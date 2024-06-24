Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" and the "Company") announces an update on its exploration plans for its Uranium prospective Catley Lake & Centennial East properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Catley Lake and Centennial East properties are contiguous and together cover 8,117 hectares. The properties are immediately adjacent to the Cameco Centennial deposit claims. The Cameco Centennial deposit is located just 12km to the west and has notable uranium concentrations of up to 8.78% U 3 O 8 over 33.9m and 25.6% U 3 O 8 over 0.5m.

Approximately 24km southwest of Lancaster's claims is the Cameco Dufferin deposit, which has shown assays of up to 1.73% U 3 O 8 over 6.5m. Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties.

Exploration Plans

Lancaster's exploration plans include an initial detailed surface outcrop mapping, using hyperspectral data to identify vegetation stress indicative of subsurface uranium, acquiring high-resolution optical imagery, and purchasing corrected imagery for hyperspectral analysis (HSI).

The HSI results will be incorporated to support prioritizing and focusing follow-up field geology, geochemical sampling, and geophysics programs on the selected areas from the HSI program that show positive indications for uranium. Upon completion of the field work and geophysics program, target locations will be identified for an initial drilling program planned for Q4 2024.

Uranium as a Clean Energy Solution

Uranium is increasingly recognized as a vital component in the transition to clean energy. Nuclear power plants, which use uranium as fuel, produce no carbon emissions during operation, making them a key player in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With its high energy density, uranium generates a substantial amount of energy from a small amount of material, resulting in a minimal environmental footprint. Moreover, nuclear energy is highly reliable and capable of providing consistent, baseload power, unlike intermittent renewable sources such as solar and wind. This reliability makes it a crucial component in ensuring a stable and clean energy supply as the world moves towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050​ ( IEA )​​ ( World Economic Forum )​​ ( Elements by Visual Capitalist )​​ ( Yale E360 )​.

Financing

To fund the uranium exploration, the Company is offering Critical Mineral Flow-Through units ("FT Units") at $0.05 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.10. The Company may pay finders' fees up to 8% cash and 8% non-transferable finder warrants in connection with the issuance of FT Units. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.05.

To fund its maiden drill program at Alkali Flat in New Mexico, USA, the Company is offering a non-brokered private placement for Units at $0.03 per Unit, each consisting of one non-flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.06. The Company may pay finders' fees up to 8% cash and 8% non-transferable finder warrants in connection with the issuance of non-flow-through Units. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.03.

All securities issued and sold under the offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for exploration at the Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties, including outcrop mapping, hyperspectral analysis, and initial drilling, drilling at the Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, accounting fees, general and administrative expenses, and accounts payable.

Qualified Person

Andrew Watson, P.Eng., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, reviewed and approved this news release's scientific and technical information. Mr. Watson is the VP, Engineering and Operations for Lancaster.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring critical minerals. Lancaster owns 100% of the uranium-prospective contiguous Catley Lake and Centennial East claims in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, which together cover 8,117 hectares. The properties are immediately adjacent to the Cameco Centennial deposit claims. The Cameco Centennial deposit is located just 12km to the west and has notable uranium concentrations of up to 8.78% U 3 O 8 over 33.9m and 25.6% U 3 O 8 over 0.5m Approximately 24km southwest of Lancaster's claims is the Cameco Dufferin deposit, which has shown assays of up to 1.73% U 3 O 8 over 6.5m. Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties.

The Company has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size, and has been permitted for drilling. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 42 mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the exploration and development of projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


Miguel Paucar Joins Lancaster Resources Advisory Board to Propel Corporate Growth and Sustainable Operations

Miguel Paucar Joins Lancaster Resources Advisory Board to Propel Corporate Growth and Sustainable Operations

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Paucar, B.Sc., M.Sc. to its Advisory Board. With over 28 years of extensive experience in the international mining sector, Miguel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his work across diverse geographical regions including South Africa, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. His career has encompassed significant roles in both underground and open-pit mining as well as geomechanics.

Miguel notably served as the Mining Director at Sigma Lithium from 2021 to 2022, where he spearheaded major advancements in lithium extraction technologies and sustainability practices. Under his leadership, the company implemented initiatives such as using 100% renewable energy and recycled water, producing "quintuple zero green" lithium with a focus on zero tailings dams and zero hazardous waste.

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paola Rojas as a member of its Advisory Board. With her extensive experience in metals, energy, and technology investments, Paola will provide strategic insights and guidance to support Lancaster's growth and development.

Paola Rojas is a recognized corporate advisor, investor, and director with a significant track record in the Australian and American markets. As a principal at Synergy Resource Capital, she has spearheaded numerous successful initiatives, overseeing more than USD $80 million in mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising efforts with a strong focus on lithium, copper and precious metals. Her expertise in cross-border deal design, financial analysis, and investor relations will be invaluable to Lancaster as it continues to expand its project portfolio.

Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Highlights

  • Greg Foofat - With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Foofat has contributed to transactions exceeding $24 billion in M&A and A&D and approximately $5 billion in equity and debt financing.
  • Patrick Laperrière - Mr. Laperrière has overseen mining portfolios for Canada's largest pension funds and has led extensive equity raises for Canadian brokerage firms.
  • Jay Swartzentruber - As Director at Canam Metals, Mr. Swartzentruber is set to produce lithium and gold with exceptionally low production costs.

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is delighted to welcome three distinguished professionals to its advisory board: Greg Foofat, Patrick Laperrière, and Jay Swartzentruber.

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") announces that the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (" BLM ") has provided Lancaster with approval for the Plan of Operations regarding the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Phase 1 drill program. This follows permit approval granted by the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD "), as announced on April 30, 2024.

"The BLM approval of our Plan of Operations application is further proof of Lancasters' vision of providing sustainable and minimal impact critical minerals for the energy transition," says Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are rapidly progressing to drilling our maiden exploration well at Alkali Flat and showing the significant potential lithium brine deposit in the subsurface aquifers identified by our 2023 geophysics program."

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Vincent Chen Joins Lancaster Resources Board of Directors, Bolstering Expertise in Corporate Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") a leader in critical mineral exploration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent Chen, CPA, as an independent director to its Board of Directors, effective May 9, 2024.

Vincent brings a wealth of expertise and a robust background in accounting and corporate development within the mining sector. He began his distinguished career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the mining assurance team in Toronto, where he earned his Chartered Professional Accountant designation. Following his tenure at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Vincent joined Yamana Gold Inc. (now Pan American Silver), serving as a Senior Analyst on the corporate reporting team.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Construction Update, and the Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3 for its Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil

Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Highlights:

  • Final payment of land purchase for Phase 1 Plant and Operations.
  • Approval of the Definitive Mining Licenses For Phases 1, 2 & 3. All mining and environmental licenses/permits are approved and in-hand for the future phased, modular expansion of Santa Cruz graphite production up to 50,000 tonnes/year.
  • Phase 1 construction is on schedule for substantial completion by the end of June 2024 followed by a 6-week plant commissioning and ramp-up period. Commercial sales are planned to start in September 2024. Name plate production capacity is expected to be reached in Q4 2024.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) is pleased to announce the final payment of the previously announced (Aug. 02, 2022) land purchase required for construction of the Phase 1 mine and plant facilities. The farm totals approximately 325 hectares and is where all the plant facilities, mine and infrastructure installations are required for the first three years of operations at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Bahia, Brazil

QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) can confirm that the Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, is a large brine basin with numerous brine aquifers, shown in downhole sampling and geophysics in the second hole of the Company's two-hole diamond drill program (Table 1*).

- Drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA, with brine intersected over 400 m vertically.

o Geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada, with encouraging initial lithium assay results, aquifers and salinity.

- Lithium brine specialists have proposed additional drilling to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, in a more favourable setting, further west of recent drilling.

- Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA, including with Stardust who aim to IPO in June.

- QXR and IG Lithium Option Agreements are being amended to facilitate undertaking further drilling.

- QXR aims to provide an update soon on progress with gold exploration in Queensland.

Porous conglomerates saturated with brines were intersected beneath fine grained lake sediments with sandy layers. The geology intersected is very encouraging as it is similar to the producing sequences of Clayton Valley Nevada, where Albemarle's producing lithium brine deposit is located. Detailed downhole geophysics together with initial downhole brine sampling (packer sampling) shows increasing salinity with depth, together with large brine volumes, both encouraging for discovering a potentially economic lithium brine deposit in the properties.

Although the maximum lithium assay values were 50mg/l Li over 15 metres near the base of hole #2 (Table 2*), the salinity and conductivity increased with depth, at levels similar to known producers. Ingress of fresh water into the aquifers may explain the lower lithium values in drill holes #1 and #2 being located close to a range front fault on the edge of the basin. These initial holes were located near the edge of the basin in part for logistics and access reasons as well as the surface lithium anomaly.

Hole #2 also intersected thick porous brine horizons - critical for future success- which is considered encouraging, together with the geological similarity to Clayton Valley NV (Albemarle's Silver Peak mine). These similarities include basal porous conglomerate units containing brine beneath finer grained lake sediments.

However, the best producing horizons at Clayton Valley are tuff units within the sediment package which have not been intersected in drillholes to date, but which outcrop 4km to the southwest of hole #2 (Figure 4*).

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting. Lithium brine specialists have advised additional drilling is required to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, based on lab results to date.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has defined a new large scale brine basin, saturated with brines, at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. A large near-surface brine field with lithium potential is rare to date in the USA. The geological setting, with conglomerates loaded with brines, is similar to Albemarle's producing deposit. We are yet to find tuff horizons similar to Clayton Valley, which are the best brine aquifers - although they do outcrop nearby, suggesting they may exist within the basin. Surface and downhole geophysics make it compelling for further drilling to the west, in the centre of the basin under deeper sediments, which may intersect higher grade lithium brine, compared to the drilling to date."

Next Steps

Applications for further drillholes were submitted some time ago. To provide operational flexibility, an amended drill program has been submitted to regulators for approval. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for testwork with selected direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers, as well as with lithium refiner Stardust Power Inc, with whom QXR holds at Letter of Intent (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). Stardust expects to list on NASDAQ in June via a c.US$490m deal and then plans to build a lithium refinery in Oklahoma.

Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA.

QXR and IG Lithium are currently discussing amendments to the Option Agreements to facilitate the undertaking of further drilling.

Background

The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (Figure 1*). The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement (Option Agreements) to earn a 75% interest in the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, from vendor IG Lithium LLC (ASX announcement 5 October 2023). Based on results received to date, the Company is currently in discussion with IG Lithium regarding potential renegotiation of the Option Agreements to allow a longer period of time to conduct additional drilling prior to any future commitments.

Two vertical diamond drill holes were completed (369m & 443 metres depth), spaced 4km apart (Figure 2, 3*).

Holes were centred over an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly and significant MT geophysical target, interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Brine horizons were intersected in both holes with numerous brine aquifers intersected in drillhole #2 (ASX announcement 8 Feb 2024).

QXR entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products, dependent on results, on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). The Company plans to share the results of the two hole drill program with Stardust as part of ongoing discussions.

Drillholes

Drillhole #1 (LLD23001) was completed at 369 metres depth. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 249m depth.

Drillhole #2 (LLD24002) was completed at 433 metres depth, located 4km to the south of drillhole #1. Both drillholes were centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes were positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 370m depth.

Figures 5 shows the increase in lithium and chloride concentration in brine with increasing depth. Figures 6-8* show interpretations of the possible geology on MT geophysical lines and the location of proposed drill holes.

The location of the proposed drill holes is also shown in Figure 9*.

Recommendations

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting, and others who have closely reviewed the geological setting of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Their recommendations included additional drilling further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, based on lab results to date. Surface and downhole geophysics suggests that the basin is angled to the west with deeper sediments and brines to the west of recent drilling. Further, the geochemistry of the brine samples may suggest an ingress of fresh water into the aquifers, resulting in lower lithium grade in the two holes drilled to date, as the holes were drilled adjacent to a range front fault with significant fresh water inflows into the basin, along the basin edge.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C58T0H5U



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

CENTURY LITHIUM FILES TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY OF THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CENTURY LITHIUM FILES TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY OF THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the filing of the report " NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada USA", with effective date April 29 2024 (Feasibility Study or Report), to support the disclosure in the Company's news release dated April 29, 2024 (see news release ). The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) by Wood Canada Limited (Wood), Global Resource Engineering, Ltd. (GRE) and WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure, Inc. (WSP). All currency amounts in this news release are presented in US dollars.

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Analytical Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Analytical Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2024 winter drilling program and upcoming summer 2024 exploration plans at its Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan.

Gibbons Creek is the subject of an option earn-in transaction with Trinex Lithium Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trinex Minerals Limited ("Trinex"), which is a publicly-traded mineral exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Under the terms of a definitive agreement signed in May 2024, Trinex can earn an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% participating interest in the Project in two stages over a period of five years by making cash payments and common shares payments to ALX, and by incurring exploration expenditures at the Project (see ALX news release dated May 8, 2024).

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Launches Multinational Exploration Campaign

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign in Quebec with additional programs in Labrador and Greenland to begin in July and August 2024, respectively. BRW plans to systematically test hundreds of new and outcropping S-type pegmatite targets across its portfolio.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "While we continue to focus our efforts into the Mirage Project, we are thrilled to start new, ambitious grassroots initiatives throughout Eastern Canada and Greenland. These initiatives are a core pillar of BRW's strategy and, as the lithium industry remains ripe for new discoveries, we will continue to leverage our exploration expertise to rapidly identify new targets and explore in sound jurisdictions."

NextSource Materials Signs Mandate Letter for US$91 Million Debt Facility with International Finance Corporation

NextSource Materials Signs Mandate Letter for US$91 Million Debt Facility with International Finance Corporation

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Mandate Letter with International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), the private sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, to lead a senior debt facility totaling US$91 million (the "IFC Debt Facility") to fund an expansion of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

In December 2023, the Company released the results of a Technical Feasibility Study (the "FS") that confirmed the positive economics of a large-scale expansion of the Molo mine and processing facility from its current production capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) to 150,000 tpa of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. The FS estimated a capital cost of US$161.7 million (including contingency) plus working capital of US$25.2 million, resulting in a pre-tax NPV8 (using an 8% discount rate) of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 31.1%, and a NPV8 of US$370.0 and IRR of 29.0% on a post-tax basis.

