Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Receives Administrative Approval for Maiden Drill Program

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce the administrative approval of its maiden drill program at its Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico, USA. The New Mexico Mining and Minerals Division (" MMD ") has declared Lancaster's Minimal Impact Exploration Permit Application for its Phase 1 Exploration Drilling at the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project to be administratively complete, marking a significant step forward in this pioneering exploration effort.

"The approval of our maiden drilling program will not only be a significant economic milestone for Lancaster but also a moment of affirmation for our commitment to responsible exploration," said Andrew Watson, Lancaster's VP Engineering & Operations. "We are at the cusp of demonstrating that sustainable practices can and should be at the heart of the mining industry's future, particularly as we contribute to the global clean energy transition."

Lancaster received the notification from the MMD, confirming the compliance of the application with the requirements of the Minimal Impact Exploration permit application. The proposed exploration plan, initially submitted on September 26, 2023, carefully details a minimal-impact strategy to develop three drill holes and associated pads over a disturbed area of less than two acres within the jurisdiction of the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM) property in Lordsburg Playa, New Mexico.

With this administrative hurdle cleared, the Alkali Flat Project now moves to the technical review phase, involving detailed review by state, federal, and tribal agencies. A site visit by representatives from Lancaster, along with BLM and MMD is scheduled for mid-November 2023. The purpose of the visit is to review the project on-site and to ensure all proposed operations align with the highest standards of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Lancaster Resources Inc. continues to emphasize the importance of environmental stewardship, with plans to use renewable energy sources and cutting-edge Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology to minimize its carbon footprint and water usage and ensure efficient resource extraction.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring battery and critical metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Lancaster has rights to acquire 100% of the Alkali Flat Lithium Project, near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, a set of claims approximately 5,200 acres (8.1 square miles) in size that Lancaster is exploring for concentrated sub-surface lithium brine deposits. Lancaster's vision is to produce Net Zero Lithium using direct lithium extraction technology powered by solar or geothermal energy.

Lancaster also holds the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and lying on the same geological trend as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604-923-6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources CEO Provides Comprehensive Update and Future Plans for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster ") CEO provides an update on Lancaster's recent exploration activities and upcoming milestones related to the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA.

"We are thrilled to share the significant progress we have made over the last few months and outline our strategic plans for the upcoming quarters," says Penny White, Lancaster's CEO and President. "Our team has worked diligently to ensure that each phase of our project has made valuable use of resources, and we are confident that our efforts will result in substantial value creation for our stakeholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), has submitted applications to the State of New Mexico Energy, Mines, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to drill up to three wells targeting both shallow and deep conductive layers on its Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

The targets were identified by Lancaster's geological team following the success of Lancaster's recent MT (Magneto-Telluric) Geophysics program, which highlighted multiple highly conductive subsurface aquifers and zones of interest.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to announce results from its Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program targeted highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

KLM Geoscience successfully completed the detailed MT program including data acquisition and inversions. The MT survey consisted of three east-west lines with ~500m spacing between receivers and lines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce that on August 29, 2023, Lancaser entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies ~120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, ~74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/179164_0a87920cb415aaa5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

November 6, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 the Company has closed a 1 st tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing  10,000,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, and 12,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Units) at $0.04 per FT Unit for total gross proceeds of $900,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Marketing Contract

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (" INN "). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12-month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $58,000 payable in two payments of $29,000 each plus GST. The INN agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Hertz Lithium: Discovery Of Multiple Outcropping Pegmatite Dykes Identified at AC/DC Lithium Project - James Bay, Canada

Highlights

  • Discovery of at least 7 pegmatite occurrences during maiden field program at AC/DC project.
  • Field work followed up on twelve priority targets generates from a recent hyperspectral survey.
  • Field work pin-pointed an approximately 100m long, 5-10m wide, and 5m thick pegmatite.
  • Pegmatite compositions include white-pink feldspar, grey quartz, trace biotite +/- garnet, +/-tourmaline.
  • Project encompassing 516 contiguous mineral claims spanning 265 square kilometers, shares geology and is located contiguous to Rio Tinto's Kaanaayaa Lithium Project.
  • Located 26 km southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project owned by Patriot Battery Metals with an inferred mineral resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.4% Li2O¹.
  • Assays from maiden site visit expected in coming weeks.

Hertz Lithium CEO & Director, Kal Malhi stated, "Hertz Lithium just closed the transaction to acquire Canuck Lithium and the AC/DC Lithium project in James Bay on October 25, 2023. With the help of Dahrouge Geological and Mercator Geological, we were able to assemble an exploration crew to rush onto the property during the final workdays of the exploration season. With only 3.5 workdays on the ground before the weather in James Bay turned adverse, we were able to target some very high-priority targets on the property and complete initial prospecting. The identification of multiple advanced pegmatites with lithium-associated minerals on the property is encouraging and provides our exploration teams strong confidence on the merits of the AC/DC project as well the adjoining Rio Tinto Kaanaayaa Lithium project which hosts similar geology as the AC/DC Lithium Project. "

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc.: Invitation to Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: BRW), Canada's largest lithium grassroot initiative, is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2023 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 7-8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

November 2, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated October 30, 2023 announcing a private placement of 10,000,000 QFT units at $0.04 for $400,000, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), the Company is re-announcing the terms of the private placement to ensure pricing is reserved and increasing the amount of funds to be raised.  The Company will be issuing 37,500,000 combined Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") flow-through units ("FT Units) and units ("Units), all at $0.04 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources
