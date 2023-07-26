Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce entry into a binding Letter of Intent on July 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.
Lancaster Resources: Climate-Positive Lithium Resource in New Mexico
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR, OTC:LANRF) is an innovative exploration company focused on developing lithium assets in North America. The company intends to be one of the region's first climate-positive lithium producers by implementing a number of innovative technologies and practices. Lancaster Resources leverages solar energy in its production and develops a carbon sequestration process for its operations.
The company will use direct lithium extraction technology, allowing it to recover the majority of lithium from brine deposits with minimal environmental impact.
Lancaster Resources currently plans to acquire a 100-percent interest in Alkali Flat, a lithium brine project which will serve as the company's flagship. Located in the Animas Valley near the town of Lordsburg, the 233-claim property is also transected by Interstate 10. Historic research and geochemical data indicates the presence of anomalous levels of lithium.
Company Highlights
- Demand for lithium could increase by as much as forty times by 2040, driven by electric vehicles and sustainable energy.
- Lancaster Resources, an innovative exploration company with a focus on climate-positive lithium, is well-positioned to help meet growing demand.
- The company has an option to acquire 100-percent ownership in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, situated in southwestern New Mexico.
- Recognized as the 15th best mining jurisdiction in the world, New Mexico is regarded as the new frontier for lithium exploration in the United States.
- New Mexico also has the benefit of being a hub for renewable energy production, with ample sources of solar, wind and geothermal power.
- The New Mexico State Land Office has a long history of partnering with renewable energy companies and has made roughly nine million acres of land available for lease to support them.
- Lancaster will ensure the Alkali Flat project is climate positive by:
- Using direct lithium extraction, allowing it to restore the majority of groundwater after filtering out the lithium salts.
- Exclusively using renewable energy. The company is currently in discussions with several parties about initiating a solar project alongside its lithium project.
- Employing carbon sequestration as part of its mining and processing operations.
- Lancaster hosts an impressive leadership and technical team which includes multiple geologists with decades of experience alongside recognized financial and legal professionals such as CEO Penny White.
Lancaster Resources
Overview
Lithium is essential for producing lithium-ion batteries — and therefore essential to electrification. Moreover, the battery metal plays a key role in multiple technologies central to sustainability. Analyst expectations indicate that by 2040, we could see lithium demand grow more than 40 times what it is today, especially driven by new legislation intended to increase the supply of critical minerals, such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.
Current lithium production cannot keep pace with this increasing demand. In the near-term, we're very likely to see a growing lithium deficit, one which may elevate the resource's price to untold levels. Lithium could prove to be a significant roadblock on the path to a more sustainable future. On the one hand, this is good news for mining companies and the problem is not insurmountable.
In the United States, roughly 87 percent of lithium is sourced from Australia, Chile and China — despite an estimated 7.9 million tons of the battery metal in the US. There is currently only one large-scale lithium mine in the country, and the United States needs more domestic lithium projects to produce batteries and clean technology at scale.
Another challenge not often discussed with regards to lithium supply is sustainability.
It's all well and good to talk about how lithium will power our transition to a cleaner future, but what of the processes by which it is extracted and refined? Traditional lithium mining typically requires immense volumes of energy and generates considerable waste. Even lithium brine extraction, typically viewed as the more sustainable option, has the potential to cause environmental harm.
The standard approach for lithium brine extraction involves pumping the brine out of the ground then waiting for it to evaporate. Purification requires harsh chemicals and produces waste which may potentially leach into and pollute groundwater. In other words, if we are to truly realize the potential of lithium without causing further harm to the environment, it needs to be both extracted and processed sustainably.
Enter Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR, OTC:LANRF), a dynamic, small-scale exploration company focused on developing lithium assets in North America, intends to be one of the region's first climate-positive lithium producers. To achieve this, the company plans to implement a number of innovative technologies and practices, including leveraging solar energy in its production and developing a carbon sequestration process for its operations.Lancaster will also make full use of direct lithium extraction technology, allowing it to recover the majority of lithium from brine deposits with minimal environmental impact.
Lancaster Resources currently has an option to acquire a 100-percent interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, which will become its flagship. The closed-brine deposit is situated in New Mexico, which many believe is the next frontier for lithium. Notably, Alkali Flat also displays very similar geology to Clayton Valley in Nevada, currently the site of the only producing lithium mine in the country.
This promising initial project is not the only reason to keep an eye on Lancaster Resources — the company also employs a highly experienced and highly respected technical team. Exploration consultant Rodney Blakestad is a geologist with over forty years of experience in mineral exploration, having discovered multiple high-value deposits throughout his career. The esteemed Gary Lohman also sits on the company's advisory board, providing extensive expertise in geological, geochemical and geophysical exploration techniques.
Key Asset
Alkali Flat Lithium Project
Lancaster Resources currently plans to acquire a 100-percent interest in Alkali Flat, a lithium brine project which will serve as the company's flagship. Located in the Animas Valley near the town of Lordsburg, the 233-claim property is also transected by Interstate 10. Historic research and geochemical data indicates the presence of anomalous levels of lithium.
Lancaster plans to evaluate potential direct lithium extraction partners once it has taken and assessed brine samples from the site.
Highlights:
- Promising Geology: Hidalgo County, the region in which Alkali Flat is situated, displays geology nearly identical to Clayton Valley in Nevada, itself a hotbed of lithium mining and exploration.
- Highly Prospective Resource: Recent data on the site shows a range in lithium concentration of 69.6 to 147.8 parts per million in 51 playa sediment samples. Additionally, Arizona Lithium, a major Australian mining company, has staked property immediately north of Alkali Flat. Exploration data released by Arizona Lithium indicates a chargeability anomaly low in the lower right section of its claim.
- Current Exploration Plans: Lancaster intends to define a closed basin brine with a commercially viable lithium deposit. In the near future, it will initiate a drilling program to collect samples of lithium brine throughout the project area.
- Promising at the Outset: Alkali Flat was initially discovered by esteemed geologist Rodney Blakestad, who has an established history of identifying highly prospective lithium targets.
- Favorable Legislation: In addition to being situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction, Alkali Flat will benefit from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. The tax incentives the act provides is set to considerably increase demand for domestically-sourced lithium.
Management Team
Rodney Blakestad., J.D., C.P.G. — Exploration Consultant
Rodney Blakestad is a highly experienced consulting geologist with a successful career spanning over 40 years. Throughout his career, Blakestad has been involved in the discovery of numerous commercial-grade deposits, including the bulk-tonnage potential of the largest operating gold mine in Alaska (Fort Knox, now at 10M ounces), the first leached-cap porphyry systems discovered in Alaska (Taurus-Bluff and others), Cerro Caliche bulk-tonnage gold discovery near Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico, the Anderson Mountain and Red Mountain VMS deposits in the Alaska range, USA and numerous volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits (VMS) in the Delta District, Alaska, USA. He has also discovered several gold placers in Alaska, USA.
Blakestad's expertise in minerals exploration was developed through his university education at the University of Alaska, where he studied advanced geochemistry, with special topical studies on gold geochemistry, the origin and transport of large gold particles and leached outcrop interpretation. Additionally, he has traveled throughout western Canada, the US and Mexico studying alteration facies and leached cap rocks of porphyry systems and some gold deposits to distinguish between barren deposits and mineralized systems.
In addition to his geological expertise, Blakestad has a Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Law School, where he studied natural resources and environmental law. This background has led him to focus on brine lithium deposits that can be processed with minimal surface degradation, water consumption, and use alternatives to fossil fuels for the entire recovery process. Blakestad is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a registered Professional Geologist in the State of Alaska. He has also been a Board of Director and/or Vice President of Exploration for several publicly traded companies.
Daniel Card, P. GEO, RPGEO — Technical Committee
Danial Card, P.Geo, RPGeo, a professional Geophysicist, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba and is currently registered in Canada and Australia. His career started with Xstrata (now Glencore) where he worked his way up to Project Geophysicist at Raglan Mine in northern Quebec then went on to serve at Xstrata’s Western Australian operations Cosmos and Sinclair in the Leinstern-Wiluna nickel camp, where he played a key role in the discovery and definition of the 9 MT Odysseus Nickel Sulphide Deposit.
Following his tenure at Xstrata, Card went on to work as Senior Geophysicist for Southern Geoscience Consultants in Perth, WA, where he served as the staff electromagnetics specialist. He also served as the technical lead on many mineral exploration projects. Card continued as a senior technical consultant to Abitibi Geophysics and an expert peer reviewer for the journal “Exploration Geophysics”. He then founded EarthEx, a company specialized in geophysical prospecting, data interpretation, 3D modeling and target definition,
Gary Lohman B.Sc., P. Geo, — Qualified Persons and Advisor
Gary Lohman is one of the founding members of and currently serves as the chief operating officer for both Royal Stewart Resources Corp and Thistle Resources Corp. He also holds the position of vice-president at Nine Mile Metals. With four decades of management experience, Lohman brings a wealth of knowledge in precious and base metal exploration both inside and outside the mining industry.
A graduate of the esteemed Geology Programme at the University of Toronto in 1981, Lohman’s proficiency spans various geological, geochemical and geophysical exploration techniques. He has applied these skills in numerous geological contexts, including Volcanogenic Massive Sulphides (VMS), Porphyry Copper / Molybdenum and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) style deposits. His expansive experience extends to conducting evaluations and research on bonanza grade and bulk tonnage gold-silver properties located in Canada, Mexico, California, Ecuador and Chile.
Penny White BA, LLB — President and CEO
Penny White is an accomplished business leader with over 20 years of experience in the capital markets. As the President and CEO of Lancaster Lithium Inc., she brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the company. White has a diverse background, with experience in sectors such as mining, pharmaceuticals and clean energy. She co-founded a pharmaceutical company that was later acquired for $342 million and was the Chairman of Highbury Energy for 10 years, overseeing the development of the company’s gasification technology and registration of a patent to create high-grade synthetic gas from biomass.
White has been recognized in PROFIT Magazine's W100 list of top entrepreneurs and has raised over $50 million for companies she has founded. In addition to her Law Degree, Penny has completed the Oxford Leading Sustainable Corporations Programme and the Oxford Climate Emergency Programme from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. She is deeply committed to fighting climate change and working towards a more sustainable future.
White believes that by taking care of our planet, we can create a better world for ourselves and future generations.
Patrick Cruickshank, MBA, CFA — Advisor
Patrick Cruickshank brings over 20 years of experience from the Wealth Management Sector working for Merrill Lynch, Legg Mason and Citigroup Capital Markets, where he focused on creating and protecting wealth while specializing in funding growth companies. Cruickshank was an NFLPA Advisor from 2000 to 2012, until transitioning into the Private Equity Sector. Since 2012, he has concentrated on acquiring, funding and growing companies in the Energy and Resource Sector.
Cruickshank is the current Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nine Mile Metals Limited. (CSE:NINE). He also serves on a number of private resource companies and is a frequent speaker/interviewee on the resource sector investment space, in Australia, Chile, Canada and the USA.
Cruickshank is a former Canadian Olympic/U23 soccer player, US NCAA Division 1 Collegiate player and coach. He received his MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University in 1989
Heather Williamson — Director, VP Corporate Finance and Corporate Secretary
Heather Williamson is a seasoned finance and legal professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry. She has worked as a paralegal and in corporate finance for several public companies, including Boston Pizza International Inc. and Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc. Williamson's expertise in finance and the legal industry is demonstrated by her successful completion of over $10 million in financing for a public company, including spearheading all aspects of an initial public offering and successful listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).
She is well-versed in finance closings, IPOs and compliance with securities and stock exchange regulations. In addition to her extensive experience, Williamson is currently working towards her MBA at Royal Roads University. She currently serves as the Director and Vice President of Corporate Finance for Lancaster Lithium Inc., where she leads the company's corporate and securities compliance strategy.
Andrew Watson - Vice-president of Engineering and Operations
Andrew Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production. Watson’s experience includes working at Prism Diversified, as chief operating officer, to lead the technical development on two substantial battery metal critical mineral opportunities. While at Prism Diversified, Watson is spearheading the lithium brine development opportunities on over 850 square miles of highly prospective brine resource. His previous positions include VP engineering and operations at CleanInnoGen Energy, where he led the development of the world’s first-of-a-kind pilot project to capture industrial waste heat to produce on-site, low-cost, near-zero emission hydrogen and oxygen. Prior to this, as the VP of engineering and operations at Hyak Energy, he managed the operations of a 60MMbbl medium crude oil field in SW Saskatchewan, using an Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer chemical enhanced oil recovery scheme, increased production by over 250 percent, and spearheaded corporate sale leading to a successful divestment in January 2020.
William “Bill” Feyerabend - Advisor and Qualified Person
William Feyerabend brings with him a vast wealth of experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America. He has authored technical reports for claim blocks in Nevada’s Lithium development epi-center, including the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, NV and especially Clayton Valley. Notably, Feyerabend set the discovery well for Pure Energy.
Feyerabend has extensive experience in generating lithium brine targets, and serving as a Qualified Person for lithium projects in Nevada, California, Utah, and Argentina. He has had roles with major companies such as US Borax and Gold Fields Mining and played a part in the discovery and development of four significant mineral projects. His international exposure is equally extensive, having worked on projects in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, China, Colombia, Ghana, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United States, and Venezuela. This wealth of international experience will prove invaluable as Lancaster Resources continues to expand and enhance its operations.
Mohammad Asefi - Technical Committee
Mohammad Asefi received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in antennas and microwave engineering from the American University of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, in 2009 and 2011 respectively, and his PhD in electrical and computer engineering in 2016 from the University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, MB, Canada. From 2016 to 2017 he was a postdoctoral fellow at the electromagnetic imaging laboratory at the University of Manitoba. He was the director of research at 151 Research Inc. between 2017 and 2020 with the focus on biomedical imaging, stored grain monitoring using electromagnetic waves, and development of electromagnetic imaging systems, and near-field measurements. He was the product development manager (Advanced Research) at Agco Winnipeg between 2020 and 2023 with the focus on the research and development of electromagnetic imaging systems/techniques for monitoring grain bins. And he is currently the CTO of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions where he works on cutting edge technologies for drone based magnetic and electromagnetic data acquisition and analysis systems.
Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/174734_a30e148c54835a6d_001full.jpg
Acquisition Highlights
The Trans-Taiga Lithium Project. The Property covers 1,432 hectares and is located along the boundary between La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces. Subprovince boundaries are often delineated by deep-rooted crustal features filled by late-stage intrusives including pegmatites.
The Property is 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, and roughly 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project. The Corvette Project is notable for its hard rock lithium project presenting lithium grades up to 5.10% lithium oxide (Li2O). Winsome's Cancet reported grades up to 5.6% Li2O.
In line with the same greenspan belt, the Property is located 106 km east of Ophir Gold Corp.'s Radis Project and 120 km east-northeast of Q2 Metals' Mia Lithium Property. Additionally, Loyal Lithium's Brisk Project, with its six separate claim blocks, reports that Block 1, located just a few kilometers west of the Property, holds the greatest lithium potential.
The Lithium District in Eeyou IstcheeJames Bay. Situated in Quebec, one of Canada's provinces, Eeyou Istchee James Bay is rapidly becoming one of the nation's leading lithium districts, boasting ten advanced projects and multiple early-stage discoveries. The Whabouchi mine is one of the largest lithium deposits worldwide, with a Mineral Resource measuring 36.6 Mt at 1.3% Li2O.
Geology. Pegmatites are confirmed to be present on the Property, as recorded in the provincial government's geological databases, SIGEOM. The documented mineral content includes garnets, muscovite, and tourmaline, all located within a white pegmatite in the Property's northwestern region along the Trans-Taiga Road. Further along this road, the pegmatite exhibits a graphic texture, characterized by quartz-feldspar, and it also contains sizable feldspar megacrysts.
Strategic Acquisition Diversifies Position. With the acquisition of the Property, Lancaster diversifies its exploration projects. Lancaster's focus expands from its existing lithium brine exploration at the Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico to include hard rock lithium exploration in Quebec's James Bay region. This strategic move enhances Lancaster's exploration capabilities and geographical diversity, positioning it to unlock different types of lithium resources in varied geological settings.
Planned Work Program. Lancaster plans to embark on an exploration campaign on the Property with a goal to identify lithium-rich areas, construct detailed geological maps, and evaluate the lithium content through sampling.
Property Access. Year-round access by road via Trans-Taiga Road which transects the Property. The Property is located approximately 105 km east of the junction with the year-round James Bay Road. Hydroelectric transmission lines transect the Property.
Option: The Agreement grants Lancaster an exclusive option to acquire 100% ownership of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project from a group that includes Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources.To exercise the option, payments totaling $115,000 are payable as follows:
- $37,000 due within 10 days of entering into the long form agreement, paid through $10,000 cash plus $27,000 via the issuance of 135,000 common shares in Lancaster's stock at a deemed price of $0.20 per share;
- $26,000 due on the first anniversary date of the agreement;
- $26,000 due on the second anniversary date; and
- $26,000 due on the third anniversary date.
- Lancaster may, at its discretion, make 50% of each payment in common stock;
- Royalty: The agreement includes a 2% net smelter returns royalty, of which 1% can be bought back by the Optionors for $1,000,000;
- Milestone Payments: Lancaster agrees to make the following additional payments:
- $50,000 fee if exploration results yield a minimum of 10 contiguous meters of lithium with values of 1% or more;
- $1,000,000 if Lancaster publishes a 43-101 technical report for a resource of not less than 5 million tons with 1% lithium concentration; and
- Long Form Agreement: the parties will negotiate to enter into a long form agreement to replace the Agreement within the next 30 calendar days.
Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Recognizing the importance of the diverse interest of various stakeholders, Lancaster will review and consider the environmental, social, and economic impacts of its planned activities in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area.
Lithium is a critical mineral to produce electric vehicle batteries and a host of other applications that are propelling the global shift towards decarbonization and renewable sources of energy.
Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Lancaster Resources Inc.
Lancaster is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) and the application of solar power. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.
Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, ability to enter into a long form agreement for the acquisition of the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174734
Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA
Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), an energy transition metals company, reports results from its geochemical sampling program on its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico (the "Property"). The samples were taken in March 2023 to assess the distribution of lithium and lithium pathfinder elements over a broad portion of the Property.
The geochemical results of lithium values in the 143 sediment samples taken ranged from 69.6 ppm Li to 149.5 ppm Li, and the Mean was 113.8 ppm Li. The results show several zones of notably high lithium concentrations in the sediments found in the northern and eastern part of the Property. These results line up with the sediment analysis reported by Arizona Lithium Ltd. from its adjacent Lordsburg Lithium Project.
"We are following up these strong results with seismic surveys to cover the anomalous area with a goal to select initial drill targets and brine sampling programs this summer," says Andrew Watson, P.Eng, Lancaster Resources' Vice President of Engineering and Operations.
The source of the lithium at Alkali Flat has not been determined as of this date, however, three potential sources of lithium have been identified in the project area:
1. Eruptive volcanic rocks associated with the Steins caldera dated at 34.4 Ma (million years before present) and the Muir caldera eruptive center near Lordsburg, New Mexico dated at 35.3 million years;
2. Alkaline intrusive rock formations and associated pegmatites in the area near Lordsburg; and
3. Geothermal groundwater system at the Lightning Dock KGRA (Known Geothermal Resource Area) located six miles south of Alkali Flat.
The Geochemical Program
The sediment geochemical sampling program was undertaken on behalf of Lancaster by Rodney Blakestad, J.D., C.P.G.
A total of 143 sediment samples were obtained to assess the distribution of lithium and other elements in the near surface sediments of the Property. Samples were obtained using battery powered auger drills to obtain representative samples between 10 to 20 inches (25-51 cm) below surface.
Sediment samples were obtained on a grid system over the Property. Samples were collected at intervals of 1,200 feet (366 m) on lines oriented east-west. The east-west lines were spaced 2,400 feet (732 m) apart from north to south. A total of 143 samples were taken, including 14 samples from an earlier test-case sediment sample program, and 20 samples obtained for a sediment depth profile assessment.
Two sample pits were excavated with hand tools to a depth of one meter in the playa. From the sidewall of those pits, representative samples were obtained over each 10 cm interval from surface to 100 cm depth.
The maximum lithium value obtained from sediments at Alkali Flat, at 149.5 ppm Li, would be the 4th highest sample in the southern New Mexico regional sample database of 3,487 sediment samples published under the U.S. Geological Survey Hydrogeochemical and Stream Sediment Reconnaissance program. In addition, the mean lithium value and the mean plus two times the standard deviation (M+2StDev) of the data distribution (representing the 95th percentile of the sample distribution), indicating that Alkali Flat sediments are highly anomalous compared to the regional database.
Rodney Blakestad, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted, "the results from the initial geochemical sampling provides strong support that the property is an excellent target for exploration of a lithium brine deposit. The size and strength of the Lithium anomalous sediments at the Alkali Flat Lithium Project is particularly exceptional as they are among the highest values of lithium in sediment samples ever reported in New Mexico, USA and appear to be analogous to Clayton Valley while in a more geologically mature playa setting."
Lancaster aims to confirm the subsurface brine aquifers and geology through a phase 1 seismic program in late summer followed by an initial drilling program targeting seismically located aquifers. If the surface sediment geochemistry is representative of the subsurface, there could be substantial lithium brine reserves in the subsurface aquifer with a direct analogy being the brine deposits of Clayton Valley.
Clayton Valley hosts the only significant lithium mine in North America, known as the Albemarle Silver Peak in Nevada. The operations at Silver Peak, which originally were centered around the production of lithium carbonate, were purchased by Albemarle Corporation from Rockwood in 2014 for a sum of $6.2 billion.
Lancaster Resources has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. Lancaster has fulfilled its option payment obligations through to December 2024.
Andrew Watson, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release. He is not independent.
About Lancaster Resources Inc.
Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium. Lancaster's strategic plan includes the utilization of direct lithium extraction (DLE) and the application of solar power to bring the carbon footprint of its prospective lithium extraction facility close to net-zero. Lancaster's endeavors align with the vision of leveraging sustainable energy sources and state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate climate-positive resource extraction. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.
Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173052
Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite
Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.
"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."
At the Alkali Flat Project, Lancaster is actively exploring a subsurface lithium brine target. The company is assessing various Direct Lithium Extraction technologies to extract lithium from brine and is simultaneously developing a solar project to power the facility with renewable energy. By employing these advanced technologies, Lancaster aims to reduce its carbon footprint to net zero or near zero, while continuously exploring additional processes to further minimize environmental impact.
As part of the engagement with Socialsuite, Lancaster will receive a comprehensive ESG baseline disclosure report on 21 core ESG metrics, which will be made available to shareholders and stakeholders through a dedicated micro website showcasing Lancaster's ESG initiatives. Socialsuite will also conduct an ESG gap analysis to identify areas for future improvement.
Seth Forman, President of ESG at Socialsuite, emphasized the significance of a baseline ESG report for public companies. He stated, "It is important for companies to report material ESG issues to meet the expectations of capital markets and investors. Additionally ESG reporting is becoming increasingly important through the off-take agreement process with large multinational companies expecting their suppliers to track and measure their ESG metrics. We are delighted to welcome Lancaster Resources to our platform, enhancing their ability to report their sustainability initiatives effectively."
About Socialsuite
Socialsuite is an ESG technology platform with customers across North America and Australia. Socialsuite's products simplify ESG disclosure for publicly traded companies across six major exchanges. Socialsuite has offices in Austin, Texas and Melbourne, Australia.
Contact Information:
Seth Forman, President of ESG, Socialsuite
seth@socialsuitehq.com
Tel: 914 924 7870
About Lancaster Resources Inc.
Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium. Lancaster's strategic plan includes the utilization of direct lithium extraction (DLE) and the application of solar power to bring the carbon footprint of its prospective lithium extraction facility close to net-zero. Lancaster's endeavors align with the vision of leveraging sustainable energy sources and state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate climate-positive resource extraction. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America.
Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171772
Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development
Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.
Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001full.jpg
As the newly appointed Vice President of Engineering and Operations, Mr. Watson will spearhead Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project exploration operations in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. He will be instrumental in developing upcoming seismic and drilling programs, quantifying the potential resource, and guiding the company's strategic path. Alongside this, he will also take the lead on propelling the progress of Lancaster's solar project, a key component in powering the Company's prospective Climate-Positive Lithium facility in Lordsburg, New Mexico.
"Andrew's extensive background in energy projects and his proven technical leadership make him a perfect fit for Lancaster. He has demonstrated exceptional skill in managing high-stakes commercial projects and innovative clean energy technologies. His experience will be instrumental as we advance our operations at Alkali Flat and continue to develop our renewable energy initiative," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster.
Mr. Watson's experience includes working at Prism Diversified, as Chief Operating Officer, to lead the technical development on two substantial battery metal critical mineral opportunities. While at Prism Diversified, Mr. Watson is spearheading the Lithium brine development opportunities on over 850sqmi of highly prospective brine resource. Additionally, Mr. Watson is leading engineering and economic studies for a surface ore body with a focus on recovery technologies that minimize environmental impact to recover the battery critical minerals (Iron, Vanadium, Titanium).
His previous positions include VP Engineering & Operations at CleanInnoGen Energy, where he led the development of the world's first-of-a-kind pilot project to capture industrial waste heat to produce on-site, low-cost, near-zero emission hydrogen and oxygen. Prior to this, as the VP Engineering & Operations at Hyak Energy, he managed the operations of a 60MMbbl medium crude oil field in SW Saskatchewan, using an Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer chemical enhanced oil recovery scheme, increased production by over 250%, and spearheaded corporate sale leading to a successful divestment in January 2020.
Mr. Watson has also been instrumental in mentoring startups in the clean technology sector. His valuable mentorship has contributed to accelerating revenue generation and traction of more than 50 startup companies through Emissions Reduction Alberta and Foresight Cleantech Accelerator.
Mr. Watson earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary and has augmented his academic credentials with a diverse array of professional certifications.
With the addition of Andrew Watson to the Lancaster team, the company looks forward to establishing its position as a notable player in the lithium exploration industry and a champion for renewable energy projects.
About Lancaster Resources Inc.
Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium. Lancaster's strategic plan includes the utilization of direct lithium extraction (DLE) and the potential application of solar power to bring the carbon footprint of its prospective lithium extraction facility close to net-zero. Lancaster's endeavors align with the vision of leveraging sustainable energy sources and state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate climate-positive resource extraction. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America.
Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171222
Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries
Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend CPG, to its Advisory Board and as a Qualified Person for the Company within the framework of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/170954_435c2e27547afa23_001full.jpg
Mr. Feyerabend brings with him a vast wealth of experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America. He has authored technical reports for claim blocks in Nevada's Lithium development epi-centre, including the Clayton and Fish Lake Valleys. His expertise in lithium exploration began in 2015, with a specific focus on Esmeralda County, NV and especially Clayton Valley. Notably, Mr. Feyerabend sat the discovery well for Pure Energy.
He has extensive experience in generating lithium brine targets, and serving as a Qualified Person for lithium projects in Nevada, California, Utah, and Argentina. He has had roles with major companies such as US Borax and Gold Fields Mining and played a part in the discovery and development of four significant mineral projects.
His international exposure is equally extensive, having worked on projects in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, China, Colombia, Ghana, Guyana, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United States, and Venezuela. This wealth of international experience will prove invaluable as Lancaster Resources continues to expand and enhance its operations.
Mr. Feyerabend's commitment to his field is exemplified by his past service on the board of the Humboldt County (NV) Economic Development Authority and his membership in organizations such as the AIPG, SME, and PDAC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Southern California.
Moreover, he possesses vast exploration and development experience. He has worked at every level, from property examination and regional planning to discovery and development, and continued exploration on producing properties. He has written more than 35 technical reports in 43-101 format for properties across six countries on four continents, making him an outstanding addition to our team.
On his appointment, Bill Feyerabend expressed enthusiasm: "I am eager to bring my diverse experience to Lancaster Resources, leveraging my knowledge and skills to foster sustainable and profitable lithium development."
Lancaster Resources warmly welcomes Mr. Feyerabend and looks forward to his valuable contributions to its mission of advancing responsible and sustainable lithium exploration and development.
About Lancaster Resources Inc.
Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals, particularly lithium, to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its goal is to identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, integrating sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production. The Company holds exclusive rights to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat lithium brine project situated in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.
Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170954
Wide Zones Of Strong Lithium Mineralisation Intercepted Near Surface In First Holes At Falcon Lake
Maiden drill campaign off to a positive start with expedited assays returning multiple +20m high grade intercepts and continued visual intercepts of mineralised pegmatites.
Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8; “Battery Age” or “the Company”) is pleased to report initial assay results have been returned from its maiden drilling campaign at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. The initial batch of assays have confirmed significant shallow mineralisation across the first four holes that have been laboratory tested.
Highlights
- Expedited assay results received from the maiden drill program at Falcon Lake, confirming significant shallow lithium mineralisation in the first four holes.
- Significant intercepts include:
- 27.6 metres @ 1.37% Li2O from 16.65m down-hole
- With internal highs of 15m @ 1.65% Li2O (23FL-001)
- 21.92 metres @ 1.44% Li2O from 5.7m down-hole
- With internal highs of 15m @ 1.71% Li2O (23FL-004)
- 26 metres @ 1.00% Li2O from 46.3m down-hole1
- With internal highs of 4m @ 1.89% Li2O (23FL-005)
- 8.7 metres @ 1.24% Li2O from 7.5m (23FL-002)
- With internal highs of 5m @ 1.63% Li2O (23FL-002)
- 27.6 metres @ 1.37% Li2O from 16.65m down-hole
- Results confirm the presence of significant pegmatite-hosted spodumene mineralisation at Falcon Lake, building on historic intercepts including:
- 24.4 metres @ 1.43% Li2O including 10.9 metres @ 1.95% Li2O (FLDD006).
- 26 holes for 2,693m have been completed to date in the maiden ~5,000 metre drill programme, with assays pending for 17 holes.
- Visual mineralisation2 has been observed in 22 of the 26 holes drilled to date with mineralised estimates up to 25% spodumene content.
All holes for which laboratory assays have been returned contain significant lithium mineralisation with composite highs of 1.44% Li2O over 21.92m in hole 23FL-004 and internal highs of up to 1.89% Li2O in hole 23FL-005.
Figure 1 – 23FL-001 Core Box 27.6m @ 1.37% Li2O
The Company has also continued to have success in its drilling campaign with a further 12 holes beyond those reported in ASX Announcement “Spodumene bearing pegmatites up to 27.6m in width intersected from surface at Falcon Lake” reported on the 4th of July intersecting mineralised pegmatites with visual mineralisation estimates ranging from 5% to 25%.
Drilling continues in Falcon West as the Company continues to determine scale and geometry of ore bodies in this area.
Battery Age CEO Gerard O’Donovan commented:
“We are delighted with the results from the first batch of diamond holes at Falcon Lake. These results confirm that we have significant mineralisation across a number of holes. Coupled with these assays, our subsequent holes have continued to intersect mineralisation with visible spodumene of varying percentages. We look forward to sending these to the lab for testing to verify the level of mineralisation.”
“The maiden drilling represents the first step in a phased approach at Falcon Lake and it is fantastic to have generated some outstanding results to begin with. The second phase which will run in parallel to drilling includes our field exploration campaign. This will commence in the near term, and we are confident it will generate more high-priority targets for the drill rig as we move across the property”.
“Based on these results, we will consider an expansion of the maiden program beyond initial planned metres to ensure we progress the project at pace.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
DRILLING & EXPLORATION
- New lithium-bearing pegmatite dyke swarm identified at Adina Footwall Zone with intercepts grading as high as 2.44% Li2O over more than 10m
- Main Zone at Adina continues to deliver high-grade lithium mineralisation including 2.25% Li2O over 18.7m
- Additional rigs being planned at Adina to fast-track resource definition drilling as Winsome works toward a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
- Multiple Quebec lithium exploration acquisitions including Tilly Project and option to acquire Jackpot Property will increase Adina project area by 50% and Winsome's James Bay region landholding to more than 870km2
- Ongoing exploration at Cancet underway with gravity surveying and geochemical soil analysis planned following a 44-hole drill program in Q1 2023
CORPORATE
- Strategic appointment to newly created Chief Development Officer role to help drive overall Company growth
- Senior sustainability and exploration appointments made to increase in-country capability
HEALTH AND SAFETY
- Exploration activity temporarily suspended due to wildfires through Quebec, with activities expected to recommence early August 2023 post damage assessment
- Continue to record zero safety incidents throughout exploration and drill campaigns
Throughout the Adina and Cancet exploration and drilling, the Company is pleased to have recorded no safety incidents. This continues the Company's record of maintaining the highest levels of safety monitoring and performance in order to protect our employees, contractors and the communities within which we work.
The wellbeing of our employees, contractors, and all stakeholders remains paramount for the Company, particularly for our on-site staff as wildfires in Quebec impacted the region during the quarter. Winsome immediately suspended field exploration activities when the risk of forest fires escalated, to ensure the safety of personnel. The Company continues to comply with respective government and emergency services directives in relation to field operations and expects to return to normal site activities by early August 2023.
Winsome has assisted the local communities affected by the fires where it has been able to do so and looks forward to providing ongoing assistance as evacuated communities are able to return to their homes and the community recovery campaign commences in the coming weeks.
DRILLING & EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
NEW DISCOVERY AT ADINA FOOTWALL ZONE
Winsome received further results from the Footwall Zone, confirming the discovery of a new lithium- bearing pegmatite dyke swarm at Adina. This discovery was first announced in May,1 which significantly increases the potential endowment at Adina and could enhance the potential to develop a viable lithium operation. Initial results found strong lithium mineralisation, including 2.44% Li2O over 10.1m from 219.9m in AD-23-051 and 1.57% Li2O over 15.4m from 221.5m in AD-23-073.
As reported earlier in the quarter2, results from an additional six drillholes confirmed spodumene hosted lithium mineralisation in the Footwall Zone pegmatite. These latest assay results showed strong lithium mineralisation in multiple drill holes which include:
- 1.72% Li2O over 17.3m from 215.3m in AD-23-022
- 1.38% Li2O over 11.3m from 244.2m and
- 1.15% Li2O over 23.5m from 270.6m in AD-23-040
- 1.32% Li2O over 26.0m from 215.5m and
- 1.71% Li2O over 11.4m from 281.7m in AD-23-047
The results from all 12 intersections allowed the Winsome team to generate conceptual models of the pegmatite dykes in the Footwall Zone to aid future drilling. Results are awaited from recent drilling to test the interpreted up-dip, or near surface, continuation of the Footwall Zone.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Update on Large Scale Western USA Liberty Lithium Brine Project
QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) has advanced discussions and due diligence over the large, recently- consolidated lithium brine project, Liberty Lithium, in California, USA.
- Discussions and due diligence have advanced on the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in the western USA
- Resampling of lithium brines have returned almost 200 mg/L Lithium supporting previous anomalous areas extending over 10km, reinforcing the strong potential of the project. Similar nearby brine projects are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole.
- Liberty Lithium has confirmed an expanded, large lease holding position over 10,230 Ha (25,280 acres), (a 67% increase) making it one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the western USA.
- QXR entered a Letter of Intent (LOI) in May 2023 over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project.
- Discussions with regulators and local administrators have reaffirmed the local interest in developing projects similar to Liberty Lithium towards production because of the support for battery minerals production in California.
These results reinforce the strong potential of the project. Similar nearby brine projects, such as Pure Energy Minerals just across the Californian/Nevada border, are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole of 110-160mg/L Li1.
Recent consolidation of lease holding has been confirmed with an expanded, large lease holding position over 10,230 Ha (25,280 acres), a 67% increase over the previous area, making it one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the western USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour or half the size of San Francisco city). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep, with geothermal fluids along a faulted margin with elevated lithium brine results.
Detailed due diligence, together with legal advice, have reaffirmed the local county and regulatory interest in developing projects such as Liberty Lithium towards production because of the support for battery minerals production in this part of California. Evaporative salt operations nearby have been operating for decades.
QXR entered a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for exclusivity to negotiate terms to acquire a controlling interest of 75% in the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in May 2023 (ASX Announcement 17 May 2023) with a 75- day exclusivity period to conduct due diligence and negotiate terms and structuring of an option to purchase agreement. Final terms are anticipated during mid-August. To facilitate the finalisation of the agreement, the parties have agreed to extend the exclusivity period until 15 August, 2023. Separately, QXR has agreed to purchase a small package of leases to consolidate the area, requiring a payment of cash and shares to the third party lease holder.
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “Ongoing studies, detailed due diligence and a site visit show QXR that the Liberty Lithium Project is truly large scale with repeatable results and a pathway to development.
It’s a sought-after project with many characteristics similar to Albemarle’s producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA and other Argentina brine projects. It is encouraging to note growing interest from end-users investing directly into projects making Liberty Lithium an attractive opportunity. Liberty Lithium is well located near a long life salt operation nearby. We are in final discussions now.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed $508,000 Financing
Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has arranged a "fully subscribed" non-brokered private placement financing for $508,000 priced at $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06. Management is subscribing for a minimum of $30,000 of this financing.
David Tafel, CEO, comments: "We appreciate the support from our all our investors during a challenging financing environment. In addition, and including this most recent subscription, Management has directly invested close to $600,000 into Portofino over the last few years."
The majority of the proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration related activities on Portofino's lithium projects with approximately 10% for non-arms length payments and 10% for investor relations and corporate communications and the balance for working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.
About Portofino Resources Inc.
Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in several lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.
Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David G. Tafel"
Chief Executive Officer
For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174700
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
Operations
- Drill results confirm a lithium mineralisation halo with elevated rare earth results at QXR’s 84km2 Turner River hard rock lithium project.
- The initial drilling program of 12 holes (1,166m) was followed by a 10 hole (1,130m) RC drilling program based on high surface lithium grades recovered from 5-15 kg sample blocks of lithium rich micas together with pegmatites at surface and in drillholes.
- Exploration at Turner River and QXR’s other projects is being re-launched targeting hard rock lithium mineralisation in the prolific Pilbara region of Western Australia.
- A month-long program of surface rockchip sampling and detailed mapping will commence across all four project areas – Split Rock, Western Shaw, Yule River and additional areas at Turner River. This includes interpreted outcropping pegmatites at Western Shaw and Split Rock.
- Detailed airborne geophysics is scheduled over the Turner River Project initially and later over other areas, including detailed spectral image analysis.
- High grade nickel-copper-cobalt diamond drill results were returned from Bayrock Resources Limited Lainejaur project in Sweden in which QXR has a significant holding. Assays included 4.7m at 2.0% Ni, 1.6% Cu and 0.1% Co from 283m downhole, within a mineralised section of 22m downhole.
- A 450-metre diamond drilling program (16 hole) is underway at a second Bayrock asset in Sweden, the Vuostok project, a near surface nickel-copper project within trucking distance of Lainejaur.
- QXR intends to commence a Mining Lease application over the advanced-stage ‘Anthony’ Molybdenum deposit in central Queensland which has been previously upgraded to a JORC-2012 compliant Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 24,700 tonnes (53.7 million pounds) of contained molybdenum in sulphide, transition (partial oxide) and oxide zones from surface.
Corporate
- Bayrock, a private company, successfully completed its A$1.8 million rights issue, with ~$600,000 raised from existing Bayrock shareholders.
- QX Resources acted as underwriter and following the conversion of QXR-provided secured loans and fees, QXR now holds a significant ~39% of Bayrock’s issued capital
- Cash balance of $1.8 million plus investments of ~$145,000 at 30 June 2023
OPERATIONS
Pilbara hard rock lithium projects - Western Australia
QXR holds four 100% owned hard-rock lithium projects, covering 355km2, strategically centred around Western Australia’s prolific Pilbara province, hosting some of Australia’s largest lithium deposits (Figure 1). QXR projects are Turner River (E45/6042 & E45/6065), Western Shaw (E45/4960 & E45/6107), Split Rock (E46/1367) and Yule River (E45/6159).
At the Turner River hard rock lithium project (E45/6065, E45/6042), located 15km to south-east of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina lithium mine, prior to the quarter, an initial drilling program of 12 holes (1,166m) was followed by a 10 hole (1,130m) RC drilling program. This was based on high surface lithium grades recovered from 5-15 kg sample blocks of lithium rich micas together with pegmatites at surface and in drillholes.
A lithium mineralisation halo was confirmed in drill results reported during the quarter from the Turner River hard rock lithium project. However, the best lithium drill results were:
- 1m @ 0.38 % Li2O (from 4m depth in hole 22QXRC007) within 3m @ 0.26% Li2O; and
- 4m @ 1,693 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) (from 18m in hole 22QXRC007) including 1m @ 369ppm Nd203.
This was within an elevated zone of lithium results intersected from surface to 22m depth from lithium micas. The lithium mineralisation intersected was composed of a mix of spodumene and lepidolite (lithium mica). Further exploration work is required to locate better lithium grades in the drilling which mirror the surface rock chip results. This is still a high priority location for the Company. Other companies have experienced similar issues with hard rock lithium projects in WA.
Following quarter end, the Company announced that it would shortly commence a month-long program of surface rockchip sampling and further geological mapping across all four project areas. This includes interpreted outcropping pegmatites at Western Shaw and Split Rock, which include the key target of the contact zone between greenstones and granitoids known to be permissive for lithium mineralisation of the Split Rock Supersuite with which the Wodgina, Pilgangoora and Global Lithium deposits are associated.
Detailed high-resolution airborne geophysics is scheduled – initially over the Turner River Project - and later over other areas, including detailed spectral image analysis around areas of pegmatites.
The Company plans to follow up the sampling program with extensive trenching and sampling across new areas of interest, as well as at Turner River, to extend the sampled mineralised envelope prior to follow-up drilling. Sampling will be extended in the Turner River area as large high-grade lithium micas outcrop near the recently drilled area.
Click here for the full ASX Release
June 2023 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report
Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
