Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Provides Corporate Update

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTC:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ( the "Company" or "Lancaster") is pleased to provide a corporate update. The Company's portfolio of projects includes the Piney Lake Gold Project, Catley Lake and Centennial East Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan, the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project In New Mexico and the Trans-Taiga Project in James Bay, Quebec. The Company continues to review gold and critical mineral projects for acquisition.

Piney Lake Gold Project

Lancaster holds 100% of the Piney Lake Gold Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. It is approximately 65 km east of La Ronge Provincial Park and 2.5 km east of North Arrow Minerals' Pikoo property. Encircled by the prolific gold claims of SGO / SSR Mining, the Piney Lake claim is in a region with a storied history of mineral discoveries. Access to the Piney Lake property is facilitated by provincial highways, placing it about 18 kilometres to the southwest of Pelican Narrows via Highway 135 and similarly accessible to Deschambault Lake via Highway 911.

Historical geochemical samplings for Piney Lake mention significant gold showings identified along a north-south trend. These include concentrations of 7.55g/T Au approximately 375 meters north, and an impressive 41.35g/T Au approximately 4.1 kilometres north, among others.

Catley Lake & Centennial East Uranium Projects

Lancaster holds 100% of the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The properties are immediately adjacent to the Cameco Centennial deposit claims. The Cameco Centennial deposit is located just 12 km to the west and has notable uranium concentrations of up to 8.78% U 3 O 8 over 33.9m and 25.6% U 3 O 8 over 0.5m.

Approximately 24km southwest of Lancaster's claims is the Cameco Dufferin deposit, which has shown assays of up to 1.73% U 3 O 8 over 6.5m.

Lancaster's exploration plans include an initial detailed surface outcrop mapping, using hyperspectral data to identify vegetation stress indicative of subsurface uranium, acquiring high-resolution optical imagery, and purchasing corrected imagery for hyperspectral analysis (HSI).

Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

The Company holds the rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, which targets a closed-basin brine deposit in a playa lake setting. The project is conveniently situated next to a major rail line and interstate highway, providing excellent access. The Drill Permit area lies about 8 miles north of the renowned 15MW Lightning Dock Known Geothermal Resource Area (KGRA).

In spring 2024, both the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (" BLM ") and the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") provided Lancaster with approval for the Plan of Operations regarding the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Phase 1 drill program.

Lancaster must submit a financial assurance instrument, such as a letter of credit, to be jointly held by the BLM and MMD. Once the financial assurance is received and approval from the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer is received, Lancaster will be able to access and drill on the playa.

The Company has been reviewing many direct lithium extraction technologies and is currently in discussions with several companies about the possibility of a joint venture to cover future exploration costs at Alkali Flat.

Trans-Taiga James Bay Project

Lancaster holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec, Canada, and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property.

Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties.

Corporate

The Company is also looking at other gold and critical mineral prospective properties for potential acquisition and exploration.

The Company is offering a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $200,000 for Units at $0.02 per Unit, each consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.05. The Company may pay finders' fees up to 8% cash and 8% non-transferable finder warrants in connection with the issuance of Units. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.02.

To save compliance costs, the Company has downgraded from the OTCQB to the OTC Pinks and will continue to be traded in the US under the symbol LANRF.

Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is VP, Engineering and Operations and a Director of Lancaster Resources Inc.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTC:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in gold and critical metals exploration. Lancaster has a portfolio of projects that are prospective for gold and critical minerals in Canada and the United States. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the exploration and development of mineral projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


Battery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster"), a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a service agreement with KorrAI Technologies Inc. ("Korrai"), a pioneering artificial intelligence, earth systems modelling, and remote imaging company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Lancaster's mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to optimize and enhance its critical mineral exploration projects.

Under the terms of this agreement, KorrAI will provide Lancaster with advanced geospatial data products to identify field targets for sampling. This technology will be integral to Lancaster's exploration activities, specifically for uranium at the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties. The scope of KorrAI's work, as outlined in the contract, will include the identification and digitization of outcrop exposures from AI-based detection, mapping of iron oxide signatures, mapping and source vectoring of vegetation stress signatures, integrating geological and geophysical datasets, and the recommendation of exploration targets for field exploration and sampling programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster" and the "Company") announces an update on its exploration plans for its Uranium prospective Catley Lake & Centennial East properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Miguel Paucar Joins Lancaster Resources Advisory Board to Propel Corporate Growth and Sustainable Operations

Miguel Paucar Joins Lancaster Resources Advisory Board to Propel Corporate Growth and Sustainable Operations

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Miguel Paucar, B.Sc., M.Sc. to its Advisory Board. With over 28 years of extensive experience in the international mining sector, Miguel brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise from his work across diverse geographical regions including South Africa, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil. His career has encompassed significant roles in both underground and open-pit mining as well as geomechanics.

Miguel notably served as the Mining Director at Sigma Lithium from 2021 to 2022, where he spearheaded major advancements in lithium extraction technologies and sustainability practices. Under his leadership, the company implemented initiatives such as using 100% renewable energy and recycled water, producing "quintuple zero green" lithium with a focus on zero tailings dams and zero hazardous waste.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paola Rojas as a member of its Advisory Board. With her extensive experience in metals, energy, and technology investments, Paola will provide strategic insights and guidance to support Lancaster's growth and development.

Paola Rojas is a recognized corporate advisor, investor, and director with a significant track record in the Australian and American markets. As a principal at Synergy Resource Capital, she has spearheaded numerous successful initiatives, overseeing more than USD $80 million in mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising efforts with a strong focus on lithium, copper and precious metals. Her expertise in cross-border deal design, financial analysis, and investor relations will be invaluable to Lancaster as it continues to expand its project portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Lancaster Resources Welcomes Three Highly Experienced Industry Experts to Its Advisory Board

Highlights

  • Greg Foofat - With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Foofat has contributed to transactions exceeding $24 billion in M&A and A&D and approximately $5 billion in equity and debt financing.
  • Patrick   Laperrière - Mr. Laperrière has overseen mining portfolios for Canada's largest pension funds and has led extensive equity raises for Canadian brokerage firms.
  • Jay Swartzentruber - As Director at Canam Metals, Mr. Swartzentruber is set to produce lithium and gold with exceptionally low production costs.

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is delighted to welcome three distinguished professionals to its advisory board: Greg Foofat, Patrick Laperrière, and Jay Swartzentruber.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Outlines Significant New Lithium Potential in Tills at Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report multiple high spodumene grain counts in till samples collected on the Anatacau West Property (the "project") which is the immediate extension of Arcadium's James Bay Lithium project. These highly encouraging results ( up to 1,225 spodumene grains in a single sample ) further reinforce lithium potential in the bedrock and delineate a new, highly prospective unexplored area at Anatacau West property (Figure 1) beyond the previously drilled pegmatites.

Figure 1 : Spodumene Grain Count at Anatacau West

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Altech Batteries Ltd Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) has achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina AnodesTM battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough.

Highlights

- Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries

- Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g

- Stable battery with sound cycling performance

- Follows Altech previously cracking the "silicon barrier" by achieving 30% energy increase

- Dispersion challenges limited further improvements

- Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges

- Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry

By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material, See Figure 1.

In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech Batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.

Altech had previously declared a major achievement in the field of battery technology. The Company reported that it had overcome the "silicon barrier" and had manufactured and evaluated a range of lithiumion battery anode materials that exhibit a retention capacity of approximately 30% higher than the standard lithium-ion battery anode materials. Following this breakthrough, Altech's research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia has been striving to further enhance the technology beyond this initial success.

As the Company endeavoured to surpass the 30% retention capacity achieved in the previous generation of batteries by increasing the silicon content, it encountered challenges in dispersing the alumina-coated silicon particles. However, Altech managed to overcome these challenges by implementing improvements in organic binders, coating parameters, and several other innovative solutions. After persistent efforts, the final challenges were eventually resolved, allowing the Company to move forward with the development of the next generation of batteries.

Through laboratory testing of the composite graphite/silicon batteries, Altech was able to substantially overcome previously unresolved impediments associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes.

These impediments include silicon particle swelling, first-cycle capacity loss of up to 50%, and rapid battery degradation. Altech's testing showed that the innovative composite graphite/silicon batteries were able to overcome these challenges, by spherification of the silicon particles. The spherical structure allows the distribution of alumina-coated silicon in graphite voids, hence minimises the electrode layer damaging due to expansion, see Figure 3, and 4. By doing so, via the alumina coating, the negative impact caused by the expansion of silicon is well managed in a lithium-ion battery.

The lithium-ion battery industry has recognised the introduction of silicon in battery anodes as a crucial step in achieving a significant increase in energy density, as well as reducing costs. This is because silicon has approximately ten times the energy retention capacity of graphite, making it an ideal anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now, the use of silicon in commercial lithium-ion batteries has been limited due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, during battery charge, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume, leading to particle swelling, fracturing, and eventual battery failure.

Secondly, silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery, immediately reducing battery performance and lifespan. The industry has been in a race to overcome these obstacles and crack the silicon barrier to unlock the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries.

The Company completed a Definitive Feasibility Study for the construction of an 8,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that included the following economics.

- Pre-tax NPV10 EUR684 million

- Low capital cost of EUR112 million

- Attractive Internal Rate of Return of 34%

- EBITDA EUR105 million p.a.

- Payback (full rate) 2.4 years

- Revenue per annum of EUR328 million

Altech is in a race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has constructed a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product. The Company has successfully completed the construction of the pilot plant and is now in the process of hot commissioning.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are thrilled with the significant progress we have made in overcoming the critical challenges associated with using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes. Our breakthrough technology represents a major step forward in unlocking the full potential of silicon in lithium-ion batteries, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the battery industry. We are currently commissioning a pilot plant to further scale up our technology and bring it to market".

Watch Interview with Dr Jingyuan Liu
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/297I4J8A



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from the final 13 drillholes of the 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

NextSource Materials Closes Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CAD$14.7 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States or to a U.S. Person.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 27,728,100 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of CAD$0.53 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$14,695,893 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AL

Trading resumes in:

Company: alx resources corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Enters into Binding Arrangement Agreement to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3)  ("Greenridge" or the "Company") and alx resources corp. ("ALX" and collectively with Greenridge, the "Parties") (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a binding arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated October 11, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in sixteen (16) uranium exploration projects that total approximately 220,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional thirteen (13) lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada. The Arrangement Agreement follows the non-binding letter of intent announced by the Company on September 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

