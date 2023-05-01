Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Medtronic receives FDA approval for its next generation Micra leadless pacing systems

New pacemakers offer 40% more battery life, 1 extend Medtronic legacy of pacing leadership

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Micra™ AV2 and Micra™ VR2, the next generation of its industry-leading miniaturized, leadless pacemakers.

Micra AV2 and Micra VR2, the world's smallest pacemakers, provide longer battery life and easier programming than prior Micra pacemakers, while still delivering the many benefits of leadless pacing such as reduced complications compared to traditional pacemakers. 2

With approximately 40% more battery life compared to previous generations, 1 the median projected battery life of Micra AV2 and Micra VR2 is nearly 16 and 17 years, respectively. 3 This means more than 80% of patients who receive a Micra are projected to only need one device for life. 3

The new Micra AV2 also includes advanced algorithms that automatically program AV synchrony, thereby coordinating the heart's upper and lower chambers. Also, for patients who are active, Micra AV2 has a higher available tracking capability for faster heart rates (increased from 115 to 135 beats per minute for upper limits). 4

"Improved AV synchrony – requiring less in-office reprogramming thanks to algorithm optimization – and longer battery life are major wins for patients," said Camille Frazier-Mills , M.D., MHS, an electrophysiologist at Duke University Health System. "I'm excited to offer my patients the new Micra devices. This best-in-class technology transforms the patient experience by eliminating pocket-related complications, and now reduces the chance that patients will need their device changed in the future."

"Our goal is to improve the patient experience by continuously reinventing our ground-breaking leadless pacemaker," said Robert C. Kowal , M.D., Ph.D., general manager, Cardiac Pacing Therapies within the Cardiac Rhythm Management business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "Since inventing the first battery-operated cardiac pacemakers 65 years ago, Medtronic has transformed pacing technologies to benefit patients, including the nearly 200,000 patients globally who have received a Micra device so far."

Comparable in size to a multivitamin, Micra pacemakers are less than one-tenth the size of traditional pacemakers. Unlike traditional pacemakers, Micra pacemakers do not require leads or a surgical "pocket" under the skin, so potential sources of complications related to leads and pockets are eliminated, and there is no visible sign of the device.

Leaders in Cardiac Pacing This FDA approval builds on the Medtronic legacy in cardiac pacing, which includes:

  1. Inventing the first wearable pacemaker in 1957.
  2. Launching the first pacemaker for use in MRIs in 2011.
  3. Creating and launching the first leadless pacemaker in 2015.
  4. Launching the first leadless pacemaker to coordinate the heart's electrical signals by sensing atrial activity, without a lead or device in the atria, in 2020.
  5. Gaining regulatory approval for the first pacing system to activate the heart's natural electrical system, conduction system pacing (approval via the His-bundle in 2018 and via the left bundle branch area in 2022).

About Medtronic Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References:

1 Escalante K. Micra AV2 and Micra VR2 longevity comparison. 2023. Medtronic Data on File.

2 El-Chami MF, Al-Samadi F, Clementy N, et al. Updated performance of the Micra transcatheter pacemaker in the real-world setting: A comparison to the investigational study and a transvenous historical control. Heart Rhythm. December 2018 ;15(12):1800-1807.

3 Sheldon T, Escalante K, and Fagan D. Device Longevity and AV Synchrony Algorithm Modeling of a Leadless Pacemaker Family: A Virtual Patient Analysis. January 2023 . Medtronic Data on File.

4 Device Manual. April 2023 .

Contacts:


Emily Dornfeld

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-242-8241

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-receives-fda-approval-for-its-next-generation-micra-leadless-pacing-systems-301811516.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023.  Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.36 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Announces Launch of Kenvue Inc. IPO Roadshow

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson comprising its Consumer Health Business, has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering ("IPO") of 151,204,000 shares of its common stock. Kenvue expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 22,680,600 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Kenvue has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KVUE."

After the completion of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson will own 1,716,160,000 shares of Kenvue's common stock, representing 91.9% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue's common stock (or 90.8% if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Partners with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance on Community Screening Program

Program Seeks to Increase the Number of People Screened to Help Prevent Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses in Philadelphia

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced a partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation's nonprofit leader dedicated to combatting colorectal cancer, to increase awareness and access to preventative colorectal screenings in medically underserved communities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Approves Medtronic MiniMed 780G System - World's First Insulin Pump with Meal Detection Technology* Featuring 5-Minute Auto Corrections?§

Available in Europe since 2020, this new system delivers the strongest clinical outcomes and best user experience to-date within the Medtronic family of pumps

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its MiniMed™ 780G system with the Guardian™ 4 sensor requiring no fingersticks while in SmartGuard™ technology ‡ . This milestone marks the approval of the only system with meal detection technology* that provides automatic adjustments and corrections † to sugar levels every 5 minutes § for both basal (background) and bolus (mealtime) insulin needs. The system provides insulin to help account for when users occasionally forget to bolus or underestimates the number of carbs in their meal.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plaintiffs' Attorneys Representing Talc-Cancer Victims Form Ad Hoc Committee to Support J&J Settlement

Leadership committee seeks to bring resolution to decade-long legal battle

Lawyers representing approximately 55,000 plaintiffs in the litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) over its cancer-causing talcum powder products have formed an Ad Hoc Committee to support an $8.9 billion deal that would end a decade-long legal battle against the pharmaceutical giant.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $1.78 Million

Related News

Uranium Investing

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $1.78 Million

Gold Investing

Ramelius Acquires Controlling Interest In Breaker

Lithium Investing

Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR) – Trading Halt

Cobalt Investing

Loyalty Options Issue

Gold Investing

High Grade Gold Intersections At Sturec – Resource Update Imminent

×