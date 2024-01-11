



Overview The encouraging growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is having positive effects on the demand for battery metals such as lithium. Global lithium consumption is expected to reach 1,427 kt of lithium carbon equivalent (LCE) in 2025, up from 797 kt of production in 2022, according to a Q2 2023 report from Australia’s Office of the Chief Economist. EVs are driving the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries resulting in the growth of the market globally. This puts the focus on junior mining companies that are busy developing critical mineral projects around the world. With lithium prices experiencing a downward trend, now could be an opportune time for investors to get into the lithium space as it remains a critical element for batteries and electric vehicles. With lithium assets in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, Australia-based QX Resources (ASX:QXR) offers investors exposure to this rapidly expanding market. QXR’s lithium strategy is centered around the development of its Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California and a portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Liberty Lithium is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (equivalent to twice the area of Sydney Harbour). The geological setting of the project mirrors Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and major Argentina brine projects. Like Silver Peak, QXR’s Liberty could be a large-scale, producing lithium brine asset.

Downstream producers in the US, including automakers, are in need of securing lithium supply. As such, automakers in the US have been making significant investments in lithium projects. The most recent was a $100-million investment by Stellantis into Controlled Thermal Resources, which owns a lithium project in California. It is encouraging to note growing interest from end-users investing directly into projects making Liberty Lithium an attractive opportunity. The company has an indicative development plan involving drilling, sampling and testwork starting with two permitted drill holes over the main part of the surface lithium anomaly, planned for November-December 2023. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to detailed drilling toward an initial resource by mid-2024. QXR has sufficient financial muscle to carry out the drilling and other work, especially with the recent AU$3 million raise via a private placement and access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market (ATM) facility. QXR intends to collect large volumes of lithium brines and submit them for testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers. DLE technologies has the potential to significantly increase the supply of lithium from brine projects given higher recoveries, along with the bonus of sustainability and ESG benefits. A number of proven DLE technologies are emerging and being tested at scale, presenting an opportunity for QXR to find strategic partners. The company is headed by managing director Steve Promnitz, who has a proven track record in the lithium sector. He successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization. His geology and chemistry background along with experience of working in major mining companies, such as CRA and Rio Tinto, should prove beneficial for QXR.

Company Highlights QX Resources is an Australia-based company focused on the exploration and development of battery minerals, with a huge lithium brine project in the US, hard rock lithium assets in a prime location in Western Australia (WA), copper-molybdenum-gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden.

Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in California, is considered analogous to Albemarle's Silver Peak deposit and is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres.

The potentially large-scale lithium brine project located in the US is of significant importance, as participants in the electric vehicle value chain are aggressively seeking to secure domestic battery minerals supply to balance potential supply-side risks to the energy transition.

QXR aims to commence drilling of the Liberty Lithium Project and has secured A$3 million in funding along with access to an additional A$3 million under an at-the-market facility. The target is to publish an initial resource on the project by mid-2024.

Additionally, the fundraise also offers flexibility to ramp up exploration activities across its Pilbara lithium hard rock project which are also very exciting prospects. It has four lithium hard rock projects in the Pilbara Province spanning 350 square kilometres and in proximity to some of Australia’s largest lithium deposits and mines.

The company's other assets include the copper-gold-molybdenum project in Queensland and a 39-percent stake in Bayrock Resources, which owns a portfolio of battery metals projects in Sweden.

Key Projects Liberty Lithium Brine Project

QXR has entered into a binding agreement with vendor ID Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire a 75 percent interest in the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California. Separately, QXR has agreed to purchase a small package of leases adjacent to Liberty Lithium to consolidate the area, requiring payment of US$100,000 cash and QXR shares of the same value to the third-party leaseholder. The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, is made up of 1,269 contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (10,230 hectares). It is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US. The project is located near long-life evaporation operations and is well-serviced by roads and power in a region keen to be part of the energy transition. Project Highlights: Promising Geology . The project has a similar appearance to well-known lithium brine projects in Argentina/Chile, increasing confidence in the potential for large-scale lithium discovery. QXR has indicated it is seeing significant local county and regulatory interest in developing Liberty Lithium towards production, driven by the support for battery minerals production in this part of California.

. The project has a similar appearance to well-known lithium brine projects in Argentina/Chile, increasing confidence in the potential for large-scale lithium discovery. QXR has indicated it is seeing significant local county and regulatory interest in developing Liberty Lithium towards production, driven by the support for battery minerals production in this part of California. Strong Sampling Results . Sampling at the project has returned up to 215 mg/L lithium in brine at surface. These elevated lithium results extend over an impressive distance of 10 kilometres, demonstrating the robust potential of the Liberty Lithium Project. Similar nearby brine projects, such as Pure Energy Minerals’ Clayton Valley project just across the California/Nevada border, are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole of 110 to 160 mg/L lithium. Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth.

. Sampling at the project has returned up to 215 mg/L lithium in brine at surface. These elevated lithium results extend over an impressive distance of 10 kilometres, demonstrating the robust potential of the Liberty Lithium Project. Similar nearby brine projects, such as Pure Energy Minerals’ Clayton Valley project just across the California/Nevada border, are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole of 110 to 160 mg/L lithium. Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth. Upcoming Drill Program . QXR will undertake a diamond drill program with two permitted drill holes totaling 1,000 metres, along with downhole sampling and geophysics, targeted at the centre of the surface lithium anomaly. Drilling is expected to begin in November-December 2023. Bulk volumes of lithium brines will be submitted for testwork with various DLE providers. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to an initial resource by mid-2024.

. QXR will undertake a diamond drill program with two permitted drill holes totaling 1,000 metres, along with downhole sampling and geophysics, targeted at the centre of the surface lithium anomaly. Drilling is expected to begin in November-December 2023. Bulk volumes of lithium brines will be submitted for testwork with various DLE providers. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to an initial resource by mid-2024. Future Partnerships. End-users, DLE technology providers, project developers, and battery makers have already intimated interest in participating with QXR once lithium brines are identified in drill holes.

Hardrock Lithium - Pilbara

In addition to its California asset, QXR has a highly prospective portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia, covering a combined area of 355 square kilometres. The portfolio comprises four hard rock lithium projects - Turner River, Western Shaw, Split Rock and Yule River. Turner River Project The Turner River lithium project is located about 120 kilometres south of Port Headland and is accessible via the Great Northern Highway. It is located about 12 kilometres south of the Woodgina lithium mine site, one of the world’s largest hardrock lithium deposits. Rock chip sampling at the Turner River Lithium project returned grades of up to 4.90 percent lithium oxide in samples of lepidolite. Assay results from additional rock chip sampling returned 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent lithium oxide. Pegmatites have been observed in other areas at Turner River, which will be drilled in future drilling campaigns. Western Shaw Lithium Project The project spanning 96 square kilometres is located 220 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland in Western Australia with access via the Great Northern Highway. Multiple pegmatites have been identified and sampled in the west and south of QXR’s Western Shaw leases. Pegmatites appeared larger and more abundant in the southern section. Numerous pegmatites returned encouraging lithium results from mobile XRF analysis. Eighteen samples returned between 300 and 600 parts per million (ppm) lithium in pegmatites at Western Shaw. Split Rock Project The project covers an area of 35 square kilometres and is approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland and 180 kilometres north of Newman. It is located along the southeast margin of the Split-Rock Supersuite, which is considered regionally prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites. The project is easily accessible via an established road network. The proximity to Thor Mining’s (ASX: THR) Ragged Range project, which has reported a number of targets prospective for lithium within its tenement area, is encouraging. The project is likely to also be prospective for base metals including copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, given the numerous base metals prospects that occur along the north and south margins of its tenement.

Central Queensland Gold Projects QXR is developing two Central Queensland gold projects (the Belyando and Lucky Break Mines) through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources. QXR currently owns 70 percent of Zamia Resources and has the ability to earn up to 90-percent interest by spending a further $1 million on exploration and project development works. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a more than 6.5-Moz gold endowment.

Map of Locations of Zamia’s Exploration Tenements in Australia In addition to the two gold projects, Zamia owns an advanced-stage pure Molybdenum (Mo) deposit in Central Queensland, the Anthony Molybdenum Project. The project is adjacent to major sealed roads and near rail and energy support. The Anthony Project has a JORC-2012 compliant indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 24,700 tonnes (53.7 million pounds) of contained molybdenum in sulphide, transition (partial oxide), and oxide zones from surface.

Bayrock Resources QXR holds 39 percent of Bayrock Resources, an unlisted public Australian company, which has a portfolio of battery minerals exploration and development assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. The two main projects include the Lainejaur Project and the Vuostok Project within the Northern Nickel Line. Bayrock is fully funded to carry out its planned exploration activities at the Lainejaur Ni-Cu-Co project and the Vuostok project. The Lainejaur project is an advanced-stage nickel-dominated battery metals asset, where recent drilling (July 2023) has returned 4.7 metres at 2 percent nickel, 1.6 percent copper and 0.1 percent cobalt from 283 metres downhole. The project has an existing JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource estimate of 460,000 tonnes @ 2.2 percent nickel, 0.15 percent cobalt, 0.70 percent copper, 0.68 g/t palladium, 0.20 g/t platinum and 0.6 5g/t gold. The Northern Nickel Line covers nearly 340 square kilometres comprising five exploration permits over areas favourable for nickel-copper-cobalt in Northern Sweden. The primary focus within the Northern Nickel Line is the Vuostok Project, where a diamond drill program has returned encouraging results, so far. High-grade nickel-copper has been intersected including 6.9 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, 2.2 percent copper from 5 metres downhole, and in another drillhole with 6.2 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, from 11 metres downhole.