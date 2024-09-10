JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 10, 2024 TheNewswire JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that further to news releases dated June 21, 2024, July 22, 2024, and August 16, 2024, that it has closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures "). The Company requested and received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to increase the Offering to up to CAD$2 million. The principal sum of Debentures issued in the second tranche totals $480,000, for total gross proceeds from the Offering of $1,980,000.

The Debentures will mature on the date that is one (1) year from the date of issuance (the " Maturity Date ") and shall bear simple interest at a rate of 10% per annum, payable on the Maturity Date.  The principal sum of the Debentures, or any portion thereof, and any interest may be converted into units (the " Units ") of the Company at a conversion price of $0.20 per Unit.  Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a " Conversion Share ") and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date that the Warrants are issued.

The Debentures, Units, Conversion Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shars are collectively referred to herein as the " Securities ".  In connection with the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $14,700 and issued 73,500 non-transferable broker warrants being 6% of the gross proceeds raised from persons introduced by the finder. The broker warrants have an exercise price of $0.20 with an expiry date of three (3) years from the date of issuance. Other than the exercise price and expiry date, the Finders' Warrants shall otherwise be on the same terms as the Warrants.

All Debentures issued pursuant to the Offering, including any securities into which they may be exercised or converted, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance thereof.  The Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to: (i) fund operations of the fully constructed 800 tonne-per-day gravimetric mill, as well as future exploration work on the Vila Nova Gold project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Vila Nova Project "), (ii) to pay certain liabilities owed to arm's length parties and (iii) for general working capital purposes. The Company may fund operations on the Vila Nova Gold project by advancing fu nds, by way of one or more loans, to ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO "), as operator of the Vila Nova Project. The Company possesses a 50% net profit interest from all net profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

E: rob@jazzresources.ca
T: 604.329.9092

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to respect to the details of the Offering, including the proposed size, timing and the anticipated use of net proceeds, the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering, the potential loan of funds to ECO and the expected operation of the gravimetric mill on the Vila Nova property.  Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators.  The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.  The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

JZR GoldJZR:CATSXV:JZRGold Investing
JZR:CA
JZR Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

JZR Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold


Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Extends Deadline to Close Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures

JZR Gold Extends Deadline to Close Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

August 16, 2024 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) announces that it has requested and has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to extend the deadline to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000, which was subsequently increased to $1,700,000.  On July 22, 2024, the Company announced that it had closed a first tranche of the Offering and issued Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000. The Offering was announced on June 21, 2024, and the initial deadline to complete the Offering was August 5, 2024.  Pursuant to the extension granted by the Exchange, the deadline to close the Offering is September 5, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of nine (9) months after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Graham Carter to the board of directors.  Mr. Carter has also been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (" COO ") of the Company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

October 30, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), as described in its news releases dated October 2 and October 23, 2023, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 4,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $800.000.  Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Units, Shares, Warrants, Finder's Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities".  The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

JZR Gold Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of October 2, 2023, the Company has agreed to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to total gross proceeds of up to $800,000 due to increased demand. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two years after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar chart on top of a gold spot price chart.

What is the Gold Spot Price? (Updated 2024)

The gold spot price is used globally when the precious metal is traded. Constantly in a state of flux, the gold price is driven by diverse factors, from safe-haven demand to futures market speculation.

For much of human history, gold has been looked to as a symbol of wealth. The yellow metal emerged as a desirable commodity as far back as 4000 BCE in Egypt. In 2600 BCE, Mesopotamian artisans began crafting gold jewelry to adorn royal elites. By 700 BCE, humans were using gold coins in the first monetary transactions.

In modern times, gold is not only recognized as a sign of affluence or a safe place to store value, but has also become a popular investment vehicle for generating wealth.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue stock chart.

Tale of Two Metals: How Rising Gold, Uranium Price Impacts Supply

Economic and geopolitical factors indicate that 2024 is a good year for gold and uranium, creating opportunities for operators and investors. The uniqueness of this commodities market needs careful analysis.

Uranium fundamentals remain strong due to tightening supply and growing demand. The uranium space is seeing more M&A activity than exploration. Debates continue over nuclear power policies and the increased influence of China and Russia over the market.

Despite challenges with permitting, project financing and securing agreements, the uranium sector is experiencing a bull market. The price of uranium witnessed a nearly 70 percent rise in 2023, with the spot price reaching as high as US$82.30 per pound.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Agreement to Divest Telfer and Havieron for Up to $475M

2024 Tier 1 Portfolio Guidance Maintained, Non-Core Guidance Updated

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross completes Great Bear Preliminary Economic Assessment

Annual production over 500,000 ounces 1
Impressive margins with low AISC 2 of ~$800/oz
Drilling beyond PEA inventory shows high-grade mineralization at depth

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") today is pleased to provide an update on the Great Bear project (the "Project"), located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Commencement of Drilling at Remorse

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) ("Tempest" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling operations at its highly prospective Remorse Copper Target within the Yalgoo Project, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets on black surface.

Top 10 Biggest Gold Mines in Australia (Updated 2024)

Australia is currently tied with Russia for second place in global gold production.

With gold's price trading at historic highs, it's a good time for investors to find out more about gold mines in Australia.

Read on for a look at where gold is mined in Australia and how much gold is produced at the biggest Australian gold mines.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

JZR Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

JZR Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

Resource Investing

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Resource Investing

Trillion Energy Announces Akcakoca-3 Well Production

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

×