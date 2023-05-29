



Overview Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in Brazil is an important part of the country’s economy and culture. Dating as far back as the 17th century, the ASM sector provides livelihood for more than 450,000 traditional ASM miners and their communities. A significant portion of the ASM sector in Brazil is gold mining, and one exploration company poised to benefit from artisanal gold stockpiles in the country is JZR Gold (TSXV: A significant portion of the ASM sector in Brazil is gold mining, and one exploration company poised to benefit from artisanal gold stockpiles in the country is JZR Gold (TSXV: JZR.V ). The company has completed the assembly of a bulk sampling facility at its Vila Nova Gold project and is now advancing toward near-term cash flow.

Vila Nova Gold is the company’s flagship project located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. JZR Gold acquired the Vila Nova Gold project in January 2021 and all of Coltan Gold Minerals’ interest in and to a joint venture royalty agreement between Eco Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and Coltan Gold Minerals. In June 2021, JZR Gold reported In June 2021, JZR Gold reported significant gold results from sampling waste dumps and tailings at the Vila Nova Gold project. The geological report concluded the project contains gold estimates as high as 9 million tonnes with grades averaging 2.7 g/t. The total estimated gold content on the Vila Nova Gold project is a valuable 700,000 ounces in the 111.7-hectare area that was sampled. This flagship asset has significant upside potential based on tailings expansion and ongoing hard rock drilling.

In Canada, JZR Gold also owns interests in the Teddy Glacier property and the Spider mine in British Columbia. The company is in a strong position to produce profitable gold in the future. In April 2022, through contractor Brastorno Tecnologia em Equipamentos Para Mineracao, JZR Gold completed the assembly of its Gravimetric plant, a bulk sampling facility at the Vila Nova Gold project. The company has since commenced the operation of the 800-tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill. The company is fully permitted to bulk sample up to 600,000 tonnes per year in Brazil. JZR entered into a joint venture royalty agreement (JVRA) with ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (ECO) on July 6, 2020, for its Vila Nova gold project. JZR has satisfied all its responsibilities under the JVRA and has acquired a 50 percent net profit interest from all net profit generated from the project. ECO is entitled to 85 percent of the total sale value of all gold derived from the tailings piles, dams, pond basins and waste reservoir on the property.

JZR Gold values transparency and adherence to local laws and has ensured that all work conducted on the Vila Nova Gold project is conducted with sensitivity to the environment and within ESG parameters.

Key Project Vila Nova Gold Project The Vila Nova Gold project is located in the state of Amapá in Brazil. Stockpiles of 2 million tonnes are located approximately 1,100 meters from where the mineral processing plant and the tailings dam have been set up. JZR Gold is entitled to 50 percent of the net gold revenues, while 35 percent is retained for Eco Mining Oil & Gas Drilling and Exploration EIRELI and 15 percent for local co-operatives.

The property features historical exploration consisting of 90 years of hand mining and 25 years of processing from semi-mechanized tailings production. As much as 70 percent of gold remained in the waste materials resulting in low historical recoveries. Assay results have identified an estimated exploration target as high as 9.5 million tonnes of gold tailings with grades between 2.4 to 3.0 grams per tonne. The projected gold content on the property is over 756,000 ounces. There is also a mineable resource equivalent that goes up to 25 tons of gold. Core drilling, sampling and trenching of tailings on the Vila Nova Gold project are ongoing with 2,000 meters completed to date by EIRELI. The company has built and commenced operation of its 800-tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill, providing a significant revenue opportunity.