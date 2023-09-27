Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQB:LMGDF), based in Vancouver, BC, advancing its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador, today announced that Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.

DATE : October 4th, 2023
TIME: 1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 rd , 4 th and 5 th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Released a positive Pre-feasibility study in April 2023 for Cangrejos, which outlined a 26-year mine life producing 371 koz of gold and 41 Mlbs of copper per year on average
  • Cangrejos has a US$2.2 billion NPV (5%) at US$1,650/oz gold and US$3.75/lb copper
  • In May 2023, the Company announced a US$300 million financing package with Wheaton Precious Metals in exchange for streaming 6.6% of the payable gold production

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Lumina Gold Corp.
Scott Hicks
VP Corporate Development
+1 604 646 1890
info@luminagold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Commences Feasibility Study Fieldwork

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has recommenced drilling at its Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador . The Company has initiated the approximately 8,000 metre geotechnical drill program at both the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits. The infill resource definition program will commence in September and will include approximately 10,000 metres of drilling. The goal of the program is to convert Probable mineral reserves to Proven mineral reserves for Phase 1 of mining at the Cangrejos deposit. Lumina intends to fund the Feasibility Study work and drilling from the proceeds received from Wheaton Precious Metals (see May 26, 2023 and May 16, 2023 news releases).

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF ) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the development of its Cangrejos gold-copper project located in southwest, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). The results of the PFS were previously reported in the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023 and there are no material differences in the Report from those results. The effective date of the Report is April 7, 2023 .

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has received the first US$12 million payment (the "First Early Deposit Payment") under the previously announced precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos").

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The principal terms of the First Early Deposit Payment and the Gold Stream are as described in the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023 , whereby Wheaton will pay a total of US$300 million to acquire 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project until 700,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, and 4.4.% thereafter, with US$48 million being paid as an early deposit pre-construction and US$252 million being paid during construction.

The Company also wishes to clarify information disclosed in its May 16, 2023 news release, to revise the original statement from "Wheaton will pay a production payment representing 18.0% of the spot price of gold for the first 700,000 ounces and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter" to "Wheaton will make ongoing payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18.0% of the spot price of gold until the uncredited deposit is reduced to nil and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter".

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's decision and ability to develop the Project into a producing mine; payment by Wheaton of $300 million to Lumina and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the Gold Stream; and the delivery to Wheaton of gold production in respect of the Project. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold, copper and silver; the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the Gold Stream and other material agreements; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies, including the PFS; the accuracy of slope guidance underlying the engineered pit design; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves; anticipated costs and expenditures; future results of operations; ability to satisfy power infrastructure and water capacity requirements; availability and ability to procure personnel, machinery, supplies, and equipment from local sources where possible; the characteristics of the Project producing innate positive environmental impacts; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the Project; the relationship between the Company and the local communities and its business partners; ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; and the success of exploration, development and processing activities. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to exploration activities and accurately predicting mineralization; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain necessary permits; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); capital costs varying significantly from estimates; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; risks associated with the business of the Company; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; inflation and credit risks; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-receipt-of-first-early-deposit-payment-of-us12m-from-wheaton-precious-metals-301835971.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/26/c8359.html

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it entered into a precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos") on May 16, 2023 . The Gold Stream initially represents 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project in exchange for US$48 million of pre-construction funding (the "Early Deposit") and US$252 million of construction funding (the "Upfront Payment").

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) is pleased to provide details on its upcoming Phase III drill program on the Wine Property, located in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba, Canada (Figure 3). Permits are in place, a drill contractor has been selected, and preparation work is underway. Initially, Phase III drilling will consist of a 1,500 to 2,000-meter diamond drilling program, which is scheduled to commence in October 2023 . The Phase III program will focus on expanding the recently identified nickel-bearing zones to the east of the Wine Occurrence and test newly defined geophysical targets along strike of the Wine Occurrence over distances of up to 4.8 km.

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Discovery of Sediment Hosted Copper System at Depth and 76m of 2% Cu from 32m at Thunder from the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Discovery of Sediment Hosted Copper System at Depth and 76m of 2% Cu from 32m at Thunder from the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Discovery of large sediment hosted copper system confirmed by diamond drilling:

  • Assay results for diamond drill holes ST23-01, ST23-02 and ST23-03 indicate that all three holes have intersected sediment hosted copper beneath the near-surface copper deposits at Storm
  • ST23-02 has intersected a 24 metre (m) thick interval of copper sulfides at depth with copper values up to 2.7% Cu, indicating the potential of the deeper system to host high-grade mineralization
  • The wide-spaced location of the holes - between 600m to 2 kilometre (km) spacing - highlights the broad lateral scale of the sediment-hosted copper system
  • The results confirm the correlation between the sediment-hosted copper and gravity anomalies, highlighting large-scale exploration potential with more than 14km prospective strike untested by drilling

High-grade new near-surface discovery at Thunder:

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Initial Assay Results from the Summer Drilling Program at the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, Canada

Highlights:

  • High-grade Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum (e.g. 10 metres grading 0.48% Ni, 1.48% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.28g/t Pd and 0.06g/t Pt in hole FL23-481B).
  • Significant (>3 metres) massive sulphides and wide (up to 110 metres) disseminated sulphide mineralized zones intersected.
  • Further expanding 1,200 metres near-surface mineralized zones in East and West Zones and up to 250 metres down-dip deep mineralized zone of West Zone.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the return of initial partial assay results from 21 holes drilled during the summer, which is a portion of the 21,126 metre 2023 diamond drilling program completed at its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project ("Ferguson Lake Project") in Nunavut, Canada. Assay results for submitted samples from an additional 25 drill holes still remain pending.

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units, Extends the Previously Announced Private Placement of $2,000,000 and Provides Update Regarding Option Agreement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of 11,111,111 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at $0.045 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "FT Unit Offering"). Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (each, an "FT Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.055 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $2,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units" and each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant shall be exercisable at $0.25 into an additional Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes and to commence activities on the Rip Project acquisition. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur prior to the end of September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

×