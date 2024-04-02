Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) and Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson ") announce that the plan of arrangement previously announced on January 30, 2024 (the " Arrangement" ), including the spin-off of Lancaster's wholly-owned subsidiary, Nelson, closed today.

The Arrangement was approved by the shareholders (the " Shareholders ") of the Company's common shares at an annual and special meeting held on March 15, 2024, and by the British Columbia Supreme Court in its final order dated March 25, 2024.

Today the Arrangement closed pursuant to which Lancaster was issued 1,650,000 Nelson common shares at a price of $0.02 per share, and Lancaster completed the spin-off of a majority of its ownership in Nelson through the issuance of stock dividend of 1,046,269 Nelson shares to the Shareholders at a ratio of 0.02 Nelson common shares for each common share held in Lancaster as of February 5, 2024. Nelson also subscribed for 550,000 shares of Lancaster at a price of $0.06 per share.

Following the transaction, Lancaster continues to own 703,731 common shares of Nelson, and Nelson is now a separate unlisted "reporting issuer" in each of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Nelson owns 100% of the Nelson Lake Copper Project, which consists of 1 mining claim covering a contiguous block of 5,746 hectares in Saskatchewan (the " Nelson Lake Copper Project ").

Further details regarding the Arrangement can be found in the Company's management information circular dated February 8, 2024, which can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

More detailed information about the Nelson Lake Copper Project is contained in the Technical Report entitled, Nelson Lake Copper Property, Saskatchewan Canada dated February 1, 2024, prepared by Nikolay Bashaev, Sc., P.Geo, and Fallon Clarke, B.Sc., P. Geo, of APEX Geoscience Ltd., of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (the " Technical Report "). The Technical Report is prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum definition standards and best practice guidelines (2014, 2018, 2019) and the Canadian Securities Administration's Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, National Instrument 43-101 which can be found under the SEDAR+ profile for Nelson.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring lithium and uranium and other critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services exploration.

Lancaster holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Catley Lalk and Centennial East Uranium projects in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lancaster's project portfolio includes rights to acquire the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and the Nelson Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, held through its subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. Lancaster is in the process of divesting a majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake through a spin-off transaction. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to enter into an Arrangement Agreement and meet the other conditions precedent of the Spin-Off Agreement, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of two high impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin. The two claims are targeting high grade uranium in basement and unconformity type deposits. The two properties, called Catley Lake and Centennial East, at 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. These strategic acquisitions bolster Lancaster's commitment to discovering critical minerals in support of the energy transition.

The Catley Lake & Centennial East mineral claims are located immediately adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca basin. The Centennial deposit, which is approximately 11km west of Lancaster's Centennial East claim, was the first significant high-concentration uranium deposit located along the Snowbird tectonic boundary. The Centennial deposit has shown assays up to 8.78% U 3 0 8 over 33.9m below the Athabasca sandstone and Virgin River unconformity from a Cameco drill. Concentrations of U 3 0 8 up to 25.6% were seen over 0.5m in a drillhole assay (SMDI-2758).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

In a release issued on Friday, February 9th by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that the headline should have stated the interim was for Nelson Lake, rather than Crestfield Copper as originally announced. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Nelson Lake Spin-Off

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that on February 2, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted an interim order (the " Interim Order ") in connection with the proposed spin-off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") by Lancaster by way of Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "). For further information on the Arrangement and the arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), please refer to Lancaster's news release dated January 30, 2024.

The Interim Order, among other things, directs Lancaster to call and hold a special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of Lancaster common shares (the " Shareholders ") in accordance with the Business Corporations Act , BC, to pass a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), March 15, 2024, at the offices of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent today with KorrAI Technologies Inc., a pioneering hyper-spectral imaging company. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the exploration landscape for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

The collaboration between Lancaster Resources and KorrAI holds the promise of transforming the current exploration paradigm through the use of cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology. KorrAI's innovative approach will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly in the pursuit of lithium and other critical minerals that are a vital component for advancing green energy technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it today completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 19, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

Highlights

  • No option cash payments due until August 31st, 2024.
  • The four primary projects are: the Victory Spodumene, the Ear Falls Spodumene, the Cosgrave Lake, and the Wisa Lake Projects where the exploration priorities will include advanced mapping and sampling programs to delineate more targets for mechanical stripping as well as diamond drilling.
  • Beyond Lithium's 2024 portfolio will consist of a total of 27 projects totalling over 119,000 hectares each either meriting further exploration or are part of joint venture and option discussions with interested parties.
    • Four primary projects.
    • Additional 23 projects located within well-known districts with significant LCT pegmatites discoveries and deposits.
  • Continue to engage and consult with the Ontario Ministry of Mines and the Aboriginal Communities as part of its current Exploration Permit applications for the Ear Falls Spodumene and the Victory Spodumene Projects.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium"), today announced the list of projects which will form part of its exploration portfolio going into the 2024 season. The Company also announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent with Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resorts Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort") to amend the terms of the March 30, 2023 option agreements between the parties (the "March 2023 Agreements").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Announces Warrant Extension

Lithium ION Energy Announces Warrant Extension

Lithium ION Energy Ltd (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") announces today that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 11,500,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "April Warrants") by 12 months to April 12, 2025 and an aggregate 4,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "July Warrants" and collectively with the April Warrants, the "Warrants") by 12 months to July 20, 2025 (collectively with the extension of April Warrants, the "Extension").

The April Warrants were issued pursuant to a public offering which closed on April 13, 2021 and are set to expire on April 12, 2024. The April Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated April 13, 2021 between the Company and TSX Trust and each April Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.70. The July Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which closed on July 20, 2023 and are set to expire on July 20, 2024. Each July Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.40.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support Domestic Critical Minerals Value Chains and Create Good Jobs in the Northwest Territories

Government of Canada Announces Funding to Support Domestic Critical Minerals Value Chains and Create Good Jobs in the Northwest Territories

Canada is committed to supporting strong domestic value chains for critical minerals and the clean technologies and energy sources they enable. The Government of Canada is focused on increasing mineral and energy security, creating good jobs and supporting economic opportunities across critical mineral value chains, from upstream exploration and extraction to downstream processing, manufacturing and recycling.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $714,500 investment in Fortune Minerals Limited (Fortune Minerals) to enhance the production of cobalt sulphate and bismuth ingot products from the company's planned mine in the Northwest Territories and refinery in Alberta to increase the supply of critical battery metals that are essential to the development of a domestic electric vehicle value chain. This will be achieved through a pilot-scale hydrometallurgical program designed to optimize processing conditions while ensuring that residues from the process are stable for safe disposal.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Expands Its Exceptional Grassroot Portfolio Across Quebec, Canada and Greenland

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its aggressive and innovative grassroot exploration campaign which led to three new discoveries including the flagship Mirage Project, it has expanded its portfolio of targets and map-staked over 215 outcropping, mapped andor interpreted, untested S-type pegmatites, measuring between 500 and 8,800 metres in strike length. These new targets are located in areas that have seen minimal or no current lithium exploration in Quebec, Labrador and, for the first time, Greenland. The newly acquired pegmatites were identified following extensive compilation work by BRW and most are located near existing roads, power infrastructure andor tidal water.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Commencement of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, USA

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has awarded contracts for the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA" or the "Study") for the BamaStar Graphite Project ("BamaStar"). The interdisciplinary team of consultants, engineers and scientists is co-led by Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH and Lycopodium Limited. The PEA is anticipated to be completed and published in July 2024. With the recent mineral lease and surface rights extensions, South Star has successfully completed all the other requirements for BamaStar's option agreement, and preparing the PEA is the final milestone that will give the Company the right to acquire an undivided 75% legal and beneficial interest in and to the minerals, mining rights and the underlying agreements for the mine

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Drilling Approvals Received for Gascoyne East Project

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Gascoyne East Project (“Project”) in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Uranium Investing

Preparations for Drilling at the Mkuju Uranium Project

Copper Investing

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Oil and Gas Investing

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Resource Investing

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

×