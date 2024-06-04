Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paola Rojas as a member of its Advisory Board. With her extensive experience in metals, energy, and technology investments, Paola will provide strategic insights and guidance to support Lancaster's growth and development.

Paola Rojas is a recognized corporate advisor, investor, and director with a significant track record in the Australian and American markets. As a principal at Synergy Resource Capital, she has spearheaded numerous successful initiatives, overseeing more than USD $80 million in mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising efforts with a strong focus on lithium, copper and precious metals. Her expertise in cross-border deal design, financial analysis, and investor relations will be invaluable to Lancaster as it continues to expand its project portfolio.

Synergy Resource Capital, founded in 2014 and based in Sydney, operates globally. The firm focuses on early-stage resource and technology opportunities, combining capital, ideas, and partnerships to unlock value. Synergy Resource Capital has benefited greatly from Paola's leadership in navigating complex market dynamics and her extensive network across the Americas as well as on social media.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paola to our Advisory Board," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster Resources. "Her broad expertise and international perspective are perfectly aligned with Lancaster's strategic goals. We are confident that her contributions will enhance our ability to identify and develop high-potential projects in the lithium and gold spaces."

Paola commented on her appointment, "I am excited to join the Lancaster Resources advisory team and contribute to its journey in these dynamic sectors. The company's focus on sustainable and strategic resource development resonates with my professional vision, and I look forward to helping shape its future successes."

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is actively engaged in the exploration of lithium and other critical minerals. Its flagship Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, encompasses approximately 5,200 acres, including 260 mineral placer claims at the core of the Alkali Flats playa. The project aims to produce Net-Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar energy. Lancaster's portfolio also includes the Piney Lake Gold Property in Saskatchewan and the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property in Quebec's James Bay lithium district. The company holds complete interests in the Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium projects in Saskatchewan's Athabasca basin. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 40 mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither reviewed, approved, nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


