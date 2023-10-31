Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Laramide Updates Progress on 2023 Drilling Program and Makes New Discovery with "Off-Scale" Radioactivity Reading from Surface Reconnaissance

Highlights:

  • 2023 Drilling campaign completed 4,108 metres; 40 holes across Amphitheatre, Long Pocket, Black Hills and Huarabagoo targets;
  • Assay results from Amphitheatre confirm that shallow uranium mineralisation continues to the south:
    • (AM23DD004) 2.8m @ 392ppm U 3 O 8 from 43m depth
    • (AM23DD005) 2.55m @ 439ppm U 3 O 8 from 8.45m depth including 0.6m @ 920ppm U 3 O 8
  • >65,535cps "Off-Scale" radioactivity discovered at surface during reconnaissance exploration at new prospect, named U-Valley

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the 2023 drilling campaign at the Westmoreland Project in NW Queensland .

Over 4,108m of diamond drilling, for 40 holes have been completed at four discrete targets: Amphitheatre, Long Pocket, Black Hills and Huarabagoo (Figure 5). The objective of the program was to investigate targets identified from radiometric anomalies testing the potential for a satellite deposit; to explore opportunities to extend the envelope of known mineralization; and to investigate the opportunities to expand the current uranium resources described in the Westmoreland PEA mine plan.

Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's President and CEO, Marc Henderson said:

" We are pleased with our 2023 drilling campaign at Westmoreland , which commenced in July and has recently wrapped up. Thus far we have received assay results from the first of the four prospects that were drilled (Amphitheatre) and we expect subsequent results to be received over the coming months in the order which the targets were drilled (Long Pocket, Black Hills, and Huarabagoo). The breadth and scope of this year's targeting highlights the quality of Laramide's land position at Westmoreland and the potential to build on our existing 51.9Mlb Resource.

"The reconnaissance exploration discovery of an "off-scale" mineralisation reading and the sighting of outcropping uranium at a prospective new drill target was an unexpected bonus and will be followed up in 2024."

Results from drill holes AM23DD003 to AM23DD007 (Table 1, Figs 2 & 3), completed in August, have now been received and show multiple zones of shallow mineralisation including:

  • (AM23DD004) 2.8m @ 392ppm U 3 O 8 from 43m depth
  • (AM23DD005) 2.55m @ 439ppm U 3 O 8 from 8.45m depth including 0.6m @ 920ppm U 3 O 8

Importantly, AM23DD004 and AM23DD005 have highlighted mineralisation over 200m south of previously reported drill hole results[1] and are unconstrained to the east and south (Figure 1). Amphitheatre, which is located 16km to the NE of the Westmoreland Project (51.9Mlbs U 3 O 8 [2], Figure 5), is a potential satellite deposit.

Figure 1: Amphitheatre Drilling 2023 (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Figure 2: Amphitheatre Drilling Cross Section 8074900N (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Figure 3: Amphitheatre Drilling Cross Section 8074700N (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Recent field investigations have identified a zone of elevated radioactivity (>12,000cps[3]) approximately 400m northwest of Amphitheatre with outcropping secondary uranium mineralisation at surface (Figure 1). This increases the size potential of the Amphitheatre target and further groundwork is planned ahead of follow up drilling in 2024.

New Discovery : "Off-Scale" Radioactivity at U-Valley

Recent reconnaissance exploration at the U-Valley target has discovered extensive zones of surface radioactivity in Westmoreland Conglomerate including isolated "off scale"[4] (>65,535cps) points using a Super-Spec RS-125 Spectrometer. The U-Valley target is located 2km south of the Long Pocket prospect and presents as a 1.5km 2 airborne radiometric anomaly (Figure 4).

Geological mapping and ground scintillometer surveys are currently underway to refine the target zones ahead of potential scout drilling in the 2024 field season.

Figure 4: Super-Spec RS-125 spectrometer showing Off-Scale readings at U-Valley Prospect (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Table 1: 2023 Amphitheatre – Drill Collar details

HOLE ID

GDA94_Easting

GDA94_Northing

Dip

Azimuth

Depth (m)

AM23DD001

209890

8074803

-90

355

81.6

AM23DD002

209875

8074858

-60

85

150.5

AM23DD003

209810

8074849

-70

265

140.1

AM23DD004

209952

8074656

-60

265

102.4

AM23DD005

209967

8074653

-60

85

102.4

AM23DD006

209754

8074712

-55

265

51.5

AM23DD007

209735

8074830

-60

265

102.6

Table 2: AM23DD003 – 007 Significant intercepts (>100ppm U3O8) (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

Figure 5: Westmoreland Project showing key uranium deposits/Targets (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

Laramide Resources Ltd.'s U.S. Projects (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

_________________________

1

Market Release: Laramide intercepts broad-based uranium mineralization in initial holes from 2023 Australian exploration program (29 September 2023)

2

https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/

3

CPS = counts per second

4

Reconnaissance exploration on regional targets described in the text commonly involve the use of handheld spectrometers. The Super Spec RS-125 unit is commonly used (globally) throughout the uranium industry. Super Spec RS-125 unit has a maximum cps limit of 65,565. "Off-scale" refers to reading that registers the highest reading for the spectrometer but not the actual reading.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/31/c3075.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×