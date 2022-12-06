Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire December 6, 2022 JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration EIRELI (" ECO "), its joint venture royalty agreement counterparty and the operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project located in Amapa State, Brazil (the " Project " or the " Property ") that the 800 tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill (the " Mill ") located on the Property is now operating and processing material on the Property. The Mill was manufactured in Brazil by Brastorno, a respected manufacturer of specialized mining equipment and assembled by ECO under Brastorno's supervision.

The Company has also been advised that ECO has received all applicable permits from the regulatory authorities in Brazil with respect to operating the Mill to process tailings and bedrock on the Property. The Mill has the capacity to process 800 tonnes of tailings and bedrock per day. The Property has a long history of alluvial mining in the deeply saprolitized bedrock consisting of banded gold-bearing iron formations and exhalative gold zones. Some hard rock was also produced.

Commencement of operations on the Property represents the achievement of a significant milestone for the Company.  As previously disclosed, in 2020 the Company became a party to a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement dated July 6, 2020, as amended (the " JVRA "), with ECO.  Pursuant to the terms of the JVRA, the Company had the option and right to acquire a 50% net profits interest in the Project, subject to making certain payments to ECO totaling US$6,000,000.  To date, the Company has paid an aggregate of US$6,000,000 to ECO to advance the Project and to construct the Mill.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), and reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo., a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101 and independent of the Company.  The Company does not report any resources or reserves on the Property and has not prepared a preliminary economic assessment for the purposes of proceeding with any bulk sampling on the Property.

Further to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2022, wherein it announced the closing of an offering of units at a price of $0.65 per unit, the Company wishes to disclose that the portion of the cash finder's fee that was paid to registered persons in connection with the unit offering was $3,900, and not $1,950. In addition, the Company discloses that, pursuant to the aforementioned offering, it issued 115,384 units to insiders, and not 76,923 units as previously disclosed. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 as it relied upon section 5.5(a), that the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involved interested parties, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.  Additionally, the Company is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirement set out in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 as the Company relied upon the exemption set out in section 5.7(1)(a), that the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involved interested parties, did not exceed more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the operation and processing capacity of the Mill and the quantity of tailings and bedrock to be processed.   Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include, but are not limited to, that the Mill may not operate as anticipated, or at all;  that any minerals which may exist on the Property may not be economically mined or processed, if at all; that ECO may not be able to obtain any additional necessary permits related to the Mill, or to the Project in order to enable ECO to explore for, or mine or process minerals; that we may not be able to raise additional or sufficient funds that may be necessary to develop the Project or to continue the Mill's operation; the availability, or lack thereof, of labour, equipment and markets for our products; and general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties and regulatory risks.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

JZR GoldTSXV:JZRPrecious Metals Investing
JZR:CA
JZR Gold (TSXV: JZR.V)

JZR Gold

gold mining

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement of Units

JZR Gold Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement of Units

(TheNewswire)

October 28, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") and, pursuant thereto, issued 736,924 Units at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $479,000.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.80 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, in the event the Company's common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") (or such other exchange on which the shares may be traded at such time) of greater than $1.20 per share for a period of 15 consecutive trading days at any time after four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company.  Closing of the Offering is subject to final acceptance by the Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

(TheNewswire)

October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, it will be changing its name from "Jazz Resources Inc.

Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

(TheNewswire)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

(TheNewswire)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

(TheNewswire)

September 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a corporate rebranding and to change its name to "JZR Gold Inc." (the " Name Change ").  The Company does not intend to change its trading symbol.  The Name Change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") approval and the Company will provide further updates regarding the Name Change, including the effective date.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Exploration Provides Summary of Results of the On Going Exploration at Surluga - A Path to a Revised Resource

Red Pine Exploration Provides Summary of Results of the On Going Exploration at Surluga - A Path to a Revised Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to update our shareholders on results of the ongoing exploration since the consolidation of 100% ownership of the Wawa Gold Project.

The 2021-2022 surface exploration drilling program confirmed the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project. Exploration drilling outside of the current Mineral Resources has successfully expanded high-grade gold mineralization and demonstrated the potential for continued expansion of the Mineral Resource.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

Nevada Sunrise Receives Initial Lithium Analyses from Borehole GEM22-03

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that preliminary geochemical analyses have been received for borehole GEM22-03 at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini") located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . In the upper part of the hole, the Company has intersected lithium-bearing sediments in the characteristic lithium-bearing green clay that was encountered in the first two holes (GEM22-01 and GEM22-02) drilled in the spring of 2022. Drilling of GEM22-03 is still in progress with the hole depth currently at approximately 1,380 feet (420.73 metres).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Generic Gold Announces 1,500 m Drill Program Targeting High Priority EM Plates on Belvais Project, Québec

Generic Gold Announces 1,500 m Drill Program Targeting High Priority EM Plates on Belvais Project, Québec

Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OTCQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or "Generic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained the required permits for a new 1,500-metre diamond drill program on the Belvais Project, located in the northwestern region of Québec's Abitibi greenstone belt. The program is to follow up on high-priority EM (electromagnetic) targets that were discovered in the recently completed BHEM (borehole electromagnetics) program. The strongest and highest priority of these BHEM anomalies lies only 25m under surface and is approximately 1.2km south of Starr Peak Mining's recent drilling on their Normetmar VMS deposit. Figure 1 demonstrates three of the planned diamond holes (yellow collars) with their associated EM plates (orange) that are being targeted. The drill rig is set to mobilize mid-week and begin drilling immediately after.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills More Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.65 gpt AuEq

Lahontan Drills More Gold at Slab: 32.0m Grading 0.65 gpt AuEq

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce results from an additional five reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes from the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign exploring the Slab pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. The five drill holes, totaling 1,111 metres, are the final drill holes of the Company's Phase Two drilling campaign. The drill holes targeted down-dip extensions of oxidized gold and silver mineralization east and northeast of the Slab pit. Past mining and historic drilling had outlined significant potential oxide and transition domain resources east of the Slab pit that remained open down dip from the pit. Highlights include

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Brokered Private Placement of Units Fully Allocated

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the private placement announced earlier today of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering") has been fully allocated. PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") is acting as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,016,000

Prismo Metals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $3,016,000

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. (the "Lead Agent") to act as lead agent on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts private placement of up to 5,800,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.52 per Unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,016,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) of a Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.75 for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the "Closing Date") of the Offering. The net proceeds from the issuance of the Units will be used for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×