Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of nine (9) months after the closing of the Offering

The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. The Offering will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on December 15, 2023, held common shares (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the " Existing Securityholder Exemption ") . The Existing Securityholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of CAD$15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption which exceeds the maximum amount of the Offering, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.

Certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ")) of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches, as subscriptions are received.  The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.  Closing of the Offering, which is expected to occur on or about December 22, 2023, will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to prepare and commence operation of the gravimetric processing mill that was constructed on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company is also pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual and Special General Meeting (" AGM ") of shareholders held on Friday, December 8th, 2023. Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company (the " Circular "), namely:

  • Fixing the number of directors at three (3)

  • Electing all of management's nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.

  • Appointing Baker Tilly WM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

  • Approving the adoption of new Articles for the Company

  • Approving the inclusion of certain Advance Notice Provisions in the Articles

  • Approving and reconfirming the Equity Incentive Plan for the Company.

A total o f 11,040,818 c ommon shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 25.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes all statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the details of the Offering, including the proposed size, timing and the expected use of proceeds and the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering.  Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company may not complete the Offering; the Offering may not be approved by the TSX Venture Exchange; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators.  The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.  The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

JZR GoldJZR:CATSXV:JZRPrecious Metals Investing
JZR:CA
JZR Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

JZR Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold


Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

JZR Gold Announces Appointment of Graham Carter to the Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Graham Carter to the board of directors.  Mr. Carter has also been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (" COO ") of the Company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

October 30, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), as described in its news releases dated October 2 and October 23, 2023, pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 4,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $800.000.  Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The Units, Shares, Warrants, Finder's Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities".  The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

JZR Gold Announces Oversubscribed Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of October 2, 2023, the Company has agreed to increase the size of its non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to total gross proceeds of up to $800,000 due to increased demand. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two years after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 3,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

JZR Gold Issues Bonus Shares in Connection with Loan Agreements

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) announces that, further to its news release dated June 8, 2023, it has issued an aggregate of 300,000 bonus shares to four arm's length lenders in connection with loans advanced to the Company in the aggregate principal sum of $1,000,000 (the " Loan Transactions ").  The bonus shares are subject to a hold period which expires four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company also announces that, as it has completed the Loan Transactions, it has elected not to proceed with closing the balance of the unit offering that was announced on February 22, 2023 and April 27, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that the Company intends to amend its non-brokered private placement financing (the " Amended Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000 from the sale of up to 20,000,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

(TSX.V: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its Glenfine project in the heart of the Victorian goldfields of Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 5,200,000 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.07 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $364,000

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company paid $25,480 and issued 364,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finders' Warrant") to an arms-length third-party who assisted in introducing the subscriber to the Offering. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 until December 13, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company " or " White Gold ") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$5.1 million (the " Offering "). Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico ") participated in the offering in order to maintain its partially-diluted ownership in the Company at 19.85%. The Offering consisted of the sale of: (i) 3,722,133 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share; and (ii) 12,121,212 Common Shares issued on a "flow-through basis" (the " FT Shares " and together with the Common Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of $0.33 per FT Share.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources: Focused on Growing High-grade Gold Ounces in Prolific Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q3 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Technical report shows expected gross revenues for ATOof $2.2B
  • Phase 2 Expansion funding is secured with $9.6M drawn in October
  • ATO expected to generate over 100,000ox of gold annually

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/190573_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

JZR Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades

Broad Zones of Shallow, Visible Copper Intersected at El Quillay North Prospect

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Related News

Resource Investing

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Resource Investing

Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades

Copper Investing

Broad Zones of Shallow, Visible Copper Intersected at El Quillay North Prospect

manganese investing

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Lithium Investing

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Lithium Investing

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Copper Investing

Large-Scale Magnetite Iron Opportunities Identified at Whaleshark

×