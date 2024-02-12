Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC

QX Resources

QXR:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) is a leading provider of high-quality technology-enabled carbon credits sourced exclusively from conservation and reforestation carbon projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement with Imperative Global Projects Pte Ltd ( Imperative ) to jointly develop the large-scale mangrove restoration project in the State of Yucatan, Mexico secured and previously announced by Klimat X.

The project site covers almost 100,000 hectares of intact and degraded mangrove, with opportunities for up to 40,000 hectares of restoration through a combination of hydrological restoration of tidal flows and large-scale replanting of native mangrove species.

Klimat X CEO, James Tansey commented "We are very happy to be able to announce this agreement with Imperative who bring unique skills and expertise to this iconic mangrove restoration project. Their expertise both in project finance and large-scale restoration activities will accelerate our progress in the State of Yucatan ."

"This is a marquee blue carbon project that will restore a vast area of degraded mangrove in the Yucatan . We are delighted to partner with Klimat X with whom we have a shared vision of investment-grade, high-quality, high-impact projects for the restoration of nature" said Scobie Mackay , Imperative CEO.

If fully restored, the project has the potential to generate over 10 million tonnes of carbon credits over 30 years. The project will be completed under the Verra standards.  Auction prices above $30 per tonne for mangrove projects were reported by Reuters on the Singapore based CIX Exchange. Trove Research reports that nature-based restoration projects are generating premium prices in the market, with pricing expectations above $20 /ton in 2024.

This joint venture brings together multi-decade experience from both companies to design and successfully develop and operate a best-in-class project. The agreement envisages the completion of a fully binding Transaction Document by 1 st June 2024 and a cash injection by Imperative into the project vehicle.

Collaborating in this way, the parties can leverage the skills, experience and knowledge of their respective market-leading teams.  The Company will lead, with Imperative's support, on domestic legal, community engagement and government relations matters and on the development of the project design documentation with the technical service providers. Imperative will lead, with Klimat X's support, on raising project finance, on project management and implementation (including the development and management of the engineering solutions necessary to restore tidal flows), and on the negotiation and execution of offtake agreements.

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be conserved or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems.  The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone , Yucatan , Guyana and Suriname using the latest technology and in country life support.

About Imperative

Imperative is a mission driven, next-generation carbon project development company focused on producing ultra-high-quality carbon credits. Our mission is to design, develop, own and operate, at scale, the best carbon credit projects in the world and to optimize those projects using technology.

Imperative brings together multi-decade experience in carbon and conservation projects, carbon markets, major project execution and emerging market, cross-border structuring and finance. In order to drive the largest and best possible climate, sustainable development and biodiversity outcomes per dollar deployed, Imperative is focused on the Global South. Our project pipeline spans Africa , Asia , and Latin America , with a focus on native-species reforestation, mangrove restoration, and large-scale agroforestry.

Imperative firmly believes in the use of the voluntary carbon market to drive a just climate transition, with projects designed to create not only large-scale climate and biodiversity impacts, but transformative benefits sharing outcomes for local communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/12/c0321.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Klimat XKLX:CCTSXV:KLXTech Investing
KLX:CC
Klimat X
Sign up to get your FREE

Klimat X Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Klimat X (TSXVKLX)

Klimat X


Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Receipt of Third Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Third Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the third disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14 th June, 2023.

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X CEO James Tansey stated 'This third milestone demonstrates the successful progress with our operations in Sierra Leone and our commitment to delivering high quality carbon credits.  Our decision to switch to the new restoration protocol, announced by Verra in late 2023, will ensure our projects are aligned with our aspiration for high integrity credits and we do not expect this change will create any significant delays. Our team is very busy managing the 2023 plantings and preparing for an increase in planting activity in 2024.'

  • The company has completed 1,000 ha in the 2023 planting season and has submitted the Project Design Document (PDD) for final approval with an independent validation company.
  • Verra, the global registry for carbon projects released a new protocol VM0047 in September 2023 that improves the monitoring of carbon projects. While the Company could have proceeded under the old protocol, the decision was made to transition to the new protocol to ensure the highest standards of certification.
  • The Company is also developing a new technology platform called Carbon Done Right, which provides unprecedented transparency and traceability for restoration projects connecting smallholder farmers with a system that is designed to ensure the value created from the sales of carbon credits is shared fairly with land owning families.
  • All land owner agreements have been overseen by an independent party which verifies that the agreement meet the conditions of Free Prior and Informed Consent.

The company is developing a large-scale rewilding reforestation project in Sierra Leone , for an initial area of 5,000 ha, which can be extended by a further 20,000 ha. The initial project area of 5,000 ha will produce up to 1.9m tonnes of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. The total pre-purchase amount will be repaid through the delivery of validated and verified carbon credits to the pre-purchaser.

The Company has mapped and verified almost 20,000 ha of land for restoration and is working with an NGO, Namati to ensure land owner agreements are concluded under independently observed Free and Prior Informed Consent. There are large areas of degraded land that could be restored under this same model and the Company is pursuing a mangrove restoration and conservation project covering up to 10,000 ha.

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems.  The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone , Yucatan , Guyana and Suriname.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

http://www.klimatx.   com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/08/c4750.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces BP Carbon Trading Limited as First Funding Partner of Restoration Project

Klimat X Announces BP Carbon Trading Limited as First Funding Partner of Restoration Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality technology enabled carbon credits, sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects, developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that UK-based BP Carbon Trading Limited is the first funding partner of the Company's Sierra Leone restoration project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Welcomes Trove Research Report Showing Robust and Growing Revenues for Nature Based Restoration Projects

Klimat X Welcomes Trove Research Report Showing Robust and Growing Revenues for Nature Based Restoration Projects

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to share recent independent research from Trove confirming that nature-based restoration projects continue to command very significant premiums over average carbon prices. Over the last 12 months, Trove's research in the report '3Q3 Voluntary Carbon Market in Review' indicates that prices for restoration projects have increased by 63% to weighted average prices approaching USD25 per ton. Trove indicates that investors expect average prices of USD11 -18 per ton by the end of 2023 with some investors anticipating prices as high as USD23 -26 per ton. These nature restoration projects have attracted significant premiums, while pricing for other project types have remained flat or declined.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that company Co-Founder, Kevin Godlington will participate in the COP28 conference in Dubai within the 'blue zone', typically restricted to only UNFCCC-accredited participants such as world leaders and government delegates. It hosts the formal negotiations across the two weeks of the conference, as well as the World Climate Action Summit, the country pavilions and presidency events. This participation allows the company full access to the Conference of Parties with the goal of showcasing the Company's leadership in forest and mangrove conservation and restoration projects. The Company is actively seeking partnerships in new jurisdictions to expand its pipeline of projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Dr. James Tansey will present the keynote entitled, 'The Evolution of the Carbon Markets and the Role of Nature Based Solutions to Fight Climate Change' at the Beyond the Channel investor event in London, UK on November 30, 2023 . "It's a pleasure to be chosen to speak in London to the Armchair Trader audience of sophisticated investors. I look forward to presenting a science-based outlook on the carbon markets and the business of financing nature-based solutions on an extraordinary scale to create lasting change." comments Tansey.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) reports that drilling completed at the Kachi Lithium Brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina continues to intercept lithium bearing brine in sand units favourable to extraction over thick intervals in the southern portion of central resource area.

The K25D44 drillhole (Figure 1* and Figure 2*) was not completed in time to be incorporated into the Project's Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Phase One, released in December 2023. However, the results from the drillhole confirm the presence of higher-grade lithium brine south of the central resource area to a depth of more than 600 m. The results further support the positive hydrogeological modelling results that were the basis for the Project Ore Reserve and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) submitted in December 2023. The DFS highlights include:

- Total resource is estimated at 10.6 Mt LCE, a globally significant resource.

- 25-year life of mine (LoM) supported by maiden Ore Reserve statement.

- Phase One targets a production of 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) over the LoM to meet the growing demand and specifications of the battery market.

- The 25,000 tpa operation recovers only a small fraction of the Measured and Indicated Resource, which allows Lake to study further expansions.

- DLE process tailored to mitigate impact on the local community with minimal disruption to land, freshwater table, and water usage.

- The Project targets production of consistent battery grade lithium carbonate (>99.5% purity) at site without the need for further refining or processing.

- Kachi is targeting first lithium in 2027 with ramp-up to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals.

Drillhole results prove the continuity of higher-grade lithium brines, south of the Phase One DFS extraction wellfield design and across a northwest-southeast trending fault that is interpreted to create the escarpment south of the field. The relatively high lithium and favourable geologic materials grades beyond the planned DFS wellfield highlight continued favourable results for a higher capacity wellfield.

"The latest drilling intercept further demonstrates the vertical continuity of the lithium bearing brine to more than 600 metres in clean, fine and medium grained sands conducive to high productive extraction wells." commented Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources. He continued, "With an average of 257 mg/L through the production zones, the K25D44 hole continues the trend of intercepting lithium grades that are significantly higher than the 205 mg/L design basis of the DFS".

Continuation of Higher-Grade Lithium Resource Intercepts to the South

The principal objectives of the K25D44 (K25 Platform) drillhole were to:

1) Test the continuity of the lithium resource to the south, outside of the footprint of the salar;

2) Expand the Measured Resource to the south and potentially connect the Measured Resource to previous positive lithium intercepts at K21 (Figure 1*);

3) Complete additional sampling and analysis of the deeper portion of the unconsolidated deposits from about 400 m to more than 600 m depth; and,

4) Validate lithium concentrations used in the area of K25 in the Ore Reserve analysis completed with the calibrated hydrogeologic model.

K25D44 was drilled about 2.25 kilometres southwest of K16D28 (K16 Platform; Figure 1*) and has an average lithium grade of 219 mg/L from 19 samples collected between 40 and 622 m below ground surface (bgs) (Table 1*). All but two samples were collected with single packer configurations generally with a test interval of about 10 to 15 m, although this varied depending on hole conditions. Standard operating procedures are followed with significant development of the test interval, at least 3 borehole volumes (measured from surface to hole bottom), and sampling only occurs once brine is clear and field chemistry parameters are stable and indicative of reservoir fluids.

A standpipe piezometer was installed and screened between 418 to 430 m below ground surface and was developed and sampled via airlifting. Results for the airlift sample are consistent with the packer testing within the same interval, with 275 mg/L measured by SGS and 248 mg/L measured by Alex Stewart laboratory, for an average of 261 mg/L compared to 263.5 mg/L for a packer collected sample from 424 to 430 m below ground surface (see Table 1*).

The fine to medium-grained sand (Figure 3* and Figure 4*) and low frequency of fine-grained layers within the planned production horizons (i.e., approximately 200 m to 600 m) are consistent with drillholes in the central resource area and both stratigraphy and general chemistry support the continuity of the lithium brine resource throughout the southern portion of the field.

As has been observed in the other greater than 600 m deep drillholes completed to-date, the lithium brine continues to a depth of more than 600 m. Lithium concentrations deeper than 400 m averaged more than 250 mg/L, far exceeding the design basis for the DFS (205 mg/L).

The modelled lithium concentration in the Project Ore Reserve8 at K25 was 268 mg/L (200 m to 600 m) within the production horizon. The weighted average of the laboratory results through the same interval (215 m to 622 m) is 271.7 mg/L. This indicates that the modelled values are representative, if not slightly conservative, relative to the measured data in the field at this location. The results of the comparison further build confidence in the lithium resource model used as the basis for lithium distributions within the hydrogeological model and Ore Reserve modelling.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UOL27931



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Investor Briefing Replay

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") has published a recording of the investor briefing held on 5 February 2024 on its website.

The briefing included presentations from CEO Justin Rosenberg and Chairman Domenic Carosa, outlining plans for Hivello after it successfully closed a USD $2.5 million fundraising round.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.

About RecycLiCo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it will be hosting an online briefing to provide investors with a progress update on Blockmate investee Hivello that raised USD$2.5m as announced yesterday.

The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), an innovative investment firm in the blockchain technology space, proudly announces that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has secured a further USD $1.5 million after receiving strong interest from investors following the announcement of a USD $1 million raise in December 2023.

Due to the overwhelming interest, of the additional USD $1.5 million, USD $1 million was raised at a pre-money valuation of $9 million - an 80% premium to the round which just closed in December 2023. The additional $1.5 million brings the total raised to $2.5 million. The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Consequently once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a responsible developer of sustainable, high-purity lithium. Lake uses ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California ("Lilac"), who has earned a 20% interest into the Kachi Project. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Lake continued to make significant progress at Kachi, culminating in the completion of the DFS. The DFS demonstrates that Kachi is a tier one project, backed by a significant resource and strong economics, positioning it competitively within the growing lithium market.

Lake continues to reduce our quarterly cash spend. With the completion of the DFS, the Company expects expenditures for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 to be approximately 40% lower than the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

With the completion of the DFS, Lake has shifted its focus to the strategic delivery of Kachi:

- As announced on 29 November 2023, Lake has engaged Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser to explore a strategic partnership for the Kachi project.

- Lake and Lilac Solutions are considering a range of funding alternatives including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers and royalties.

Discussions remain ongoing and will provide additional capital to fund activities prior to Final Investment Decision and ultimately project development.

- Complementing this process, Lake recently announced the continued support of Citibank and J.P. Morgan, joint coordinators for the proposed debt financing for Kachi. The banks have signed an amendment and extension to the engagement agreement, based on the revised timelines of Kachi.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D9M697GN



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X
Sign up to get your FREE

Klimat X Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Mernova Continues Strong Progress in Q1 FY24

Cleo Completes Design Transfer

Related News

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Copper Investing

Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Zinc Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Wolfden Resources Leads the Pack with 80 Percent Gain

Lithium Investing

Changes to the Board & Company Update

Gold Investing

Aspacia Deposit Returns More High-Grade Gold Over 600m of Strike Length at Menzies

Resource Investing

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ACN 645 885 463) Prospectus

Oil and Gas Investing

Commencement of 3D Seismic Reprocessing at the First of Three Major Prospect Areas

×