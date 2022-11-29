GamingInvesting News

Innovative tools and services enable creators and brands to build new caliber of immersive, social audience experiences and commercial opportunities, disrupting traditional event participation and online commerce

Infinite Reality (iR), the Metaverse entertainment and innovation company, is releasing a suite of immersive digital technology products that redefine how people experience live events and online shopping. With the introduction of the revolutionary INFINITE SKYBOX INFINITE SHOWROOM and INFINITE MAINSTREET plug-and-play virtual environments, iR is poised to forever disrupt how creators and brands engage with their audiences.

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive Web3 experiences that maximize the value between audiences, brands, and creators.

"We're excited to empower brands to upend the traditional, static one-way viewership of events and online retail experiences," said Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto . "We're offering the next iteration of the internet with infinite potential for brands to connect with new audiences and deepen relationships with their committed fans by offering unique, engaging, and personalized social experiences, all while creating new opportunities for monetization. Infinite Reality is making that future happen today, by providing the necessary back-end tools, analytics, content moderation, and user management capabilities."

The proprietary functionality of INFINITE SKYBOX, INFINITE SHOWROOM , and INFINITE MAINSTREET provides bespoke virtual experiences that are game-changers in the worlds of sports, entertainment, retail, and content. Already trusted by some of the world's biggest brands , Infinite Reality is charting a new path for companies, sports teams, celebrities, influencers, and other creators to foster immersive personal connections and commercial opportunities in Web3 enabled events and showrooms. Moreover, iR makes it easy to enter the Metaverse, without requiring special hardware, headsets or equipment.

"We believe the world is hungry for an approach to web3 based on real world use cases and authentic, transparent engagement." said Elliott Jobe , Chief Innovation Officer for Infinite Reality. "Our product suite restores sovereign data ownership while accelerating and amplifying the value chain between audiences, creators, and brands."

INFINITE SKYBOX: The Ultimate Fan Experience

INFINITE SKYBOX is an interactive environment where dedicated fans connect like never before. The ultimate evolution of sports arenas and concert stadiums,, INFINITE SKYBOX combines streaming content, commerce, and social features like video and text chat, friend lists, and commenting. INFINITE SKYBOX creates unparalleled immersive experiences by immediately transforming passive viewing into virtual watch parties . Audiences can share streamed content in real time — from concerts to sporting events to film premieres and awards shows — all while connecting with friends and other fans in real time. Fully customizable, INFINITE SKYBOXES are complete with easy-to-manage re-skinning and branding tools, and come standard with multiple streaming screens, live video/audio proximity chat, an NFT gallery, ecommerce/merchandise store, and socialization areas.

Key features:

  • Interactive commerce
  • Spatial audio and video streaming
  • Proximity voice and video chat
  • Streaming of multiple content sources at once
  • Live streaming to outside platforms
  • Virtual real-time interactions with brand ambassadors and celebrities

INFINITE SHOWROOM: The Quintessential Buyer's Experience

Taking the online retail experience to a new level of interactivity, engagement, and conversion, INFINITE SHOWROOM harnesses the power of Web3 to elevate the direct-to-consumer shopping experience turning customers into a loyal community. Through interactive virtual storefronts with a photorealistic brick-and-mortar feel, brands create personalized shopping experiences for customers, complete with interactive product showrooms and galleries, live sales associate interactions, screens for product presentations, and live video chat. INFINITE SHOWROOM helps solve the $18 billion annual problem of abandoned carts by bringing the art of in-person sales assistance to online shopping, connecting customers to live salespeople to answer questions, match pricing, and close the deal in real time via video, audio, and text chat.

Key features

  • Templated or custom standalone environments
  • Live salesperson interaction via video, audio, and text chat
  • 3D visualization of products
  • Personalized shopping based on user data
  • Brand has full access to customer data and analytics
  • Product demonstrations
  • Rich user analytics

INFINITE MAINSTREET: A Complete Entertainment Ecosystem

INFINITE MAINSTREET provides brands with their own virtual entertainment and shopping district where they can drive value by monetizing adjacency with other brands, influencers, and celebrities. Combining the content streaming power of INFINITE SKYBOX with the limitless commercial possibilities of INFINITE SHOWROOM , INFINITE MAINSTREET is a holistic entertainment and marketplace experience. With the ability to host simultaneous events in a commerce- rich environment — from concerts and sporting events to award shows, festivals, and film premieres  — brands can now create a digital ecosystem that showcases their products. Customers freely and easily explore INFINITE MAINSTREET without any barriers of entry. They enjoy unlimited ways to engage with and discover more about the brands, teams, artists, and celebrities they already know and love.

Key features

  • Brand and celebrity adjacency
  • Host branded events before, during, and after live broadcasts
  • Fully customizable to meet brand guidelines
  • Rich user analytics
  • Community management tools

Infinite Reality is set to preview its initial Metaverse experience and virtual event with Discovery Sports Events during the UCI Track Champions League on December 2nd in London . To participate, go to London / Lee Valley VeloPark - 2022 - 02 Dec - UCI Track Champions League

For more information go to www.theinfinitereality.com or contact info@theinfinitereality.com

ABOUT INFINITE REALITY

Infinite Reality (iR) helps clients with audiences develop immersive Web3 experiences that maximize the value between audiences, brands, and creators. An iR powered digital experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they distribute content, engage audiences, commercialize their creations, and communicate with their communities. With its deep expertise in Hollywood production, iR develops Metaverse experiences that continuously redefine the possibilities in connected digital environments. Our Services and Advisory teams advise, manage, design, and oversee custom builds, leveraging our Technology team's platform development expertise. Our Entertainment and Content Creation division produces breathtaking original content and live events featuring the world's most in-demand talent. iR's Agency attracts, cultivates, and builds client audiences while iR's digitally native brands, including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens and premier influencer management agency TalentX Entertainment, increase awareness and adoption of Web3 opportunities.

MEDIA CONTACT
press@theinfinitereality.com

An Infinite Reality (iR) powered digital experience enables brands and creators to fully control the ways in which they distribute content, engage audiences, commercialize their creations, and communicate with their communities. (PRNewsfoto/Infinite Reality)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinite-reality-releases-unparalleled-product-suite-to-redefine-retail-vip-and-event-experiences-in-a-web3-world-301688760.html

SOURCE Infinite Reality

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Easterseals Launches ES Gaming on December 3rd

ES Gaming Game4Access Streamathon Planned to Highlight Inclusive, Accessible Gaming on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

- There is a new player in the gaming community aimed at creating inclusive, accessible spaces for an underserved population disabled gamers. Easterseals, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of disability services and supports, has announced ES Gaming, which exists to create a new standard for equity, inclusion, and access among all disabled gamers and amplifies disabled voices and accessible innovations to deliver a more inclusive space in an ever-evolving industry.

Wemade successfully wraps up G-STAR2022 as the main sponsor

  • Showcased high quality MMORPG Night Crows and Legend of YMIR, the former to be launched next April
  • Henry Chang gave a keynote speech on Inter-game Economy and the Metaverse, which can connect in-game economy with real life

Wemade revealed new titles, Night Crows and Legend of YMIR, at G-STAR 2022, the largest game show in Korea.

Henry Chang giving a keynote speech at G-STAR 2022

Night Crows by MADNGINE is a high quality MMORPG with top level realistic graphics enabled by Unreal Engine 5. The game is slated to be launched in April 2023 . Myeonseok Son PD, an MMORPG master, and Jeongwook Lee joined forces to found MADNGINE.

Night Crows' main features include a large-scale PVP that more than 1000 players can join, physical clash between characters, and dynamic aerial and ground action. Based on the middle age, massive battles in the wide open field attracted attention from the crowds.

Legend of YMIR, currently being developed by Wemade XR, is an MMORPG based on Norse mythology. YMIR is the first creature and a giant in the story. The game allows players to enjoy the continuous storyline of the Mir series. Back in January, it released a demo video that used Unreal5.

Legend of YMIR is about characters that want to stop 'Ragnarok', an apocalypse that occurs every 9000 years on the continent of YMIR. With facial motion capture, the realistic movement will provide more vivid graphics and make players feel absorbed in the game.

On top of the main event, Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade, gave a keynote speech at G-CON X IGC on the topic of 'New Paradigm: Inter-game economy and the Metaverse'.

At G-CON, many developers and managers from many different fields including online, console, mobile, indie, metaverse and more were invited to talk, and Henry Chang was the first to speak.

"There are misconceptions about cryptocurrencies, but Wemade has its unique vision for WEMIX, and that's why we are introducing DAO & NFT platform NILE, DeFi service WEMIX.Fi, and stablecoin WEMIX$," he began.

After explaining why Wemade jumped into the blockchain business, he argued that gaming is the utility of crypto and blockchain technology.

"MIR4 Global, which has both fun gameplay and blockchain technology, opened the global P&E (Play and Earn) market, and became the world's no. 1 game," he said, further explaining that implementation of blockchain technology to connect the well-designed in-game economy and the real life value was why the game was so popular. "Onboarding superb blockchain games such as MIR4 Global was what made WEMIX Play the best platform in the world,"

He also stressed that WEMIX Play will establish itself as a global open platform in 2023. "100 games will be onboarded by the 1Q 2023, and providing an advanced platform service where everyone can create their own unique tokenomics is our goal."

With the theme of 'Life is Game', Wemade presented the ecosystem of WEMIX and showcased two new games, Night Crows and Legend of YMIR, as the main sponsor of G-STAR 2022.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry.

Contact

Rich Bak (WEMIX Pte. Ltd. / Singapore ) rich@wemix.com

Wonyul Lee (Wemade / Seoul ) wylee@wemade.com

Legend of Ymir

Night Crows

(PRNewsfoto/Wemade Co., Ltd)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-successfully-wraps-up-g-star2022-as-the-main-sponsor-301688652.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

JOYY 2022Q3: Profitability Further Improved, Bigo Live's MAU Growth Elevated

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) ("JOYY" or the "Company", formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

JOYY's total net revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were US$586.7 million , with BIGO's revenues reaching US$483.3 million . In the third quarter of 2022, JOYY's non-GAAP net income [1] (excluding YY Live) was US$76.9 million with a corresponding non-GAAP net income margin [1] of 13.1%. BIGO generated US$84.1 million in net income with a corresponding net income margin of 17.4% in the third quarter of 2022. For the first three quarters of 2022, BIGO's non-GAAP net income [1] was US$230.4 million , an increase of 193.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, JOYY continued to record positive net operating cash flow of US$117.1 million .

In the third quarter, the MAUs of Bigo Live, JOYY's global livestreaming social platform, reached a new historic high of 35.4 million, increasing by 14.2% year-over-year.

David Xueling Li, Chairman and CEO of JOYY, commented, "Our forward-looking strategic planning and effective execution of our optimization measures delivered another quarter of improved profitability in spite of the volatile macro environment. We continued to execute on our long-term growth strategy, focusing on product upgrades and emphasizing diverse localized content offerings. As a result, we achieved a steady and efficient expansion of Bigo Live's user community, growing Bigo Live's MAUs by 14.2% year over year to 35.4 million."

"Going forward, we remain focused on building our long-term capabilities and delivering value to users and creators by iterating and evolving our diversified global product matrix." Li said. "We are confident that our long-term efforts will further enhance our users' social and entertainment experience, and ultimately boost the growth of our user community and global business. Looking ahead, we will be adaptive and responsive to the macro environment and continue to bolster our resilience and optimize our efficiency. As we are becoming increasingly efficient, we will be better positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities and generate sustainable shareholder value."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were US$586.7 million .
  • Non-GAAP net income [1] from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of JOYY for the third quarter of 2022 was US$76.9 million , compared to US$35.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income margin [1] for the third quarter of 2022 was 13.1%, compared to 5.4% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • As of September 30, 2022 , JOYY had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$4,276.7 million . For the third quarter of 2022, net cash inflow from operating activities was US$117.1 million .

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Bigo Live

Bigo Live's MAUs increased by 14.2% year over year in the quarter, reaching a new historic high of 35.4 million. Notably, MAUs in Europe and in the Middle East increased by 9.8% and 7.8% respectively, while MAUs in Southeast Asia and other emerging markets increased by 19.2% year over year. In Malaysia , Bigo Live launched BIGO Gagaga, an all-new online variety show, featuring entertainment content including gaming and standup comedy. The show starred Bigo Live's most popular streamers and some of Malaysia's top radio broadcasters, and combined elements of livestreaming with pre-existing forms of mainstream media to create a fresh and unique viewing experience. In the Middle East , Bigo Live once again collaborated with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang to stream one of the largest fall professional tournaments in the Middle East and North Africa . Bigo Live also held a world tour for its mascot, Dino. The 16-foot-high mascot visited landmarks in dozens of countries in Southeast Asia , Europe , and North America . During the tour, Bigo Live invited popular local streamers to host a number of performances for local audiences, which helped stimulate interest in Bigo Live and promoted brand awareness among local communities.

Likee

Following the trial-launch of the "Loop" feature in the U.S. and Europe in the second quarter, Likee officially introduced "Loop" to other regions around the world in the third quarter. This feature has helped users with similar interests better connect and share content, and has further improved the quality of Likee's user interactions. As a result, the number of videos shared per user per day in the anime community increased by 379% sequentially in the third quarter, while in-app instant messaging users grew by 7.1%. The average user time spent on Likee also increased by 21.5% sequentially in the third quarter. In addition to its regular localized activities, Likee expanded its operational efforts to include activities that have a positive impact on local communities. For example, after flooding in some Southeast Asian countries in July, Likee launched dedicated pages for local users to share information on government relief, emergency response, and other breaking details of the disaster in real time. Separately, Likee launched a campaign in South Asia aiming to raise public awareness of energy conservation, providing users with convenient access to important and useful information. The campaign attracted the participation of more than 1 million users.

Hago

During the third quarter, Hago's livestreaming revenue and number of paying users both increased year over year. Hago launched a one-on-one voice chat feature and upgraded its user loyalty benefits, which promoted user interaction and improved the loyalty of its paying users. Both initiatives drove growth in long tail users' spending. Hago also introduced further updates to its new feature, Hago Space . Users were granted greater freedom in designing the appearance and costumes of their 3D avatars, and given the opportunity to engage and interact in new 3D virtual scenes such as karaoke. Both updates contributed to an increasingly innovative, immersive, and interactive experience. Thanks to these upgrades, Hago Space's penetration rate and average user time spent both improved significantly over the previous quarter. More importantly, revenues from Hago Space increased by 409% sequentially.

[1]. For details of the non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures, please refer to the press release titled "JOYY Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results" issued by the Company on November 29, 2022 .

Investor Relations Contact:

JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie / Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: (+1) 646 915-1611
Email: joyy@icrinc.com

(PRNewsfoto/JOYY Inc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joyy-2022q3-profitability-further-improved-bigo-lives-mau-growth-elevated-301688447.html

SOURCE JOYY Inc

Sony AI Showcases the Latest Evolution of Gran Turismo Sophy at Gran Turismo® World Series 2022 Exhibition Race

Breakthrough Racing AI Agent Races Top Gran Turismo Players in GT7 on PlayStation 5

Sony AI showcased the newest evolution of Gran Turismo Sophy TM (GT Sophy), its breakthrough autonomous AI racing agent, at the Gran Turismo ® World Finals 2022 (GTWS 2022) organized by Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI), which took place November 24-27 in Monaco.

Researchers from Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology Develop an Intelligent Observer for Esports

It utilizes an object detection algorithm that learns human spectating data to find engaging viewports

Human game observers are a vital part of the Esports industry. They use extensive domain knowledge to decide what to show to the spectators. However, they may miss important events, necessitating the need for automatic observers. Researchers from South Korea have recently proposed a framework that utilizes an object detection method, Mask R-CNN, and human observational data to find the 'Region of Common Interest' in StarCraft—a real-time strategy game.

DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL 2022 CONCLUDES ON A HIGH NOTE

Dubai marked the conclusion of the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Chairman of the Dubai Media Council on 20 th November. Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Dubai Expo City between 9 and 20 November, DEF2022 was hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner, du.

PGC Final Award Ceremony

Reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for technology, innovation, events and tourism, the Festival brought together leading gamers, esports thought leaders and fans from across the world. The 12-day Festival's concluding day featured the championship round of the inaugural PUBG Global Championship 2022 Grand Finals, which saw Team Natus Vincere crowned winners and Team 17 coming in second.

DEF 2022 kicked off with the two-day Initiate Summit, a groundbreaking B2B learning and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives. The Summit was held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, the event's Knowledge Partner. The oversubscribed first edition of the Summit welcomed over a thousand participants and more than 60 industry and esports thought leaders, showcasing Dubai's appetite for growth in the esports sector.

Organised in collaboration with DWTC and Alanza Trading, GameExpo and PopConME kicked off on the second day as two of the Festival's key attractions. GameExpo and PopConME featured some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, special meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive workshops, movie screenings, international artists and creators, artist alley, cosplay competition offering a prize of Dh75,000 to the winner, gaming competitions and esports tournaments.

During the four-day GameExpo, three grassroots esports tournaments took place in collaboration with global gaming titles, including Minecraft and Honor of Kings, as regional esports competitors and youth gamers took to the stage to show off their skills and win prizes worth up to $25,000 . Rounding off the inaugural Festival, popular Egyptian artist Wegz performed live in concert with an electrifying musical showcase.

DEF 2022 catered to gamers, families, friends, art and music lovers, industry professionals, and esports experts as part of its first edition with the aim of uniting and developing the gaming and esports communities in Dubai and the region.

For more information about DEF 2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dubai-esports-festival-2022-concludes-on-a-high-note-301686136.html

SOURCE VSPN

