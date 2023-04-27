Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

April 27, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Shares ") by issuing 875,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months after the date of issuance. The balance of the Offering is expected to close on or before May 30, 2023. The Units, Shares, Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities". The Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 500,000 Units under the Offering, which is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI61-101 in respect of any related party participation in the Offering, as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund operations of the fully constructed 800 tonne-per-day gravimetric mill, as well as future exploration work on the Vila Nova Gold project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Vila Nova Project "). The Company may fund operations on the Vila Nova Gold project by advancing fu nds, by way of one or more loans, to ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO "), as operator of the Vila Nova Project. Net proceeds will also be used for general working capital purposes. The Company possesses a 50% net profit interest from all net profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to respect to the details of the Offering, including the proposed size, timing and the anticipated use of net proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the potential loan of funds to ECO and the expected operation of the gravimetric mill on the Vila Nova property. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

JZR GoldTSXV:JZRPrecious Metals Investing
JZR:CA
The Conversation (0)
JZR Gold (TSXV: JZR.V)

JZR Gold

gold mining

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces the Passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson and Amends the Terms of its Previously Announced Private Placement Offering

JZR Gold Announces the Passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson and Amends the Terms of its Previously Announced Private Placement Offering

(TheNewswire)

April 21, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") announces with great sadness the passing of Dr. Stewart Jackson, PhD, P. Geo, the Company's "Qualified Person" pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .  Dr. Jackson was an accomplished mining professional, with decades of experience in the exploration and development of mineral projects and was instrumentally involved in several successful discoveries.  Management and the board of directors of the Company wish to extend their sincere condolences to Dr. Jackson's family and friends.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold satisfies all obligations under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, and has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

JZR Gold satisfies all obligations under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, and has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire January 23, 2023 JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has satisfied all requirements under a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO ") entered into on July 6, 2020, as amended on January 9, 2023 (the " JVRA "). Pursuant to the JVRA, it has acquired a 50% Net Profit Interest (as defined in the JVRA) from all Net Profit (as defined in the JVRA) generated from the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Project " or the " Property ").  Pursuant to an agreement between ECO and Cooperativa do Garimpeiros do Vale da Vila Nova dated January 12, 2020, ECO is entitled to 85% of the total sale value of all gold derived from the tailings piles, dams, pond basin and waste reservoir on the Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Commences Bulk Sampling on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

JZR Gold Commences Bulk Sampling on the Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapa State, Brazil

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire December 6, 2022 JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI (" ECO "), its joint venture royalty agreement counterparty and the operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Project " or the " Property ") that the 800 tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill (the " Mill ") located on the Property is now operating and processing material on the Property. The Mill was manufactured in Brazil by Brastorno, a respected manufacturer of specialized mining equipment and assembled by ECO under Brastorno's supervision.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement of Units

JZR Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

October 28, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") and, pursuant thereto, issued 736,924 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $479,000.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.80 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, in the event the Company's common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") (or such other exchange on which the shares may be traded at such time) of greater than $1.20 per share for a period of 15 consecutive trading days at any time after four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company.  Closing of the Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

(TheNewswire)

October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, it will be changing its name from "Jazz Resources Inc.

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor

Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals, provided an update to investors today by confirming the status of its equity draw-down facility with Crescita Capital

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") strategic investment in Prismo Metals completed in January 2023, Prismo and Vizsla have formalized the establishment of a joint technical committee which will allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district.

The joint technical committee will be comprised of Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo, Jesus Velador, Vice President Exploration of Vizsla and Dr. Peter Megaw, C,P,G,. Dr. Megaw, who is the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration and mineralogical conferences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,225,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 1,225,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About NV Gold Corporation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship White Gold project located approximately 95 km south of Dawson City in west-central Yukon, Canada. The White Gold project now comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category. Exploration programs supporting the MRE have been backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") for an investment in Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé"), a junior mineral exploration company focused on gold-copper exploration in Cote d'Ivoire (the "Investment").

‎"This financing and a change in leadership at Awalé represents a special situation where an active approach can add value to our investments. We are excited to partner with the Awalé team and its new CEO, Andrew Chubb, who has a clear plan to advance their Odienné project. Odienné is a large-scale and exciting copper-gold (IOCG) project that has attracted both equity investment and a joint venture partnership with the world's largest gold miner, Newmont Corp. Newmont is scheduled to spend $3 million on Odienné in 2023. With fresh leadership, a restored balance sheet, and significant news flow on the horizon from Newmont's Investment in Odienné, we see a bright future for Awalé. So much so that Charles Beaudry and I will be personally co-investing alongside Orefinders," said Stephen Stewart, Orefinders CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

Base Metals Investing

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Uranium Investing

Koppies Uranium Project Drilling Update

rare earth investing

March 2023 Quarterly Activities Report And Appendix 5B

×