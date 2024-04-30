Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
  • Grant applications lodged with two US Government agencies (Defense and Energy) with strong support from state politicians, agencies and potential industry partners
  • Exceptional metallurgical testwork results to feed into McDermitt PFS, with value enhancement opportunities identified
  • Board and management enhanced with the commencement of Ian Rodger as CEO and Wayne Zekulich as Non-Executive Chair

US LITHIUM

McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)

In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.

The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource (Table 1), with the deposit remaining open to the west and south (Figure 1).

Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding.

Exploration Target

On 21 November 2023 Jindalee announced an independently estimated Exploration Target Range (ETR) at McDermitt of 300 – 700 Million tonnes at 1,100 – 1,400 ppm Li (at 1,000ppm Li cut-off) (Table 2, Figure 1)2.

The Exploration Target surrounds and abuts the 2023 MRE and is extrapolated from 62 holes drilled at McDermitt from 2018 to 2022. Material for the MRE extends to a maximum distance of 1,200m from the nearest hole, with the ETR extending to a maximum of 1,500m from the nearest hole (Figure 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
