ARway.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games

ARway.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games

Now AR Games Are Available as Spatial Experiences

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CNSX:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce the availability of stock or custom augmented reality games as spatial experiences in the ARway studio. This strategic expansion is set to further solidify ARway's position as a leading innovator in AR technology as well as indoor spatial mapping. Augmented reality has gained significant interest. Statista figures show over 1.7 billion mobile AR user app devices will be worldwide in 2024

Watch a video showcasing various augmented reality games through ARway: click here

Augmented reality gaming, also known as AR gaming, is the real-time integration of digital elements into the physical world. AR gaming harnesses the power of real-world environments, seamlessly blending them with interactive digital content, creating engaging and immersive experiences. Augmented reality games detect the real world and then overlay game visuals and audio using sensors such as cameras, microphones and global positioning system (GPS). (Source: TechTarget)

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of ARway commented, "The integration of AR games into the ARway platform is a game-changer for our Company. We see this as a major driver for the widespread adoption of ARway. Our vision is to continue providing innovative solutions that cater to various industries, and AR games play a vital role in this strategy."

According to intelivita, AR is revolutionizing the gaming world. Gamers can now enjoy a more immersive, competitive, and engaging experience. Due to the numerous benefits of AR in gaming, its adoption will grow at a CAGR of 21.98% between 2021 and 2028.

Augmented Reality offers a range of benefits to the gaming industry. Some of these include: Immersive gaming experiences, real world interactions, social interactions, educational benefits, and significantly, marketing and advertisement opportunities.

ARway's AR Games integration is made possible through the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK). This addition complements the existing array of features within the ARway platform, including 3D experiences, indoor navigation, advertisements, images, videos, text, hotspots, and audio. The incorporation of AR games opens a new avenue for 3D and AR game developers to integrate their stationary 3D games into the ARway platform, offering immersive, location-persistent experiences.

One prominent example of ARway's AR Games integration is Nextech's AR Powered Event Mobile App. This app will feature 10 out-of-the-box AR games, creating sponsorship opportunities for event organizers and show managers, while enhancing attendee engagement and creating memorable moments at events.

ARway's diverse customer base, spanning retail, airports, museums, marketing agencies, and more, can now leverage the platform to publish location-persistent and branded AR games that best suit their unique use cases. This expansion empowers ARway's partners in the gaming industry to distribute their gaming assets through the platform, gaining access to a broader audience and user base.

Importantly, ARway's AR Games integration offers full support for out-of-the-box game assets across Unity, the preferred 3D gaming platform for AR game developers. Unity provides the capability to customize and optimize graphics across various platforms, from mobile devices to high-end consoles and PCs. (Source: Unity)

Investors and stakeholders can look forward to exciting opportunities as ARway continues to innovate in the AR space. The integration of custom AR games is set to drive growth and further establish ARway as a leader in the augmented reality industry.

The Company has issued 500,000 three-year stock options at $0.60, as part of the Company's option program.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793517/arwayai-launches-augmented-reality-games

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARWY:CC
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Provides Business Updates on Its Business Units Powered by AI, 3D, AR and ML

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased provide an update to the Company's investors on its four business units. As a diversified technology Company, each of its businesses ARitize3D, MapD, Toggle3D.ai, ARway.ai delivers a solution powered by ​proprietary AI, 3D, AR, ​and ML

The Company released its last shareholder update in June 2023, which outlined its Q1 highlights, 3D model updates including in partnership with Amazon, and its patents.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces new strategic international partnerships, which will propel ARway's reach further into the indoor navigation industry and towards profitability. These partners represent a significant growth opportunity for the Company

AI Africa, a digital agency and marketing company, specializing in retail and event organization has partnered with ARway to provide indoor navigation services to its clients. Their large portfolio of clients is varied. It includes a prominent social media company with a staggering monthly engagement of 5 million followers; the leading events company in South Africa, orchestrating a remarkable 70 events per year with the collaboration poised to elevate AI Africa's presence in the events industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and growth; a prominent local tourism department and a distinguished property management company that owns and manages 17 malls and shopping centers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai Completes First Build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro Hardware & Announces Platform + SDK Updates

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its platform and technology. ARway V2.5 was a transformative update that introduced AI-assisted pathfinding, engaging path styles, and advanced creator tools. This new 2.6 version builds upon these features, offering even more advanced capabilities such as multi-map and multi-floor navigation capabilities on the Web Creator Portal, a comprehensive location directory and improved onboarding experience, ensuring ARway's technology remains at the forefront of the Augmented Reality industry. The significance of these upgrades cannot be overstated. In a world where AR technology is increasingly intertwined with various industries, from retail and hospitality to corporate sectors, ARway's enhanced platform meets the growing demand for precise and reliable AR experiences

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the appointment of Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations. He is bringing enhancements to Nextech3D.ai's productivity capabilities using AI while building operational efficiencies across Nextech. Having worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade Hareesh has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. Hareesh is now poised to play a vital role in enhancing Nextech3D.ai's profitability through operational effectiveness

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has been selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California

In June, ARway.aiannounced its plans to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. The Company is currently executing this goal, as Apple's visionOS operating system natively supports the Unity 3D engine and RealityKit (formally ARkit) enabling ARway to seamlessly distribute its technology through existing and new applications in iOS.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC) (FRA: J07), is pleased to announce it has expanded and strengthened its advisory board by adding Joe Mullings to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Joe Mullings is the Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search and Dragonfly. The search firm, with over three decades in the industry, is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in medtech/healthtech/life sciences with clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging high-tech organizations worldwide. TMG's international presence and work with over 800 companies allow them to provide solutions with the clients they partner with across the globe. As the first search firm to integrate media and talent access, Dragonfly was launched as a media production company, complete with a state-of-the-art studio, for use by clients and partners for attention and awareness. Dragonfly is the media machine behind the 8-time Award-Winning video docuseries, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games In Its New AR Powered Mobile App for Trade Show Organizers

Nextech3D.ai Launches Augmented Reality Games In Its New AR Powered Mobile App for Trade Show Organizers

AR Games Create Sponsorship Opportunities, Enhance Attendee Engagement and Create Memorable Moments at Events

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers, is pleased to announce that augmented reality games are now available in the Company's newly launched Augmented Reality Powered Mobile Event App for trade shows and event organizers. This app will feature 10 out-of-the-box AR games, creating sponsorship opportunities for event organizers and show managers, while enhancing attendee engagement and creating memorable moments at events

Watch a video showcasing various augmented reality games through ARway: click here

Last week, the Company announced its Map D business unit integrated and launched its indoor navigation capabilities with ARway.ai's technology, opening up exciting new opportunities for event organizers. This integration sets the stage for events to now monetize the airspace with AR sponsorships and offer 3D /AR mobile games and other immersive experiences for events like never before. The integration also introduced a groundbreaking Augmented Reality Powered Event Mobile App. This technology unlocks a new revenue channel for event organizers through AR experiences available exclusively via the event mobile app. Event organizers can enjoy white glove deployment and sponsorship sales services, as well as a first-of-its-kind AR navigation experience at trade shows.

ARway's AR Games integration within Map D's Augmented Reality Powered Mobile Event App is a groundbreaking addition that empowers event organizers to unlock the full potential of augmented reality for their events. In the fast-evolving landscape of event organization, attendee engagement and creating unforgettable experiences have become paramount. Augmented reality, a technology known for its immersive and interactive capabilities, is at the forefront of this transformation. ARway's AR Games integration within Nextech's Augmented Reality Powered Event Mobile App is a game-changer for event organizers, delivering a multitude of benefits that directly impact the success of trade shows and events.

The advantages for event organizers are multifold:

  • Sponsorship: AR games provide a unique platform for sponsors to connect with their target audience in a novel and engaging way. By strategically placing their branding within the AR game experience, sponsors can significantly boost their brand visibility and engagement with event attendees. This presents an unprecedented avenue for event organizers to secure valuable sponsorship deals, further enhancing the financial viability of their events.
  • Attendee Engagement: AR games are a potent tool for enhancing attendee engagement. In a world where digital distractions abound, creating captivating experiences is crucial to keep attendees actively participating in an event. These games cater to a wide range of interests, offering an interactive and personalized way for attendees to explore and interact with event spaces and content. This deeper level of engagement translates into more memorable experiences for attendees, leading to higher satisfaction rates and increased likelihood of return for future events.
  • Memorable Moments: The integration of AR games facilitates the creation of truly unforgettable moments at events. Attendees are no longer passive spectators but active participants in a dynamic and immersive environment. This not only encourages social interaction and networking but also leaves attendees with vivid, long-lasting memories that they are eager to share and discuss with their peers, both in-person and across social media platforms. These memorable experiences have the potential to transform an event into a trending topic, creating a buzz that will not only boost an event's reputation but also increase its attendance in future iterations.

Augmented reality gaming, often referred to as AR gaming, represents the live integration of digital components into the physical environment. This genre of gaming leverages the inherent qualities of real-world surroundings and harmoniously combines them with dynamic digital content, resulting in captivating and immersive encounters. In the realm of augmented reality games, the technology identifies and interprets the actual environment, subsequently superimposing game visuals and audio with the assistance of sensors like cameras, microphones, and the global positioning system (GPS).

The surge in user-centric technologies has generated a notable appetite for technological advancement, particularly in the realm of the gaming industry, which has witnessed a remarkable upswing in interest surrounding augmented reality. Statista figures show over 1.7 billion mobile AR user app devices will be worldwide in 2024.

These innovative AR games represent a significant breakthrough in the event management industry. Event organizers now have the means to tap into an array of sponsorship opportunities, capitalizing on the interactive nature of AR games to create a highly engaging and memorable experience for attendees.

About Map D

Map D is an Event Solutions Platform and one of 4 key business units under the Nextech3D.ai umbrella. Map D includes the following components:

  • Interactive Floor Plan: The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace
  • Booth Sales: Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.
  • Mobile App: The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers and bringing Augmented Reality to live, in-person conferences and trade shows.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - HERE

The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently released "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit: https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

Listen Now
https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/

Subscribe
https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway,"its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793495/nextech3dai-launches-augmented-reality-games-in-its-new-ar-powered-mobile-app-for-trade-show-organizers

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC ) (FRA: J07 ), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (" FSE ") under the trading symbol " J07 ". The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the FSE in Germany which ties in with the Company's strategy of bringing European best-in-class tech to North America .

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany . The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

ARway and MapD Join Forces to Disrupt $50 Billion Trade Show Industry

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is proud to announce a major milestone in the evolution of AR-powered event experiences. The Company's MapD business unit has integrated and launched its indoor navigation capabilities with ARway.ai's technology, opening up exciting new opportunities for event organizers. This integration sets the stage for events to now monetize the airspace with AR sponsorships and offer 3D AR mobile games and other immersive experiences for events like never before

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the " Private Placement ") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 common shares (each a " Share ") at a price of $0.15 per Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

Nextech3D.ai Name Change Now Official As Company Enters the Age of AI

The Company is Moving to High Scale Production of 3D Models In India & with AI

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×