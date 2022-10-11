GamingInvesting News

Incubara Capital Corp. ("Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an investment agreement with S.T.A.R.S. VR LLC (S.T.A.R.S. VR) to develop a premium Virtual Reality 'VR' experience in cooperation with space industry experts, Hollywood producers and the Space Force Association.

The experience takes place in the near-future, and accurately reflects the challenges that space industry professionals will face as mankind begins its journey to the stars. The project has the full collaboration of the Space Force Association, as well as many award-winning entertainment industry professionals.

Jason Walsh, Founder of Incubara: "This is a significant milestone for Incubara and the first step in creating its VR/AR content and intellectual property portfolio through partnerships with established professionals in the space. The project is already generating significant cross-industry interest, and we believe it will push the boundaries of what defines a VR experience."

About Incubara Capital Corp.

Incubara Capital Corporation is a strategic capital partner that provides incubation, acceleration, early-stage funding and management support to Virtual Reality (VR) content creators and intellectual property (IP) holders.

We look to partner with the best-in-class organizations and individuals working in the creative and development fields of VR content. Our team is uniquely qualified to mentor our portfolio of VR IPs and experiences through the ideation, production, launch, and successful monetization of each project.

Incubara invests "more-than-capital" in our founders, and apply's industry expertise across all aspects of the VR industry, including building strategic partnerships, advising and implementing marketing strategies and helping to make each launch successful.

With over sixty years combined experience, our team brings in-depth industry knowledge to successfully complete, launch and monetize VR projects. Through its extensive network of creative producers, technical developers and marketing outlets, Incubara is able to provide capital and resources to companies looking to provide much needed high quality VR content to the rapidly expanding immersive reality industry.

Further information about Incubara is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, and on the company's website, www.incubaracapital.com.

For further information about the company, please contact:
Jason Walsh
Bua Capital Management Ltd.
Email: jwalsh@incubaracapital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140151

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

LootMogul teams up with Shaw Sullivan creator of CowChip Crypto DAO, Bull Riders Only (BRO), and one of the largest ex-shareholder in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) and Scott Mendes a co-founding member of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) & Bull Riding Hall of Fame to help develop the Western Sports in LootMogul's metaverse beginning with the creation of the world's first Rodeo city in LootMogul's metaverse .

LootMogul, Sports Metaverse signs $10M deal with Seasoned Bull Riding Investors & Hall of Famers

"This is a game-changing partnership with the legendary bull riding team and rodeo veteran sports investors to bring one of the most profitable sports in the LootMogul metaverse. Using future CowChip crypto tokens will allow people to buy items in the rodeo meta stadiums, while enjoying real-world benefits in the world's largest rodeo sports cities in Las Vegas , Dallas , etc." Raj Rajkotia, CEO of LootMogul

"Western community with more than 150 years of legacy has now a chance to show the world how big and powerful that community can be in a new age LootMogul metaverse with true-in-real-life (TIRL) experiences. We look forward to working with all the industry's key players to achieve their goals. Their recent financing from GEM with a $200 Million investment commitment suggests that smart money agrees with our vision too" Shaw

Scott said, "Being an ambassador for both CowChip Crypto and LootMogul this partnership puts Western Sports at the forefront with other major sports involved with LootMogul like the NBA and the NFL. We are now able to help established organizations grow, and new ventures to prosper and the fans benefit in ways they have never been able to before.

It was obvious to me from the start that CowChip Crypto offered a new way to finance and the thought of a tradeable/exchangeable token that can grow in value just by using it in our everyday lives for tickets, merchandise, and video content is truly a blessing."

About LootMogul
LootMogul is an athlete-led sports metaverse (web3 platform); powered by virtual real estate, training academies, blockchain games, metashops for brands and athletes with in-real-life (IRL) rewards. LootMogul is expanding the web3 community by bringing web2 gamers and sports fanatics to the metaverse. LootMogul is building more than 180 sports cities across the globe with real-world utilities and benefits.

LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

LootMogul Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lootmogul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-sports-metaverse-signs-10m-deal-with-seasoned-bull-riding-investors--hall-of-famers-301646490.html

SOURCE LootMogul

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acer Unleashes its First Gaming Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

With an RGB gaming keyboard, 120Hz high-resolution display and access to 1000+ games across the three leading cloud gaming platforms, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE delivers powerful cloud gaming

Editor's Summary

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom to Run Charity Tournament to Raise Awareness of Breast Cancer With $10K Guaranteed

Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that they would be supporting ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay in running a one-day event on October 12 ( 4:30 p.m. ET ) in a bid to raise money to help combat breast cancer.

Entries to the tournament will be $55 with $10K guaranteed. Satellites will also run alongside.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Spin Master Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 . Max Rangel Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (ET) .

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 792-1240 or (800) 437-2398. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php . Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ISLA SINALOA Is a unique tropical island simulation & puzzle game now available on STEAM

Filled with mentally stimulating challenges and fun activities

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher ENSENASOFT is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA to STEAM™. This unique FREE-TO-PLAY tropical island simulation and puzzle game is suitable for players of all ages and experience levels.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playrix to End Operations in Russia and Belarus

- Due to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain its operations, Playrix announces it is pulling out of Russia and Belarus .

(PRNewsfoto/Playrix)

Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities in Russia and Belarus , opened additional offices in Europe , and relocated hundreds of employees. The new measures include:

  • Closing all the company's offices in Russia and Belarus
  • Shutting down all operations of its studios in Russia and Belarus
  • Relocating remaining staff from Russia and Belarus to other countries.

Playrix is committed to keeping its operations in Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there.

About Playrix:

Playrix is an international game development company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland . The company is listed as one of the top five independent mobile game developers globally and number one in Europe . Its games - Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom, and Township - have a user base of more than 100 million players worldwide. Playrix's employees are spread across more than 30 countries working remotely or from the company's numerous offices in Europe .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917529/Playrix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playrix-to-end-operations-in-russia-and-belarus-301645586.html

SOURCE Playrix

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×