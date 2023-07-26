Brunswick Exploration Announces Restart of Exploration at Mirage Project

Lancaster Resources: Climate-Positive Lithium Resource in New Mexico

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR, OTC:LANRF) is an innovative exploration company focused on developing lithium assets in North America. The company intends to be one of the region's first climate-positive lithium producers by implementing a number of innovative technologies and practices. Lancaster Resources leverages solar energy in its production and develops a carbon sequestration process for its operations.

The company will use direct lithium extraction technology, allowing it to recover the majority of lithium from brine deposits with minimal environmental impact.

Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources currently plans to acquire a 100-percent interest in Alkali Flat, a lithium brine project which will serve as the company's flagship. Located in the Animas Valley near the town of Lordsburg, the 233-claim property is also transected by Interstate 10. Historic research and geochemical data indicates the presence of anomalous levels of lithium.

Company Highlights

  • Demand for lithium could increase by as much as forty times by 2040, driven by electric vehicles and sustainable energy.
  • Lancaster Resources, an innovative exploration company with a focus on climate-positive lithium, is well-positioned to help meet growing demand.
  • The company has an option to acquire 100-percent ownership in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, situated in southwestern New Mexico.
  • Recognized as the 15th best mining jurisdiction in the world, New Mexico is regarded as the new frontier for lithium exploration in the United States.
  • New Mexico also has the benefit of being a hub for renewable energy production, with ample sources of solar, wind and geothermal power.
  • The New Mexico State Land Office has a long history of partnering with renewable energy companies and has made roughly nine million acres of land available for lease to support them.
  • Lancaster will ensure the Alkali Flat project is climate positive by:
    • Using direct lithium extraction, allowing it to restore the majority of groundwater after filtering out the lithium salts.
    • Exclusively using renewable energy. The company is currently in discussions with several parties about initiating a solar project alongside its lithium project.
    • Employing carbon sequestration as part of its mining and processing operations.
  • Lancaster hosts an impressive leadership and technical team which includes multiple geologists with decades of experience alongside recognized financial and legal professionals such as CEO Penny White.

Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce entry into a binding Letter of Intent on July 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Trans-Taiga Lithium Project Location.

Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), an energy transition metals company, reports results from its geochemical sampling program on its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico (the "Property"). The samples were taken in March 2023 to assess the distribution of lithium and lithium pathfinder elements over a broad portion of the Property.

The geochemical results of lithium values in the 143 sediment samples taken ranged from 69.6 ppm Li to 149.5 ppm Li, and the Mean was 113.8 ppm Li. The results show several zones of notably high lithium concentrations in the sediments found in the northern and eastern part of the Property. These results line up with the sediment analysis reported by Arizona Lithium Ltd. from its adjacent Lordsburg Lithium Project.

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend CPG, to its Advisory Board and as a Qualified Person for the Company within the framework of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

William Feyerabend

Battery Age Minerals Limited

Wide Zones Of Strong Lithium Mineralisation Intercepted Near Surface In First Holes At Falcon Lake

Maiden drill campaign off to a positive start with expedited assays returning multiple +20m high grade intercepts and continued visual intercepts of mineralised pegmatites.

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8; “Battery Age” or “the Company”) is pleased to report initial assay results have been returned from its maiden drilling campaign at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. The initial batch of assays have confirmed significant shallow mineralisation across the first four holes that have been laboratory tested.

Winsome Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide this report onactivities for the quarter ending 30 June 2023.
QX Resources

Update on Large Scale Western USA Liberty Lithium Brine Project

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) has advanced discussions and due diligence over the large, recently- consolidated lithium brine project, Liberty Lithium, in California, USA.

Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed $508,000 Financing

Portofino Announces Fully Subscribed $508,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has arranged a "fully subscribed" non-brokered private placement financing for $508,000 priced at $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06. Management is subscribing for a minimum of $30,000 of this financing.

David Tafel, CEO, comments: "We appreciate the support from our all our investors during a challenging financing environment. In addition, and including this most recent subscription, Management has directly invested close to $600,000 into Portofino over the last few years."

QX Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Ioneer Ltd

June 2023 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


