective April 5th, 2023 to manage its social media channels including brand promotion, social media strategy and planning, monthly content calendar creation and lead generation

Under the terms of the agreement, Global One Media will receive $110,922.00 in cash from FWTC which will be paid in a single payment on November 30th, 2023 in exchange for their social media services. The contract is expected to be completed by December 31st, 2023.

