Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

Forte Minerals Acquires the Alto Ruri Epithermal Gold Prospect Near Barrick's Pierina Mine in Central Perú

Galloper Gold: At the Forefront of Newfoundland’s ‘Gold Rush’

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Carbon Done Right Announces Acquisition of the London Carbon Exchange

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) formally Klimat X Development Corp. a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce the Company's intention to acquire London Carbon Exchange "LCE" in an all-share transaction for the equivalent of USD450,000 issued in shares at the date of the next placing, concurrent with the dual listing of the Company on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market ("AIM"). Combined with the recently announced launch of the highly innovative Carbon Quantification System (CQS™) that provides unprecedented transparency into carbon credit transactions this will further strengthen the Company's commitment to the rapid growth of investment in large scale carbon credit restoration and conservation projects on degraded and threatened land.

  • The Company has agreed to acquire the London Carbon Exchange, a fully developed blockchain and enabled carbon trading platform in a share transaction from Supernova Digital Assets Plc. The platform is designed to serve three pivotal roles within the blockchain-enabled carbon trading ecosystem:
    • Transparency, Traceability, and Verification of Carbon Credit Transactions: The primary function of the platform is to ensure complete transparency and traceability of Carbon Credits (CCs) obtained by Carbon Done Right's clients. This includes both the potential for immediate investment into the cost of carbon credit production and contracts for future credits that will belong to the customers. By leveraging blockchain technology, every transaction is meticulously recorded on a decentralized ledger, guaranteeing the origin, ownership, and complete transaction history of each credit is both verifiable and immutable.
    • Decentralized Marketplace for Carbon Credits : The second role of LCE is to establish a decentralized marketplace for the trading of current and future credits. Leveraging smart contracts, the platform will automate the matching of supply (sellers) and demand (buyers) in the carbon credit market. This will facilitate a seamless, secure, and efficient trading environment, reducing the need for intermediaries and enhancing market liquidity.
    • Tokenization and Trading of Carbon Credits : LCE will also introduce a mechanism for the tokenization of purchased credits that have not yet been retired, as well as for the pre-retirement trading of future credits. By representing the credits as digital tokens on the blockchain, LCE is intended to enable customers to trade these tokens in a secondary market. This will provide flexibility for customers to manage their carbon offset portfolios, allowing them to sell or exchange tokens representing their credits before the actual retirement of the credits, thus enhancing liquidity and price discovery in the carbon market.
  • The newly expanded company will combine a strong track record in carbon credit nature-based project development covering four jurisdictions around the world, with a unique 'tree to trade' technology that brings the concept of radical transparency to bear on opaque carbon markets. The platform will allow for real time tracking of the growth and performance of restoration and conservation areas using the AI and machine driven Tree Counter™ technology, developed in partnership with the University of Copenhagen .
  • The combination of LCE with CQS will significantly expand the market reach of the Company, meeting the needs of a wide range of corporate buyers for greater transparency and increased risk management over their purchases, as well as allowing for earlier investment into the land base for carbon credit production.

The Company has built a strong track in Sierra Leone , Suriname, Guyana and Mexico in restoring and conserving highly productive tropical forest and mangrove ecosystems. The most advanced model, in Sierra Leone , aggregates land leases from smallholder farmers who own unproductive degraded land and undertakes large scale restoration projects to plant a broad mix of native tree species. Land leases are secured under independently monitored Free and Prior Informed Consent rules. The Company has planted 1400 ha of forest to date and 14 ha of mangrove and has a previously announced pre-purchase agreement in place with BP Carbon Trading to plant a minimum of 5000 ha that will produce up to 1.9 million tonnes of carbon credits over 30 years.

CQS tracks each individual tree at the time it is planted and combines proprietary AI and ML models, drone and satellite data to provide unprecedented levels of transparency into the health and growth of the natural assets. 'Radical Transparency' means that buyers can access the underlying smallholder contracts and have increased confidence about the equity of the benefit sharing agreements in place to significantly improve rural livelihoods in some of the poorest regions in the world. The 'tree to trade' technology will ensure smallholders are paid promptly and directly.

The Company intends to expand operations in Sierra Leone beyond the areas that have been secured to date and will transfer the same model to other countries across Africa , starting in Ghana and Liberia . Approximately 90% of land suitable for restoration in Africa is held by smallholders.

About Carbon Done Right Developments Inc.

'Carbon Done Right' is a technology enabled rainforest planting company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. Carbon Done Right works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint in the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. Carbon Done Right draws on the experience of a senior executive team and board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets. The company deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

"Kevin Godlington"
Kevin Godlington
President

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the acquisition of London Carbon Exchange and the ongoing business of the Company. Carbon Done Right  cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right  including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the performance, market barriers, regulatory review requirement and functionality of the London Carbon Exchange. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right . The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Carbon Done Right  does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/08/c8381.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Klimat XKLX:CCTSXV:KLXTech Investing
KLX:CC
Klimat X
Sign up to get your FREE

Klimat X Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Klimat X (TSXVKLX)

Klimat X


Keep reading...Show less
Company Name Change, Vertical Integration into Technology Enabled Project Monitoring, and Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

Company Name Change, Vertical Integration into Technology Enabled Project Monitoring, and Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX ) (FSE: Q1C) is undertaking a transformational partnership to become the world's first listed, vertically integrated carbon project developer creating high value, technologically enabled credits.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) is a leading provider of high-quality technology-enabled carbon credits sourced exclusively from conservation and reforestation carbon projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Heads of Agreement with Imperative Global Projects Pte Ltd ( Imperative ) to jointly develop the large-scale mangrove restoration project in the State of Yucatan, Mexico secured and previously announced by Klimat X.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Receipt of Third Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Third Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the third disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14 th June, 2023.

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X CEO James Tansey stated 'This third milestone demonstrates the successful progress with our operations in Sierra Leone and our commitment to delivering high quality carbon credits.  Our decision to switch to the new restoration protocol, announced by Verra in late 2023, will ensure our projects are aligned with our aspiration for high integrity credits and we do not expect this change will create any significant delays. Our team is very busy managing the 2023 plantings and preparing for an increase in planting activity in 2024.'

  • The company has completed 1,000 ha in the 2023 planting season and has submitted the Project Design Document (PDD) for final approval with an independent validation company.
  • Verra, the global registry for carbon projects released a new protocol VM0047 in September 2023 that improves the monitoring of carbon projects. While the Company could have proceeded under the old protocol, the decision was made to transition to the new protocol to ensure the highest standards of certification.
  • The Company is also developing a new technology platform called Carbon Done Right, which provides unprecedented transparency and traceability for restoration projects connecting smallholder farmers with a system that is designed to ensure the value created from the sales of carbon credits is shared fairly with land owning families.
  • All land owner agreements have been overseen by an independent party which verifies that the agreement meet the conditions of Free Prior and Informed Consent.

The company is developing a large-scale rewilding reforestation project in Sierra Leone , for an initial area of 5,000 ha, which can be extended by a further 20,000 ha. The initial project area of 5,000 ha will produce up to 1.9m tonnes of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. The total pre-purchase amount will be repaid through the delivery of validated and verified carbon credits to the pre-purchaser.

The Company has mapped and verified almost 20,000 ha of land for restoration and is working with an NGO, Namati to ensure land owner agreements are concluded under independently observed Free and Prior Informed Consent. There are large areas of degraded land that could be restored under this same model and the Company is pursuing a mangrove restoration and conservation project covering up to 10,000 ha.

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems.  The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone , Yucatan , Guyana and Suriname.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

http://www.klimatx.   com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/08/c4750.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces BP Carbon Trading Limited as First Funding Partner of Restoration Project

Klimat X Announces BP Carbon Trading Limited as First Funding Partner of Restoration Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality technology enabled carbon credits, sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects, developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that UK-based BP Carbon Trading Limited is the first funding partner of the Company's Sierra Leone restoration project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Welcomes Trove Research Report Showing Robust and Growing Revenues for Nature Based Restoration Projects

Klimat X Welcomes Trove Research Report Showing Robust and Growing Revenues for Nature Based Restoration Projects

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to share recent independent research from Trove confirming that nature-based restoration projects continue to command very significant premiums over average carbon prices. Over the last 12 months, Trove's research in the report '3Q3 Voluntary Carbon Market in Review' indicates that prices for restoration projects have increased by 63% to weighted average prices approaching USD25 per ton. Trove indicates that investors expect average prices of USD11 -18 per ton by the end of 2023 with some investors anticipating prices as high as USD23 -26 per ton. These nature restoration projects have attracted significant premiums, while pricing for other project types have remained flat or declined.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

Bitcoin Well Announces Brokered Financing Led by Haywood Securities

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") dated February 29, 2024 to act as sole agent and sole bookrunner to assist the Company in selling on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$1,250,000 (from the sale of a minimum 7,142,857 Units) and a maximum of C$2,100,000 (from the sale of a maximum of 12,000,000 Units) (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Announces Record Number of Signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces record number of signups to the Bitcoin Portal in February.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Update on Cost Reduction Actions, Strategic Partner Process

Lake Resources NL Update on Cost Reduction Actions, Strategic Partner Process

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that, following the completion of the Kachi Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), the company is rationalizing the size of its employee base and general and administrative expenses to extend its financial runway, and better position the Company to complete a robust strategic partner selection process.

The Company previously announced an approximate 40% reduction in expenditures for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 as compared to the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (refer to ASX announcement dated 31 January 2024). Lake is now implementing further cost saving measures through reducing global headcount by approximately 50% across its non-core operational and administrative workforce and additional streamlining of other general and administrative expenditures. As a result of these actions, the Company anticipates a further approximate 30% reduction in expenditures in the quarter ending 30 June 2024 compared to the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

The above actions will not impact the planned timing of either the Environmental Impact Assessment submission, scheduled for 31 March 2024 or the strategic partner selection process.

Additionally, Lake will continue its rigorous approach to cost structure optimisation and will explore further ways to reduce expenses. Furthermore, the Company will continue to evaluate the monetization of non-core assets and lithium tenements, which are unrelated to the Kachi Project.

Commenting on the outlook for the globally significant Kachi Project, Chief Executive Officer David Dickson said, "Despite the current backdrop of depressed short-term lithium pricing, we remain very enthusiastic about the Kachi Project, and its potential to deliver long-term value.

We are committed to taking all necessary actions to preserve our financial flexibility while we execute a thorough and prudent strategic partner selection process that results in the best outcome for Lake and its shareholders. We are focused on delivering the Kachi Project in 2028, which is forecast to align with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery-grade lithium chemicals."

Aligning Developmental Timelines to Strategic Partner Selection Process As announced in the ASX announcement dated 29 November 2023, Goldman Sachs is acting as financial advisor to the operating entity of the Kachi Project with respect to a strategic partnering process. The Company is now actively conducting outreach to a wide array of potential strategic partners as it progresses the initial phase of the strategic partner selection process ("the Process"). This outreach includes car and battery manufacturers, lithium producers, oil and gas companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity. Additionally, a virtual data room has been established for interested parties, subject to confidentiality arrangements. The Company will seek expressions of interest from those potential partners.

The second phase of the Process will then focus on a select pool of qualified potential partners as the Company moves towards identifying a potential strategic partner for the Kachi Project.

The Company expects the Process will conclude in the second half of the year (2H CY24), with final investment decision ("FID") to follow approximately nine to twelve months thereafter (CY25), which may delay the previous target date for FID. Additionally, the timeline for awarding the Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED"), independent power producer ("IPP") and other tenders may also be impacted by the timing and outcome of the Process, given that the type of strategic partner ultimately selected could influence these decisions.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) today announced that Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions will be attending PDAC in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2024 and meeting with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and mining clients at this event

Date: March 3-6, 2024
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre
Link: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year Q3, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year Q3, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Operating Highlights and Recent Corporate Developments

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Launches Customer Loyalty Program Alongside the Bitcoin Jackpot Contest and Partnership With Simply Bitcoin

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces the commencement of Operation Toro, a strategic partnership with Simply Bitcoin, a prominent daily bitcoin focused show, and the release of a customer loyalty program.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X
Sign up to get your FREE

Klimat X Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

Related News

Lithium Investing

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project

Gold Investing

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold Stocks Due for Takeoff, Get Positioned Ahead of FOMO

Lithium Investing

ASX Lithium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Investing in Green Hydrogen

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

×