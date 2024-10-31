Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Dore Copper Mining

DCMC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

October 31, 2024 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) (" ECO "), the operator of the Vila Nova gold project (the " Vila Nova Property ") located in the State of Amapa, Brazil, that it has received all required permits from the Agencia Nacional de Mineracao, Brazil's national mining agency, and the relevant environmental agencies in Brazil, to allow ECO to commence preparation work on the Vila Nova Property.  The Company has worked with ECO to commission the manufacture and assembly of an 800 tonne-per-day bulk sampling gravimetric mill, which is ready to commence operation on the Vila Nova Property.  ECO has advised the Company that will it start up the plant to commence processing material from the Vila Nova Property within weeks.

JZR Gold Inc. possesses a 50% net profit interest (the " NPI ") in all profit generated from the Vila Nova Project.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

E: rob@jazzresources.ca
T: 604.329.9092

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future.  Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to commencement of preparation work on the Vila Nova Project and the expected operation of the gravimetric mill on the Vila Nova property.  Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators.  The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.  The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

JZR GoldJZR:CATSXV:JZRGold Investing
JZR:CA
JZR Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

JZR Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold


Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION,
DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 10, 2024 TheNewswire JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that further to news releases dated June 21, 2024, July 22, 2024, and August 16, 2024, that it has closed the second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures "). The Company requested and received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to increase the Offering to up to CAD$2 million. The principal sum of Debentures issued in the second tranche totals $480,000, for total gross proceeds from the Offering of $1,980,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Extends Deadline to Close Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures

JZR Gold Extends Deadline to Close Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

August 16, 2024 TheNewswire Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) announces that it has requested and has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to extend the deadline to complete its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000, which was subsequently increased to $1,700,000.  On July 22, 2024, the Company announced that it had closed a first tranche of the Offering and issued Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000. The Offering was announced on June 21, 2024, and the initial deadline to complete the Offering was August 5, 2024.  Pursuant to the extension granted by the Exchange, the deadline to close the Offering is September 5, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of nine (9) months after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Graham Carter to the board of directors.  Mr. Carter has also been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (" COO ") of the Company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Astral continues to deliver robust resource growth with an updated Feysville MRE, including maiden MREs for Kamperman and Rogan Josh and an updated MRE for Think Big, of 196koz at 1.2g/t Au.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report an updated JORC compliant (2012 Edition) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (refer to Figure 2 below).

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024 and Appendix 5B

Copper production and Metallurgical Test Results

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to announce it had achieved a strong quarter with higher production levels providing revenue in excess of A$1 million for the quarter. Production has continued during October with the production of more than 135 tonnes and we are targeting at least two shipments by month end.

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Vertex Minerals Limited (‘VTX’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL logo

Ǫuarterly Activity Report 30 September 2024

Emu NL (ASX: EMU or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 September 2024. Throughout the quarter, EMU continued to advance its exploration programme at the Yataga Copper Project at Georgetown, in North Ǫueensland.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

JZR Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

JZR Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Canadian Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2024

Uranium Investing

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

uranium investing

Biggest Uranium Mines in Australia (Updated 2024)

Australia Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Australia Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Iron Investing

BHP and Toyota Australia to Test Electric HiLux at Port Hedland

×